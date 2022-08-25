PSVR2 to Be Playable for the First Time at Tokyo Game Show

It’s been revealed that those attending Tokyo Game Show will be amongst the first to try out the new PSVR2. The event, which takes place in September, will be the first time that the current generation VR headset has been ready to be tried out by the public.

Gamers won’t have too much longer to wait to get their hands on the PSVR2. PlayStation UK has just confirmed that the headset will be available in “early 2023” in a tweet shared earlier. Although we don’t know exactly when this will be, the fact that it’s coming fairly soon is pretty exciting news.

In other news, Capcom has also just announced that attendees at Tokyo Game Show will be able to exclusively enjoy the PSVR2 version of Resident Evil Village. Testing out the new capabilities of the PSVR2 in amongst the notorious horror landscape of Resident Evil Village certainly won’t be for the faint-hearted. However, for those who want their horror experiences to be truly immersive, that’ll be a dream come true.

In a tweet from the Japanese Biohazard account, it was revealed that players lucky enough to take part in the PSVR2 experience of Resident Evil Village would be able to “experience ultimate immersion as you make your way through Castle Dimitrescu!” The thought of getting up close and personal with Lady Dimitrescu will definitely appeal to a large portion of the gaming community, although whether or not she will be included in the playable part of the PSVR2 trial remains to be seen.

Confirming the announcement, Sony retweeted the Capcom reveal, adding that “This will be players’ first opportunity to experience the PlayStation VR2.” The choice of game for the PSVR2 trial is probably quite an exciting one. Thanks to the new capabilities of the headset and its controllers, gameplay in Resident Evil Village will be highly engaging. Players will be able to experience a real sense of using a knife and gun in each hand, for example, and will be able to physically guard themselves against the threat of, well, being ripped to shreds by a set of claws, for example.

A post on the PlayStation blog back in June described how Resident Evil Village was being enhanced for PS5 and PSVR2. Described as being the “ultimate immersive survival horror experience,” the game will reportedly benefit from a number of the PSVR2’s features. These include the headset’s 4K HDR display, PlayStation VR2’s eye tracking, PS5’s 3D Audio and the VR2 Sense controllers, which will represent players’ in-game hands.

Tokyo Game Show gets underway in Tokyo on September 15 and runs until September 18. We’ll be keeping an eye on the showcase’s live streams for any news from Tokyo Game Show, as it’s been revealed that Capcom will be airing two live presentations during the event.

