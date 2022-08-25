Sony Increases the Price of PS5 in Several Countries

Bad news for those who didn’t secure a PlayStation 5 yet: Sony is increasing the price of its consoles in various countries across the globe.

The company explains this decision because of the current global economic environment. The global inflation rate and adverse currency trends explain this price hike, according to Sony.

It looks like this global situation is not really global though, as Sony increases the price of PlayStation 5 consoles only in some selected countries. While there will be no price increase in the United States, the cost of PlayStation 5 goes up by 10% in several countries in Europe and Asia, as well as Australia, Canada, and Mexico. This change is effective immediately, except in Japan which has until September 15 before the price hike applies.

The price of PlayStation 5 consoles is as follows, effective immediately unless noted otherwise:

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax) PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan

Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99 PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99



For those who couldn’t secure a PlayStation 5 before today, buying Sony’s console will cost 10% more than yesterday. The company still struggles to provide a reliable supply situation, causing many players to be on the hunt for a PlayStation 5 without the ability to find one. Sony declared that its “top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation,” without any further information as to when players can expect to purchase a console without scouting the internet forever.

Even if the supply situation is far from being ideal, Sony managed to ship over 22 million PlayStation 5 consoles across the globe. During Gamescom Opening Night Live, the company unveiled the latest version of its PlayStation 5 controllers, the DualSense Edge. This new wireless controller is a direct competitor to the Xbox Elite controller. It brings a variety of extras, like back buttons, interchangeable stick caps and button mapping.

If you managed to get a PlayStation 5 before the price increase or if you are wondering whether or not the console is worth this extra 10%, we got you covered. Here is a list of 47 new upcoming games coming out to the PlayStation 5 in 2023 and 69 new PS5 games that came out this year.

