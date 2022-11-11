God of War Ragnarok: How To Stop The Sandstorm In The Barrens | ‘Secret of the Sands’ Favor Guide

After completing the Temple of Light in Alfheim, Kratos will be able to explore the vast open-world expanse of The Barrens. God of War Ragnarok includes several of these areas — in Svartalfheim, Alfheim, Midgard and Vanaheim — where you’re free to go anywhere you want. Many of these areas include vehicles, and the Barrens is one of the first. You’ll get a sled to navigate the wastes, but you’ll struggle to find anything on your first visit. A giant sandstorm blocks off areas of the map, covering treasure chests in sand and generally making your journey more difficult. To clear up the storm, you’ll need to help a creature escape its captivity. Learn how to end the sandstorm permanently with the quest guide below.

‘Secret of the Sands’ | Favor Guide

The ‘Secret of the Sands‘ is required to fully explore the vast Barrens. A creature is in anguish and needs your help escaping its confines. Freeing the creature will stop the sandstorm, making the Barrens much easier to navigate, and making it possible to spot some of the collectibles. Some areas are also blocked by sand. After stopping the storm, these sandy areas will clear up.

To start “Secret of the Sands” travel to the cavern in the south of the region. This can be done even if you’re not high level. There’s nothing restricting players from immediately completing this quest.

Favor: Secret of the Sands – Talk to Sindri in The Canyons — he’s at the blacksmith before entering the Barrens. Talking to Sindri will begin the favor properly.

Travel to the cave in the south of the Barrens. It is marked on your map after entering the optional region and acquiring the favor. Drop down to get out of the sandstorm. The creature we need to free is located deep below.

Entering The Below : Accessed as part of the “ Secret of the Sands ” favor. The Dark Elf refuge is where you’ll find a creature in pain.

: Accessed as part of the “ ” favor. The Dark Elf refuge is where you’ll find a creature in pain. Inside, you’ll find glowing red nodes connected to hive growth blocking your path. To break through, you need to carefully throw your axe so all red nodes are shattered at the same time.

At the second vine growth, throw your axe at the Twilight Stone to bounce it into the three red nodes.

Inside the Below, you’ll encounter Dark Elves in a large chamber. Climb up the wall and go right — from this vantage you can throw your axe and break the red bulbs on the vine growth. Drop down to the red chest and look on the right wall for lore. Exiting the cave, you’ll reach a canyon. Next, you’ll need to break three hive bulbs. To the right, you can drop down to find a Nornir Chest with three bells.

Deep below you’ll encounter the creature itself. A giant jellyfish-like thing, it is trapped in the hive matter. Clear away the mess of hive gunk to let it out and end the storm.

How To Free The Creature: The giant jellyfish is trapped by hive matter. To free it, you need to destroy all the hive bulbs.

Start by breaking the explosive on the rocks to the left. Move right until you can get a good view of the explosive behind the rocks. Blast it, then step onto the platform — throw your axe through the three lower hive bulbs.

Next, look up at the Twilight Stone in the upper left. Bounce your axe to break the remaining bulbs.

Exit the room and break the bulb on the surface. Then travel to the final hive bulb in the center of the Barrens. Cut it and you’ll end the storm, making certain areas of the Barrens available to explore.