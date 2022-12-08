God of War Ragnarok: River Delta 100% Completion Guide | All Favors, Ravens, Chests, Lore & Artifacts

Delve into the River Delta with our 100% completion guide for the optional regions of Vanaheim.

Welcome to our complete collectibles guide for the River Delta, the massive optional area available to explore after completing your first main mission in Vanaheim. In God of War Ragnarok, new optional areas will appear after finishing your main missions — in Vanaheim, you’ll unlock both the River Delta and a vast new area of Alfheim, giving you hours of optional content to explore. This area is especially tricky. You’ll have to use a boat to reach each small individual zone. Each one is named for easier exploration, and we’ll break down how to 100% each spot. That includes all favor side-quests. Grab your oar and start rowing. Here’s how to complete the River Delta.

Don’t miss out on the collectibles for more optional areas. Get 100% collectibles and quests in the Barrens, the Forbidden Sands, the Jungle, the Plains, and the Sinkholes.

More God of War Ragnarok guides:

All Rage & Health Upgrades | Nornir Chests Guide | All Odin’s Raven Locations | All Treasure Map Solutions | Fully Upgraded Leviathan Axe | Fully Upgraded Draupnir Spear | How To Unlock Muspelheim | How To Unlock The Crater | How To Fully Explore The Crater | How To Use Crystalline Shards | Across the Realms Ingredient Locations | How To Unlock Witch Time Playstyle | How To Make Finding Collectibles Easy | All Jewel of Yggdrasil Locations | How To Unlock Enchantments | All Cosmetic Armor | Best Graphics Settings | Atreus Combat Guide | How Leveling Works | How To Upgrade PS4 To PS5 | All Healing Methods | How To Increase Health | How To Increase Spartan Rage | How To Unlock Transmog | Aurvangar Wetlands Gate Puzzle Solutions | How To Earn More Hacksilver | Best Healing Armor & Enchantments | Best Runic Attacks | How To Damage Heimdall | How To Stop The Sandstorm | Barrens Favor Guide | Bonus Epilogue Ending | Gna, Valkyrie Queen Boss Location | Secret Post-Game Dungeon | The Plains Collectibles Guide | The Jungle Collectibles Guide | The Sinkholes Collectibles Guide

River Delta | All Collectibles & Favors Guide

The River Delta is a large optional area located near the original portal in Vanaheim. This area becomes available after completing the first main story mission in Vanaheim. As you exit the realm, you’ll see an optional path that can be unlocked with Freya’s new power. This area consists of many sub-areas — this area can be completed 100% on your first visit.

Pilgrim’s Landing | Vanaheim

Favor: Cure for the Dead – Found against the back wall after landing at Pilgrim’s Landing. The spirit asks for three objects.

Use Sigil Arrows to burn the vines blocking the giant bridge opposite the spirit. After burning the vines, break the two seals holding up the bridge.

Ingredient #1 : Across the bridge, you’ll find your first ingredient for the spirit. This is right before the Reaver combat area.

: Across the bridge, you’ll find your first ingredient for the spirit. This is right before the Reaver combat area. Ingredient #2 : In the Reaver combat area. After clearing out the Reavers, you’ll find it in the pond.

: In the Reaver combat area. After clearing out the Reavers, you’ll find it in the pond. Ingredient #3: To lower the second drawbridge, swing the grapple anchor left / right with Kratos’s Blades of Chaos.

This will swing the braziers into the lit brazier on the right (when facing the pendulum) — once the right side is lit, use Sigil Arrows to light the left side. Finally, swing the entire construction left and use Sigil Arrows to burn through the strong red vines. The last ingredient is across the drawbridge, next to the Legendary Chest.

Lore Marker: To the left of the second bridge, you need to lower, while on the path to complete the “Cure for the Dead” quest.

Legendary Chest: Right next to the third ingredient for the “Cure for the Dead” favor.

-Reward: Grip of the Fallen Alchemist Axe Attachment. Grants a Health Burst for the Serpent’s Snare skill.

Odin’s Raven: To the left of the Legendary Chest, look through the arches to spot this easy-to-miss Raven.

Noatun’s Garden | Vanaheim

Favor: Garden For The Dead – The spirit Astrid is located behind the center of the garden. Talk to her and help restore the garden. You need to clear the poison in the garden.

Totem #1 : Attached to the same area as the questgiver. Circle around until you get a view into the small stone gazebo-like structure. There is a bomb in the center. Break it to blast the totem.

: Attached to the same area as the questgiver. Circle around until you get a view into the small stone gazebo-like structure. There is a bomb in the center. Break it to blast the totem. Totem #2 : To the left of the door with the two stone guardians, look around the left-hand corner of the ruins to find another bomb you can detonate.

: To the left of the door with the two stone guardians, look around the left-hand corner of the ruins to find another bomb you can detonate. Totem #3: The last totem is to the right of the door with two statues. Follow the glowing red vine to the structure on the right. You can climb up the side of the building. From the rooftop, you can throw your axe at the seal, dropping the bomb and destroying the last totem.

Reward: Svartalfheim’s Safety Amulet. Increases Stun damage inflicted based on Kratos’s Defense.

Treasure Map: Under the Rainbow – Found in Noatun’s Garden, in the back-left corner from the shore. The map directs you to a treasure underneath two waterfalls.

River Delta | Vanaheim

Artifact: Family Crest – Through the passage opposite Noatun’s Garden. Enter the passage by boat and turn right to land on the shore. The artifact is on the ground.

Yggdrasil Rift: A Level 5 rift is located at the top of the steps.

Lore Scroll: Across the bridge from the Yggdrasil Rift.

Noatun’s Garden | Vanaheim

Legendary Chest: Located inside the locked structure to the left as you land at Noatun’s Garden. From the garden shore, travel to the opposite side of the river to find a narrow path for your boat. In the passage, look for a path right leading to another beach. Dock and go up the stairs, crossing the bridge past the Yggdrasil Rift.

From this spot, at the Lore Scroll, look right. There are red vines leading into a structure at Noatun’s Garden. Burn the red vines with Sigil Arrows, then break the seal to open the gate.

Reward: Jewel of Yggdrasil. Used to upgrade the Amulet to hold more Enchantments.

Artifact: Family Crest – In the back-right of the area, behind the structure and the poison totem.

Lore Marker: Near the artifact, climb onto the building roof. There’s a marker next to a vine bulb you need to burn to enter the structure with the chest.

Lunda’s Broken Belt Key Item: Located behind the Hidden Chamber Door in the back-center of Noatun’s Garden. This can be opened with Freya alongside Kratos. Return this to Lunda at any Vanaheim blacksmith to create a reward.

-Reward: Lunda’s Lost Belt. Increases damage against poisoned enemies.

Lore Marker: To the right of the Hidden Chamber Door in the back-right of the garden.

River Delta | Vanaheim

Lore Marker: To the right of the Blacksmith / Mystic Gateway combo in the center of the River Delta area.

Cliffside Ruins | Vanaheim

Favor: Conscience for the Dead – Located across from the Blacksmith / Mystic Gateway, on the path to Freya’s quest. You need to clear out the Fanatics plaguing the area.

The fanatics are located up the chain to the right of the spirit questgiver.

Find the fanatics in “The Veiled Passage” an area accessible at the start of the Goddess Falls, further south of the River Delta. Reach the back shore of the Veiled Passage and climb up to reach a series of cliffside caves. Defeat all the enemies here to complete the quest.

Reward: Svartalfheim’s Honor Amulet.

Nornir Chest: Across the river, hop across to the Nornir Chest in the back-right of the ruins area. You need to find three rune devices and flip them to match the chest.

“R” Rune : To the right of the Nornir Chest, around the tall rocks. Hop across the water to spot it. You’ll need to use Sigils to burn away the red vines.

: To the right of the Nornir Chest, around the tall rocks. Hop across the water to spot it. You’ll need to use Sigils to burn away the red vines. “D” Rune : Take the boat across to the blacksmith and look toward the Cliffside Ruins. You’ll see the rune device on the opposite side. Throw your axe to set the “D” rune.

: Take the boat across to the blacksmith and look toward the Cliffside Ruins. You’ll see the rune device on the opposite side. Throw your axe to set the “D” rune. “F” Rune: Climb up onto the pillars. You can reach them from the left structure. From up high, use Sigil Arrows and Chaos Blades to burn the red vines, dropping the chain so Kratos can climb up. From the high pillar we used, there’s a hidden device behind the chain. It is tricky to spot. You’ll spot it when climbing the chain.

Reward: Idunn Apple. increases maximum Health.

Lunda’s Broken Bracers: Lunda’s Lost Cuirass Favor – Located in the side-room at the top of the ruin structure to the left as you land at the Cliffside Ruins. Climb up onto the ruins and enter the small room guarded by a poison plant.

The Veiled Passage | Vanaheim

Located to the left after reaching the Goddess Falls. Use the boat to enter the cave and access the area.

Mysterious Orb: Located in the small camp right where you step off the boat at the Veiled Passage. Return to Lunda to complete her favor.

Nornir Chest: As you land in the Veiled Passage, you’ll step onto a small camp. Up the hill you’ll find the Nornir Chest. The three bells are on the opposite side of the cavern, on the far wall.

Bell #1-#3 : To set off the bells, burn away the red vines on the right. Now we have three bells in a row, one behind a cage. Use Sigil Arrows — place three and make them very large by shooting the same Sigil Arrow spot multiple times. They won’t last lost. Use a nearby explosive and throw it to set off the explosion, activating all three.

: To set off the bells, burn away the red vines on the right. Now we have three bells in a row, one behind a cage. Use Sigil Arrows — place three and make them very large by shooting the same Sigil Arrow spot multiple times. They won’t last lost. Use a nearby explosive and throw it to set off the explosion, activating all three. Reward: Horn of Blood Mead. Increases maximum Rage.

Lunda’s Broken Cuirass: Lunda’s Lost Cuirass Favor – Deeper inside The Veiled Passage, you’ll reach a second ruins area where the “Fanatics” are nearby. Open the chest inside to collect this last key item for her Labor.

Lore Marker: Deeper inside the Veiled Passage, climb up the ruins wall. At the top you’ll find the lore marker in a side-room.

Artifact: Family Crest – As you reach the cliffside caves straight ahead from the Lore Marker, you’ll encounter enemies. To the left, there’s a wooden barricade. Smash it to find the artifact.

Cliffside Ruins | Vanaheim

Lore Marker: Reach the opposite side of the Cliffside Ruins by travelling through the Veiled Passage. Exiting the passage, you’ll drop down onto this cliff. The Lore Marker is to the right.

Odin’s Raven: On a tree branch in the far background from the previous Lore Marker. You can hit the raven with a careful axe throw.

Legendary Chest: To the right of the drawbridge, we can now lower, you’ll find this Legendary Chest. Blast open the first bomb blocking the chest, then destroy the bombs next to the rocky debris using Sigil Arrows and the Blades of Chaos.

-Reward: Mists of Helheim Heavy Runic Attack – Creates a frost hazard that lingers on the ground, dealing frost damage.

Goddess Falls | Vanaheim

Lore Marker: Climb the ruin wall at the start of the Goddess Falls area, after clearing out the enemies. At the top, before the grapple anchor, you’ll find a side-passage with this lore.

Buried Treasure: Under The Rainbow – At the top of the cliff. After climbing up twice, you’ll find this treasure on the edge of the waterfalls.

Reward: Niflheim’s Virtue Amulet Enchantment

Nornir Chest: At the top of the cliffs at Goddess Falls, you’ll find a Nornir Chest that requires three braziers to be lit.

Brazier #1 : The first brazier is to the right of the chest. Use three sigils on the small rocks in the water. Use the Blades of Chaos + Sigil Arrows to light it.

: The first brazier is to the right of the chest. Use three sigils on the small rocks in the water. Use the Blades of Chaos + Sigil Arrows to light it. Brazier #2 : Another is to the left, further left and above a small chest. Again, you’ll need Sigil Arrows to reach.

: Another is to the left, further left and above a small chest. Again, you’ll need Sigil Arrows to reach. Brazier #3: The last one is above the waterfalls near the grapple anchor. Use the rocks jutting out from the water to place Sigil Arrows.

Reward: Idunn Apple. Increases maximum Health.

Odin’s Raven: A raven is circling above the waterfalls. At the top of the falls, look above the water to discover the raven.

Vanir Shrine | Vanaheim

Lore Marker: In the first arena of the shrine, check the right wall for a lore marker.

Treasure Map: The Giant’s Toes – Turn right at the Lore Marker to spot this hidden map. It points to the base of a Giant statue.

Return to the Blacksmith near the Cliffside Ruins to collect this buried treasure.

Lore Marker: Deeper inside the shrine, across the drawbridge you need to lower by burning the red vines and breaking the two seals, you’ll enter a small ruin area with this marker on the left.

Artifact: Family Crest – In the back-left of this room, a monster will break through the ruin wall. Past the wall you’ll find this artifact. Grab it before going up the ramping path.

Legendary Chest: Found behind a locked door in the arena ruin past the drawbridge. To unlock the gate, travel to the next room through the door and turn right. Burn through the vines and break the seal through the narrow stone crack.

Reward: Rampage of the Furies Light Runic Attack. A spinning flurry of attacks with your Blades of Chaos.

Hidden Chamber Door: After finding the first of Freya’s Belongings, she’ll open the path to the Hidden Chamber Door to the right. Use it to make the Runes appear below. Burn through the vines to the left for a shortcut back to the center of the shrine.

Lore Marker: Runes – Go through the large Vanir gate that requires both braziers to be lit at the same time. As you enter the room with the empowered enemy, look on the right side. You’ll need to get rid of the enemies here before you can read.

Lore Marker: Up the path from the previous rune, there’s a marker on the left wall leading to the Chalice — one of Freya’s Belongings.

Hidden Chamber Door: The second door is unlocked after destroying the Freya’s Belonging on the left, through the double brazier gate. After breaking the chalice, approach the green vines to the left. Freya will burn through and give you access to the rune.

Hidden Chamber Door: After activated both Hidden Chamber Doors, go down and use the complete Runic Words to create a bridge to the last Hidden Chamber Door.

Lore Scroll: To the right of the third Hidden Chamber Door leading to the last room of the shrine. Collect it after raising the bridge with the Runic Word.

Lore Marker: Located inside the chamber where Freya claims the sword and completes the favor “Freya’s Peace“.

River Delta | Vanaheim

Buried Treasure: The Giant’s Toe – Located to the left of the blacksmith and behind the Mystic Gateway.

Reward: Vanaheim’s Power Amulet Enchantment. Increases Kratos melee damage. Improves power with Luck stat.

Artifact: Family Crest – Located to the left of the blacksmith, near the Mystic Gateway. Right next to the buried treasure.

Veiled Passage | Vanaheim

Odin’s Raven: Inside the cavern, reach the back shore and look up and behind you. There’s a crack in the cave ceiling with roots hanging down. The raven is hanging out up there. You can hit the raven from the shore.

River Delta | Vanaheim

Yggrasil Dew of Luck: Found on the west path from the Cliffside Ruins. Permanently increases Luck +2.

And that’s everything you’ll want to collect in the River Delta and all of its sub-areas.