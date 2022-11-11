PlayStation 5 Is The Best Selling Console In Europe Since September 2021

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide for the month of October 2022 selling 300,733 consoles. Most notable however is that the PlayStation 5 is the top-selling console in the European region for the first time since September 2021 selling a total of 101,184 consoles in the region alone.

Worldwide this is huge news for Sony as compared to the same week in 2015 the PlayStation 4 sold 6,000 fewer consoles while the Xbox Series S/X consoles only sold 215,680 consoles worldwide. This is 11,000 consoles fewer than the Xbox One in the same week in 2015 selling 226,339 units worldwide.

However, it’s not all bad news for Microsoft as Xbox Series S/X console sales are up 58,639 units (37.3%) from the same week last year. PlayStation 5 sales are up by 55,412 units (22.6%). Notably, the sales for the Nintendo Switch are down by 180,016 units (-39.6%) compared to the same week a year ago.

Last-generation consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One continue to drop in unit sales with the PlayStation 4 down 25,273 units (-94.9%) and the Xbox One down 3,544 units (96.9%) in comparison to last year.

Taking the full year of 2022 into account the Nintendo Switch still leads the way with an estimated 12.63 million units sold with the PlayStation 5 selling 8.27 million units followed by the Xbox Series S/X selling 6.65 million units in total.

It seems that despite the increase in PlayStation 5 console prices in some countries many players are still opting to purchase the console over its competitors. This will be welcome news to Sony as they plan to launch the PSVR2 in the future. It’s likely that with the release of console-exclusive titles like God of War Ragnarok and upcoming PC and PlayStation-exclusive titles such as Forspoken and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: Remake that players are investing now to get hands-on experience with the console as soon as possible.

Source: VGChartz