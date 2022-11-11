God of War Ragnarok Modder Unlocks Unfinished Photo Mode

There is a ton of hype still built all around God of War Ragnarok. The video game was easily one of the more anticipated releases of this year. Fortunately, the development team was able to bring the title out into the marketplace without delaying it to 2023. But that doesn’t mean the studio over at Santa Monica Studio is done with the video game. Players can expect updates coming out for the title, with one of them bringing the addition of a photo mode. Today, we’re finding out that one modder has already unlocked the unfinished photo mode.

God of War Ragnarok is a stunning game. It looks excellent across both generations of Sony console platforms. It’s clear that the developers spent plenty of time crafting the in-game world. So naturally, some players would like to snap a few in-game photos. This is nothing new; we’ve seen countless video game titles released with a photo mode attached. We also know that a photo mode is coming to the God of War Ragnarok video game. The development team noted that a post-launch video game update would unlock this mode for players to enjoy.

God of War Ragnarok's unfinished Photo Mode found and unlocked by @Speclizer_ #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/LGD38koANs — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) November 11, 2022

However, while the developers are still working on this feature, a modder by the name of Speclizer has taken to Twitter and unveiled the mode to the masses. This mode is not finished, but the modder highlights a few currently available features, including mainly what we’d expect. First, you can adjust poses with the different characters and facial expressions. Then there’s the ability to hide the different characters within a scene if desired. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that this unfinished mode doesn’t limit players to just adjusting Kratos’ expression or position. You can tweak the likes of Atreus and Mirmir too.

We’re not sure just how much longer players will need to wait before they are able to get their hands on this photo mode. The development studio only noted on Twitter that the update to unlock the photo mode is coming post-launch, so that it could be anytime now. If you have yet to pick up God of War Ragnarok, it’s readily available for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. We even have a Before You Buy video showcasing some gameplay footage and our overall impressions of the title. This might give you a bit more insight into whether you should jump on this game now or wait until the price drops.

