God of War Ragnarok: The Plains 100% Collectibles Guide | All Favors, Ravens, Chests, Lore & Artifacts

Get all the chests, favors and collectibles in The Plains with our 100% completion guide.

We’re cleaning up The Crater in God of War Ragnarok with 100% completion guides, showing you how to do everything in the massive optional areas of Vanaheim. Check out our guide on how to unlock The Crater for more information so you can reach this endgame area for yourself.

The vast Plains are the starting area of the Crater — you’re overwhelmed with choice right from the start. There are two primary sections of the Plains; the east area where you start, and the west wetlands. The Plains are an ideal location to visit to power up before progressing the story. Complete favors for XP and hacksilver, then defeat the giant dragon threats in each of the three zones to earn rewards. By the end, you’ll find powerful crafting materials required to upgrade your armor to maximum. The Plains is the first and largest of the three major areas of the Crater, so let’s get started earning that 100%.

More God of War Ragnarok guides:

All Rage & Health Upgrades | Nornir Chests Guide | All Odin’s Raven Locations | All Treasure Map Solutions | Fully Upgraded Leviathan Axe | Fully Upgraded Draupnir Spear | How To Unlock Muspelheim | How To Unlock The Crater | How To Fully Explore The Crater | How To Use Crystalline Shards | Across the Realms Ingredient Locations | How To Unlock Witch Time Playstyle | How To Make Finding Collectibles Easy | All Jewel of Yggdrasil Locations | How To Unlock Enchantments | All Cosmetic Armor | Best Graphics Settings | Atreus Combat Guide | How Leveling Works | How To Upgrade PS4 To PS5 | All Healing Methods | How To Increase Health | How To Increase Spartan Rage | How To Unlock Transmog | Aurvangar Wetlands Gate Puzzle Solutions | How To Earn More Hacksilver | Best Healing Armor & Enchantments | Best Runic Attacks | How To Damage Heimdall | How To Stop The Sandstorm | Barrens Favor Guide | Bonus Epilogue Ending | Gna, Valkyrie Queen Boss Location | Secret Post-Game Dungeon

The Plains | All Collectibles & Favors Guide

The Crater is a massive open-world region with three separate sections. The Plains is the first section you’ll discover.

Favor: For Vanaheim! – Unlocks when you arrive at The Crater, a hidden region that is accessible by following the dog out of Freyr’s Camp.

Go toward the location in the far distance. There is a dragon hunting your lost companion, Birgir. You can’t reach it due to a massive hole in the ground.

Travel west from the entrance to the Plains. Jump across the canyon to reach a watery pond — the path ahead is blocked by blocky orange growth over the gate. Use the Celestial Altar to change the area from Day to Night.

The Altar is at the top of the tower on the west side of this watery area. To get to the top, look for a wall of rocky debris on the west side. We can break this later — for now, continue northwest to a courtyard. The gate further north is covered in Seidr poison. Go left through the cave (filled with killer plants) and take the road around to reach the Celestial Altar.

Use the altar to change the Day to Night. Now you can go through the door to the north. The orange plant barrier is removed, but an Ogre is now at the door. Defeat it to travel north to the Dragon’s den.

Travel through the gate and crawl through the narrow passage to enter the boss arena. Defeat “The Crimson Dread” — a powerful dragon that is just as difficult as any real boss.

After defeating the dragon, climb up into the ruin structure. Above, you’ll encounter Birgir. Use the nearby Mystic Gateway to save him. Reward : Lore Scroll . Rond of the Nine Realms. Gives you the ability to realm shift, slowing time when you parry.



Favor: Casualty of War: The Brooch – As you enter the Crater from the Mystic Door, climbing the wall, you can find this spirit to the left. Climb through the lower section and continue toward the spirit asking about his brooch. This is one of three Casualty of War quests.

The second half of the brooch is located on the ledge, guarded by Egil the Oath Guard. Travel east from the Crater entrance to reach a high cliff guarded by a powerful Traveller mini-boss. Defeat him to search the skeletal remains on the ledge. Reward : Crest of Desperate Heroics Amulet Enchantment. Gives an invincible barrier when health is critical.

is located on the ledge, guarded by Egil the Oath Guard. Travel east from the Crater entrance to reach a high cliff guarded by a powerful Traveller mini-boss. Defeat him to search the skeletal remains on the ledge.

Crystalline Shards: Can be found in The Crater. Break the orange crystals in the open-world environment to gain a Crystalline Shard.

Egil The Oath Guard: A Traveller mini boss located on a cliffside east of the entrance to the Crater.

Lore Scroll: Dropped by Egil The Oath Guard on defeat.

Odin’s Raven: From the entrance, travel west to the western half of the Plains. Along the canyon in the center, go north. You’ll see this raven on a high ledge, to the right of the gate leading out of the watery area that is blocked during the day. There’s a cave in the rocks nearby.

Odin’s Raven: In the northwest of the Plains, follow the path northwest from the Celestial Altar and drop down into a courtyard with a gate guarded by a Seidr barrier. There’s a large gave to the left you can grapple into. Look down below to find this raven.

Legendary Chest: North of the Celestial Altar in the western side of The Plains. There is a rock barrier with two spear weak points visible — the third is only available from behind. To get all three, go up to the Celestial Altar and look down. Blast the debris wall with Draupnir Spears to access the chest.

Reward: Honor the Fallen Heavy Runic Attack

Lore Scroll: Dropped by the Traveller that ambushes you at a red chest. In the western section of the Plains, you can go through the north door at night (from the watery area) that leads to a Dragon Hunt. Follow the path northwest to encounter this Traveller ambush.

Hilt of Hrotti: Dropped by the Traveller.

How To Access The Revenant Camp: In the northwest corner of The Plains, you can find a gate locked by Seidr magic. Poison blocks the door leading into the camp. To clear it, go through the gate in the northern watery area at night and travel northwest to a treasure chest. A Traveller will ambush you here. Defeat the Traveller and look over the ledge to freeze the source of the poison.

Now you can return to the door and go inside. This area is packed with collectibles.

Lore Marker: Clear out the Revenant Camp reachable in the northwest — learn more about unlocking it in the previous note. After entering, look on the left wall to get this marker.

Nornir Chest: In the same area, you’ll also find a Nornir Chest against the back edge of the courtyard. It is at the base of the statue. You need to shatter three seals.

Seal #1 : On the rocks to the left of the chest.

: On the rocks to the left of the chest. Seal #2 : In the old tree to the right of the chest.

: In the old tree to the right of the chest. Seal #3 : Behind the statue where the chest is located. Freeze the poison emitter to reach it.

: Behind the statue where the chest is located. Freeze the poison emitter to reach it. Reward: Horn of Blood Mead. Increases maximum Rage.

Dragon Hunt: Found in the northwest of the Plains. Reach the western section of the Plains — a watery area with a pond — and travel north through the gate. The gate can only be opened at night when the orange plants recede.

Crawl through the narrow passage to enter the dragon’s lair. Defeat “The Crimson Dread” to collect your reward.

Reward: Frozen Flame Weapon Upgrade, Dragon Claw Material, Vanaheim’s Fortitude Amulet Enchantment

Favor: The Lost Lindwyrms: Yggdrasil Rift – Inside the northwest Dragon Hunt arena. In the back-left corner. Contains a Lindwyrm.

Reward: Gale Spark Weapon Upgrade

Favor: A Stag For All Seasons: After encountering a stag, this favor will begin. You can encounter the stags in any order, but you need to return to Ratatoskr in Yggdrasil. After visiting Ratatosk, you’ll need to visit all four stag locations.

Stag #1 : The Plains – Located near the north Mystic Gateway in the Plains. After reaching Birgir, you’ll find a Mystic Gateway nearby.

: The Plains – Located near the north Mystic Gateway in the Plains. After reaching Birgir, you’ll find a Mystic Gateway nearby. Stag #2 : The Wishing Well – Found in the Wishing Well. Reach this area in the Sinkholes — go right from the temple area where you encounter the dragon. Enter the underground tunnels and defeat Crag Jaw. Deeper inside the tunnel, you’ll reach the Wishing Well. A stag is near the door.

: The Wishing Well – Found in the Wishing Well. Reach this area in the Sinkholes — go right from the temple area where you encounter the dragon. Enter the underground tunnels and defeat Crag Jaw. Deeper inside the tunnel, you’ll reach the Wishing Well. A stag is near the door. Stag #3 : The Sinkholes – Near the Mystic Gateway you’ll encounter on the path to the dragon.

: The Sinkholes – Near the Mystic Gateway you’ll encounter on the path to the dragon. Stag #4 : The Jungle – Travel to the ogre arena during the day that can only be accessed after flooding the jungle. The vine passage will fully grow, allowing Kratos to grapple across. Reward : Rond of Disruption

: The Jungle – Travel to the ogre arena during the day that can only be accessed after flooding the jungle. The vine passage will fully grow, allowing Kratos to grapple across.

Favor: In Plain Sight – In the western section of the Plains, in the area with the watery pond and Celestial Altar structure. There’s are burned bodies you can investigate.

Body #1 : To the right of the gate leading to the Dragon Hunt.

: To the right of the gate leading to the Dragon Hunt. Body #2 : When crossing the canyon from the original entrance into the Plains to the western region, you’ll encounter another body to the left after climbing up.

: When crossing the canyon from the original entrance into the Plains to the western region, you’ll encounter another body to the left after climbing up. Find both bodies, then look for a strange rock near the side-tunnel in the Celestial Altar ruin. Investigate the strange pile of rocks to reveal a Soul Eater. Reward: Hunter’s Band Resource, Eir’s Armament Amulet Enchantment



Favor: Casuality of War: The Scroll – Travel to the northwest of the Plains. There’s a cave guarded by killer plants protecting a treasure chest. Find the cave passage leading inside where you can destroy the plant bulb and free the chest. Nearby you’ll also find the spirit that gives this quest.

She is looking for a scroll. She only gives one cryptic clue — she was in an area with red trees.

Go to the grove directly north of the Celestial Altar / Blacksmith. From the altar structure, you can hit the third hidden weak point on the rock debris. Detonate all three weak spots with your spear to access the area with a Legendary chest.

There’s a skeleton here you can only interact with after starting this quest. Reward : Stunning Fang Amulet Enchantment



Artifact: Kvasir’s Poems – Located on a dead body as you enter the ruin built into the canyon walls, in the far south of the Plains. You’ll need to smash the wooden barrier nearby to progress deeper on this path. This path leads to a new hidden region called The Jungle.

Nornir Chest: In the center / east open area of the Plains, check the northeast — to the right of the frozen lightning — to find a simple Nornir Chest. Ring the three bells to open it.

Bell #1 : The Nornir chest is located next to a chunk of rock. One bell is hidden on top of the rock. Find it by walking along the left side and looking up. You’ll need to burn away the bramble with Sigil Arrows and fire.

: The Nornir chest is located next to a chunk of rock. One bell is hidden on top of the rock. Find it by walking along the left side and looking up. You’ll need to burn away the bramble with Sigil Arrows and fire. Bell #2 : The other two bells are easy. One is located above to the left.

: The other two bells are easy. One is located above to the left. Bell #3 : The other is to the right of the chest.

: The other is to the right of the chest. Reward: Horn of Blood Mead. Increases maximum rage.

Odin’s Raven: In the optional boss arena, in the northwest of the Plains. Enter the arena by dropping down from the ruins wall, then run to the left. There’s a path leading to a bottomless pit here — look down to find this very easy-to-miss raven.

Labor: The Lost Pages – Lore Scroll: Located at the shortcut exit to the Wishing Well. This leads to the start of the entire Crater region. This is the last of the Lost Pages schematics. Return to the Blacksmith to complete this labor.

Favor: Nocturnal Predator – Approach the frozen lightning in the north Plains at night. You’ll see wisps in this area feeding on animals. Free the animals from the wisps and the monsters will retreat.

All three are nearby near the large plate in the center of the plains. Free them all, then approach the plate when all five lights are glowing.

A “Flame Phantom” boss will spawn. Like other Phantom bosses, you can only destroy it by smashing the springs in the area. The “springs” are glowing rune pillars.

Damage the Flame Phantom until it is stunned and begins to heal. You’ll need to fill its stun meter. When stunned, the rune pillars (springs) will be unshielded. For this miniboss, you need to destroy five total springs. Reward : Gale Flame Weapon Upgrade. Hunter’s Brand Resource. Required to craft the Hunter’s Armor set.



Odin’s Raven: Right across the ravine from the east blacksmith in the Plains, behind the east Celestial Altar.

Favor: The Lost Lindwyrms – Yggdrasil Rift: Behind the east Celestial Altar. You’ll find easy access to one of the hard-to-reach Nornir Chest bells nearby.

Reward: Gale Spark Weapon Upgrade

Lore Marker: Near the east Celestial Altar, on the same ruin structure.

Yggdrasil Rift: On the tall stone pillar in the southwest of the plains. This seems completely impossible to reach when you first arrive — you can access it only after flooding the jungle from the dam. After flooding the area, you can use a boat to reach this rift.

Reward: Dust of the Realms

Treasure Map: A Scar Is Born – The map is on the ground next to the rift.

Favor: In The Dead of Night – Dragon Hunt: Found in the southwest corner of The Plains. After flooding the Crater, return to the Jungle entrance and travel west on boat. This leads to an arena. Defeat the Dreki miniboss to claim a reward. This area can only be accessed at night.

Reward: Dragon Claw

Odin’s Raven: In the Dreki arena in the southwest of the plains. To the right of the pond, on a high wall.

Lore Marker: On the high rocky plateau south of the west Celestial Altar. To reach this area, travel to the Dreki arena via boat. To the left of the drop into the arena, you’ll find a grapple point and a treasure chest. Go up, then slide down the rope to reach a combat area. Clear it out and you’ll find this lore.

Buried Treasure: A Scar Is Born – Found under the large archways in the east, near the rope leading to the Sinkhole.

Reward: Asgard’s Justice Amulet Enchantment

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength: After flooding the jungle, return to the Plains and use a boat to explore behind the frozen lightning strike.

Favor: Born From Fire – Draugr Hole: With the Plains flooded and the rivers restored, take the boat up to the frozen lightning strike and continue east. In the northeast, there’s a small dock you can only reach by boat. Up the steps you’ll find this combat challenge.

Reward: Chaos Spark Weapon Upgrade

That’s all the collectibles in the Jungles. Clean up the Crater with more God of War Ragnarok guides on Gameranx.