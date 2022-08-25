GLaDOS Voice Actor Also Desires Portal 3

There are some mysteries in the world of video games that won’t ever be solved, such as why games get delayed indefinitely at times even though the teams should know what they’re doing at that point, or why certain sequels fail to live up to their successors. Fans also question about why certain games don’t get sequels or new titles despite the previous game doing great and fans wanting more. That’s a question that Valve hears a lot when fans have been begging for Portal 3 for years.

The original Portal title came out of nowhere, and it was a bit of an accident in terms of it going from a concept game to a real one, but the results were instantaneous. Fans loved the game, especially the core mechanic with the titular portals, as well as the villain of the game in GLaDOS. The sequel was just as great, if not better because of its single-player mode AND a totally different co-op mode. Both games sold incredibly well, winning a bunch of rewards and getting ported to modern-day consoles, including just becoming available on the Nintendo Switch!

Yet, due to Valve’s new mindset, Portal 3 hasn’t been made, and that’s sad. A lot of people want it, and apparently, that includes the voice actor for GLaDOS herself. Ellen McLain noted in an interview that she too wants the third title in the franchise to happen. She even noted that she feels fans should literally write to Valve in order to try and make it happen.

Of course, the lack of a third game here is hardly surprising, as Valve has been more than fine not doing that and focusing on other things, like Steam and the Steam Deck. They did make a free Steam Deck demo that took place in the home of Portal, but they made it clear that it was not a true third game in the series, just a demo to show off the power of the Steam Deck. Oh well.

When you add that to no Half-Life 3, Team Fortress 3, Left 4 Dead 3, and so on, you can see why fans are really frustrated. They know that Valve can make great games, and the demand is clearly there.

Source: YouTube