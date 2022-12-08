Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard & Deluxe Editions Detailed

Resident Evil 4 Remake isn’t that far away now. We’re awfully close to the beginning of the calendar year 2023, and the game is launching in the first quarter of that. So while we desperately wait to become a trembling puddle of fear and terror in our couches beginning on March 24, lets explore the contents of the game’s Standard and Deluxe editions, as revealed by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson.

Henderson, who has already shared the full details on special editions for Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, and more revealed the full details of everything contained within the respective editions, as seen below,

Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition

Pre-Order bonuses:



・Attaché Case “Gold”

・ Charm “Handgun bullet”

・Mini soundtrack

Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition

Pre-Order bonuses:



・Attaché Case “Gold”

・Attaché Case “Classic”

・ Charm “Handgun bullet”

・Charm “Herb (Green)”

・Mini soundtrack

The Deluxe Edition is a great value bundle that includes the base game and the Extra DLC Pack.



【Extra DLC Pack Contents】

・Costume “Leon/Ashley Casual”

・Costume “Leon/Ashley Romantic”

・Costume & Filter “Leon HERO”

・Costume & Filter “Leon VILLAIN”

・Accessories “Leon Sunglasses (Sports)”

・ Special weapon “Sentinel Nine”

・ Special weapon “Skull Shaker”

・BGM Change “Original Ver.”

・Treasure Map “Expansion”

About Resident Evil 4 Remake:

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the original 2005 title. In addition to reworking the story, the 2023 release will provide both fans of the series and newcomers alike with a fresh gameplay experience, featuring highly immersive visuals powered by the cutting-edge graphics technology of Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE. Aiming to satisfy the expectations of its global fanbase, Capcom is currently developing the title with a scheduled release date of March 24, 2023. Resident Evil 4 joins Leon S. Kennedy six years after his hellish experiences in the biological disaster of Raccoon City. His unmatched resolve caused him to be recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president of the United States. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is dispatched to rescue the president’s recently kidnapped daughter. Leon tracks her to a secluded European village, however after making first contact he discovers a fervor beyond reason grips the local populace. Now, this reimagined tale of survival in the face of overwhelming terror returns to deliver a visually stunning modern gaming experience that is true to the promise of the original release. Many team members from the production of 2019’s top-selling and critically acclaimed Resident Evil 2 also make their return to delve deeper into the essence of Resident Evil 4. Fans and newcomers alike can revel in both the new and familiar, as RE Engine heightens the original’s creative direction to tell a story that is darker and even more unsettling.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will arrive for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, 2023.

