48 New Upcoming PlayStation 5 Games of 2023

2022 was a great year for gaming, with major titles like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West coming to the PlayStation 5. But don’t worry: 2023 seems just as promising! Here are 30 new upcoming PlayStation 5 games you cannot miss.

#48 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Developer: Gun Interactive

Publisher: Sumo Digital

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC

Release: TBA 2023

Described as “a game based on true events,” The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a new game built upon the foundations of one of cinema’s most notorious stories. The game is based upon the classic movie from 1974 and allows players to take on the role of one of the heinous Slaughter family themselves, or of one of their victims. The game is a third-person horror adventure with an asymmetrical style of gameplay that will test players’ skills of both survival and determination. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre looks pretty terrifying but also highly exciting for fans of the beloved horror franchise. If escaping the demented grasp of Leatherface is your thing, or if you fancy a go on the iconic chainsaw yourself, then this game should push all your buttons when it comes out next year.

#47 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC

Release: Early 2023

From the developers of Nioh comes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, an adventure packed with action and dramatic storytelling that takes place in late-era Han Dynasty China. Based upon the 14th-century historical novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will see players stepping into the shoes of a heroic militia soldier who must overcome great odds during their mysterious missions across the Kingdom. In a land that’s overcome with destruction, chaos and deadly enemies, players will experience an epic narrative and action-based gameplay during their adventures through the game’s world. This is an intriguing-looking new game that’s teeming with supernatural elements as well as lots of Chinese mythology and folklore. Definitely one to keep an eye out for as it’s set to be released in the early part of next year.

#46 Aliens Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Revealed at Summer Game Fest 2022, Aliens: Dark Descent is the latest project starring the most popular alien in gaming. Unlike Alien: Isolation, you won’t have to hide from a bloodthirsty alien by checking your radar compulsively. Aliens: Dark Descent features aliens, plural.

According to the reveal trailer, players control a squad of Marines fighting off waves of aliens. The exact gameplay of Aliens: Dark Descent is still a mystery, but it does look like a fast-paced coop FPS whose goal is to empty your clips on creepy monsters.

#45 The Valiant

Developer: Kite Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC

Release: TBA 2023

Set in 13th century Europe and the Middle East, The Valiant takes players on an adventure that encompasses themes of medieval brotherhood and redemption. As a real-time strategy game that focuses on commanding squads, players will get to experience intense action as an ex-knight of the crusades who finds himself being drawn back to the horrors of war he swore to leave behind. The game encourages players to build and develop their squads in order to locate a missing set of precious relics throughout the main single-player campaign. The Valiant also has a cooperative “last man standing” mode for three players to take part in, facing off against hordes of enemies with increasing waves of difficulty. This will be a great game for those looking forward to an epic medieval-era adventure, especially if RTS games are their thing.

#44 Lords of the Fallen 2

Developer: Hexworks

Publisher: CI Games

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

An action RPG and sequel to the original Lords of the Fallen game, Lords of the Fallen 2 takes place in an epic medieval world of fantasy, where a fallen god rules with a rod of iron. The game will make use of dark fantasy in both its aesthetics and in its storytelling, which aims to build on the previous game’s popularity. Lords of the Fallen 2 will also make use of a revised and more challenging system of combat, which may see the game stick to the previous title’s soulslike format, although as yet this is unconfirmed. With the popularity of games like Elden Ring seeing a big payoff after choosing to adopt this style of gameplay, it could be that fans of challenging difficulty levels will get a real kick out of Lords of the Fallen 2 when it launches.

#43 System Shock Remake

Developer: Nightdive Studios

Publisher: Prime Matter

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release: TBA 2023

A fully rebuilt reimagining of the classic System Shock game from 1994, the System Shock remake has been highly anticipated by the gaming community for the past few years. Players will find themselves trapped in space aboard the Citadel Station, which finds itself beset by a rogue AI known as SHODAN. The AI’s influence stretches across the space station, corrupting and mutating systems and former crew members into cyborgs, which players will have to fend off it they’re to have any hope of survival. Throw into the fray a whole host of robots and other mutated beings and the adventure’s challenge level kicks up a gear almost instantly. There are high expectations for the System Shock remake, which looks as though it could be a huge hit with lovers of the sci-fi genre when it launches in 202

#42 Path of Exile 2

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release: TBA 2023

Path of Exile 2 will be an online-only adventure that will be available as an update that’ll be playable in tandem with the original Path of Exile campaign. The game will consist of a seven-act storyline that effectively works as a second act to the original game. As an action RPG, Path of Exile 2 will introduce a variety of new content into the game, such as brand new weapons, a reworked and newly-designed skill gem system and a number of new ascendancy classes that players can choose from. Path of Exile 2 looks set to revamp the original game and breathe fresh life into a well-loved action RPG with a visual overhaul as well as exciting new gameplay systems and elements.

#41 Hyenas

Release date: 2023

Developer: Creative Assembly

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Sega, SEGA of America

Hyenas is a brand new multiplayer sci-fi FPS coming out in 2023. In this game, Earth is ruined and the rich are now living on Mars. The rest of the population fights for scraps on a giant orbiting slum.

The billionaires are looking for pop-culture artifacts salvaged from the ruins of Earth, which are now priceless. A bunch of talented robbers called Hyenas team up to steal those goods before Mars’ elite can get their hands on them. Players control one of these robbers to fight in zero-G situations and steal some precious merch. Each Hyena has their own abilities and fighting style.

#40 ARC Raiders

Developer: Embark Studios

Publisher: Embark Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

ARC Raiders is an upcoming free-to-play co-op shooter, where the action takes place in third-person mode as opposed to many of the popular FPS-style shooter games. Set in a ravaged world under threat from an otherworldly, mechanised onslaught from space known as ARC, the game pits players against the destructive powers of the robotic invaders. Co-op gameplay is a must in this title, although there’s also plenty of opportunity for exploration, scavenging and gear customisation as you fend off the sky-based threat that continually falls upon you and your squad. ARC Raiders looks like a great game for those who enjoy online multiplayer action in a futuristic setting.

#39 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Exoprimal is a PvPvE FPS mixing futuristic exosuits and dinosaurs. An artificial intelligence called Leviathan is threatening the world. Your goal is to find a way to destroy it by slashing countless dinosaurs on your way, from T-Rex to Triceratops and Raptors.

The main game mode of Exoprimal pits two teams of five players as they need to slay dinos and complete various objectives. Players can select an exosuit for these missions, each having its own perks, whether to tank, heal, or blow everything up. If dinosaurs are the obvious main enemies to defeat in Exoprimal, beware of other players as well as the game features PvP battles.

#38 I, the Inquisitor

Developer: The Dust

Publisher: The Dust

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

I, the Inquisitor is an exciting-looking adventure game set in a truly dark and interesting fantasy world. The story centres on an alternative version of history, in which Jesus didn’t actually die during his crucifixion. Instead, he reacted with fury after returning to life as a wrathful god, determined to enact revenge on his persecutors. From there, centuries’ worth of his inquisitors continued to violently enforce faith upon non-believers, thus creating a dark and tyrannical world of biblical rule. In I, the Inquisitor, players will take on the role of one of these inquisitors during the 1500s, in an adventure that’s sure to be packed with ethical dilemmas and challenging moral decisions. This looks like a game with plenty of exploration, combat and excellent choice-and-consequence-based storytelling.

#37 Pragmata

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Pragmata is Capcom’s take on sci-fi, Kojima-esque action-adventure games. It is set in a dystopian near-future and the reveal trailer left us with more questions than answers.

The trailer shows someone in what looks like a spacesuit, walking down the streets of an empty New York City. Then a little girl appears, then a holographic cat, and then… Reality seems to shatter, a satellite falls down from the sky, and the trio ends up on the Moon. Pragmata seems like quite a unique experience, but we will have to wait a little longer to find out what it is truly about.

#36 Stray Blade

Developer: Point Blank Games

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Stray Blade is an action RPG with intense combat and lots of exploration. You play as an adventurer that found Acrea the Lost Valley, a mysterious place that legends say holds many powers. But unfortunately, just as you found this miraculous land, you die.

Time passes and you are brought back to life. It is now up to you to discover the mysteries of the Valley of Acrea with your new faithful companion, a Xhinnon wolf called Boji. On top of exploring the valley and unveiling its mysteries, you will have to fight various enemies, invest points in your talent tree, and restore peace to this war-torn place.

#35 Gothic 1 Remake

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Developers: Alkimia Interactive, THQ

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

In 2001, German studio Piranha Bytes released Gothic, an action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world filled with magic, orcs, and secrets. Reviews ranked this game as one of the best RPGs of 2001, but over 20 years later, other big games like Skyrim or The Witcher 3 consigned Gothic to oblivion.

In late 2019, THQ Nordic teased a remake of Gothic. This remake is now a reality, as the publisher recently revealed that Gothic is making a comeback in 2023. This game will be a faithful remake of the 2001’s Gothic, following the same story but with a modernized combat system.

#34 Abandoned

Developer: Blue Box Game Studios

Publisher: Blue Box Game Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Abandoned is quite of a mystery. This upcoming survival horror game was announced back in April 2021, with a trailer that led many fans to believe Hideo Kojima was involved with this game. Blue Box Game Studios denied these allegations but the hype was already here.

The game follows the story of Jason Longfield, a man who wakes up in the forest after being kidnapped. He doesn’t know what happened to him, why he was kidnapped, or what he is doing in that forest. He finds out he was brought here for a “dark purpose,” and needs to fight for his survival.

#33 The Chant

Release date: TBA

Publishers: Prime Matter, Plaion

Developers: Brass Token, Brass Token Games Inc.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

The Chant begins as a peaceful adventure. You go on a weekend to a remote island for a spiritual retreat, alongside other burned-out characters. But soon, things go south. A spiritual ritual goes wrong and opens a psychedelic dimension of terror that feeds off negative energy. And since everyone on this retreat is here because of their negative energy, it’s a feast for the horror cosmic dimension.

Your goal is to survive this apocalyptic weekend by fighting the creatures coming from another dimension and unraveling the mysteries behind their existence to reverse the ritual. To fight against those enemies, you can craft spiritual weapons and unlock new abilities. Or you can run away if that is too scary for you.

#32 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 Retribution

Developer: Skydance Interactive

Publisher: Skydance Interactive

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, the VR survival horror FPS filled with zombies, gets a new chapter in 2023. It continues the story introduced in the original 2020 chapter, where the undead flooded the ruins of New Orleans.

In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 Retribution, you are hunted by the Axeman, a foe who wants to chop you to bits. On top of that bad guy, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 Retribution features plenty of zombies to slay, an even bigger New Orleans to explore by day and night, and a new faction of survivors to meet.

#31 Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes

Developer: Rabbit & Bear Studios

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is the latest entry in the Eiyuden Chronicles series. This new JRPG is a collaboration between Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV). It takes place in Allraan, a continent housing several nations and cultures. One of these nations edged out the others and discovered a powerful technology that amplifies magic.

As for most JRPGs, the story is key to Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes. The game also offers a vast world to explore, from bustling towns to creepy caves. Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes features turn-based combat for teams of six, with various AI commands to customize the fighting style of each hero.

#30 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Release date: 2023

Developer: Kylotonn

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

11 years after its last installment, the Test Drive racing game series is back with a new game in 2023. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will feature an open-world 1:1 version of Hong Kong for you to discover during both day and night.

Of course, a racing game needs fancy cars. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown confirmed you would be able to drive popular cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Bugatti. But if driving is at the core of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the game also puts the emphasis on social status. The game promises a “lifestyle experience unlike any other,” but we don’t have more information as to what it means in terms of gameplay so far.

#29 RoboCop: Rogue City

Developer: Teyon

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5m Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: June 2023

The part man, part machine, all cop is back to sweep the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. RoboCop: Rogue City is an FPS letting you empty your clip on bad guys as the iconic RoboCop.

There is plenty to do for a cyborg police officer in this city of Old Detroit. RoboCop, aka you, will have to deal with bank robberies, hostage situations, and the gangs and punks trying to take control of the streets. Developer Teyon promises an interesting story where RoboCop has to uncover the truth in a world riddled with corruption and greed.

#28 Black Myth: Wu Kong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Black Myth: Wu Kong is an upcoming action RPG inspired by a 16th-century Chinese novel called Journey to the West. The game follows the story of one of the main characters from the novel, a legendary mythical figure called the Monkey King. This monkey bears supernatural powers, rebelled against Heaven, and was trapped under a mountain by Buddha. Five hundred years later, he helps the hero from the novel travel West, from China to India.

The main character from Black Myth: Wu Kong bears an uncanny resemblance to the Monkey King, but with even more powers. This supernatural monkey, referred to in the game as “the Destined One,” is a powerful fighter that can turn into flying insects or a giant monster. The gameplay trailer of Black Myth: Wu Kong shows the various opponents he will have to face, from headless monks to a giant white dragon.

#27 Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: IllFonic

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

There’s something strange in the neighborhood, but luckily Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023. This 4v1 multiplayer game lets you either chase the ghosts or become one of them.

As a ghost, you can’t kill the Ghostbusters. However, you can slime them, spook some NPCs, and wreak havoc wherever you go. The Ghostbusters will try to end your spooking spree by using their ghost sensors. If you’re still wondering who you’re gonna call, you better call your friends. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is better played as a cooperative game with other humans rather than AI bots.

#26 Alone in the Dark

Developer: Pieces Interactive

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

The first 3D survival horror game was Alone in the Dark, released in 1992. If there were other horror games that came before it, Alone in the Dark is the first one to introduce a character walking in a haunted house – and most importantly, in 3D. It inspired many games after it, the most popular being Resident Evil in 1996.

This icon of survival horror games is back in 2023 with a remake. Players will be able to (re)discover the adventures of either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood as their try to uncover the mysteries of the Derceto mansion.

#25 Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: March 24, 2023

18 years after its original release, Resident Evil 4 is back in 2023 with a new remake. Just like in the original game, this remake follows the story of US agent Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the daughter of the President of the United States.

Ashley Graham, the damsel in distress, has been abducted by a Spanish cult worshipping an ancient parasite. Of course, as this is a Resident Evil game, Leon S. Kennedy will need to fight various creepy enemies on his way to save the First Daughter. If the original game was already quite spooky, the remake is even scarier. The character design is terrifying, the atmosphere is tenser than it used to be, and the environment is darker than ever.

#24 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland is a free-to-play game set in The Division universe. If the game was initially supposed to come out in late 2022, we still don’t know much about it.

According to various leaks and rumors, Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland features three classes: Medic, Survivalist, and Weapon Expert. The Medic’s goal is to keep everyone alive, the Survivalist can find better loot, and the Weapon Expert kills everyone around. We also know about two game modes: Excursion, a PvE mode, and Storm, a PvPvE experience. Other than that, we will have to wait a little longer to uncover everything this standalone game has to offer.

#23 Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Games Publishing

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

In 2010, Remedy Entertainment released Alan Wake. This action-adventure game follows thriller novelist Alan Wake as he tries to uncover the mysteries behind his wife’s disappearance. 13 years later, this game finally gets a sequel in 2023 with Alan Wake 2.

Unlike its predecessor, Alan Wake 2 will be a survival horror game instead of an action game with horror elements. Players who don’t know the original game will be able to play this one, as Remedy Entertainment stated that there is no need to play Alan Wake to understand its sequel.

#22 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Q4 2023

In 2020, Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy VII Remake. As its name suggests, this game is a remake of the popular 1997 PlayStation game Final Fantasy VII. However, Final Fantasy VII Remake doesn’t cover the entire story of the original game. It is the first in a planned trilogy of games, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second one.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth picks up the adventures of Cloud and his friends where Final Fantasy VII Remake ended. The heroes are leaving Midgar, with Cloud and Sephiroth taking a walk into a wider world in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s reveal trailer.

#21 Layers of Fears

Developer: Bloober Team, Anshar Studios

Publisher: Bloober Team

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Early 2023

The Layers of Fears coming out in 2023 is the third title in the Layers of Fear series. It is a direct sequel to Layers of Fear 2, a psychological horror game where an actor follows the instructions of an unseen director aboard a ship.

Layers of Fears seems even scarier than the other two titles in the series. Its reveal trailer shows a creepy manor filled with chains, burning paintings, and a lot of unexplained mysteries. Story is important in Layers of Fear games, so this new title should remain in the same vein as the previous ones and twist your mind to chill you to the core.

#20 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Developer: Aspyr

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, also known as KOTOR, is one of the most popular Star Wars game series. The original MMORPG came out in 2003, with a sequel releasing a year later, the third opus in 2008, and various expansions coming afterward. A remake of the original game will be making its way sson to PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake will go over the main events of the original 2003’s game, but with nowadays technology. Besides the updated graphics and controls, the game will be similar to the original one, minus some characters whose actors had to retire in the meantime.

#19 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Just because you can’t play Starfield on PlayStation 5 doesn’t mean they aren’t some great space game coming to Sony’s consoles. Kerbal Space Program 2 is the sequel to the 2015 space flight simulation and promises to do even better than its predecessor.

Kerbal Space Program 2 takes everything that made the original game popular but adds new mechanics and tools to push the experience even further. This new title introduces new propulsion methods, habitation modules to build houses on the surface of a planet, orbital and planetary colonies, as well as interstellar travel. It also introduces a multiplayer mode to conquer the stars with friends.

#18 The Day Before

Release date: March 1, 2023

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

In The Day Before, you wake up one day and discover a post-pandemic America overrun by zombies. You have no clue what happened here, but there are flesh-eating monsters roaming the streets and survivors fighting against each other for scraps of food and resources.

Your goal is to survive in this unwelcoming new world. To do so, you can venture into an open world to scavenge for resources, searching abandoned houses, skyscrapers, and vehicles. But enemies will be on your way, from zombies wanting to eat your brain to survivors trying to blow it off to steal your goods. Some of the survivors are not as violent though, so you may be able to form a colony to try and rebuild society before it is too late.

#17 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: October 4, 2022 (Early Access)

Six years after the original Overwatch, Blizzard is releasing the sequel to its popular FPS. Overwatch 2 brings new heroes, maps, and mechanics to the original game. It will also replace Overwatch when it comes out, leading players to believe Overwatch 2 is more of a major update than a really new game.

With Overwatch 2, Blizzard is trying to revamp its FPS. The 6v6 battles from the original game are no more, replaced by a 5v5 mode featuring a single tank in each team. A new mode, Push, joins the game. The existing heroes have all been reworked with new abilities and power to give a new dynamic to the game.

#16 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

As a remake of the iconic stealth shooter from 2002, the Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell remake has a lot to live up to. With that in mind, it’s good to know that Ubisoft Toronto is essentially building the game from the ground up in a fully-fledged remake, using the same state-of-the-art technology it’s using to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Fans of the original game will be excited to see the game retain its roots in stealth mechanics, as well as keep the same linear structure of the original Splinter Cell. This won’t be a massive Ubisoft-style open-world adventure, but will instead focus on the core tenets of gameplay that made the original Splinter Cell so popular. The game will also bring protagonist Sam Fisher back into action, which will certainly delight those who enjoyed his combat and espionage skills back in the early 2000s.

#15 The Last of Us Factions

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows (TBC)

Release date: 2023

The Last of Us Factions is the multiplayer spin-off of Naughty Dog’s popular action-adventure game series. If Factions was initially meant to be the multiplayer mode for The Last of Us 2, this is now a standalone title set in the game’s universe.

We don’t know much about The Last of Us Factions yet. Naughty Dog shared some concept art of the game during Summer Game Fest and declared the game has been under development for two years already. The game has its own story and is as big as the single-player games from the series. If The Last of Us Factions is anything like the multiplayer mode from the original game, players will have to choose a faction and help survivors while fighting against other players.

#14 Dragon Age Dreadwolf

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Developers: BioWare, BioWare Corporation

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the fourth installment in the Dragon Age series, and a direct sequel to 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition. After several development hiccups, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is finally making its way to our consoles with a release date in 2023.

The story will follow the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition and its third and final DLC, Trespasser. We don’t know much about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf yet, besides that it takes place in Tevinter Imperium and stars a “kind of person [enemies] will never see coming,” according to the 2020 Game Awards trailer. This hero will not be a figure of prophecy with a “magic hand,” but their exact identity remains a mystery.

#13 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up the story of Cal Kestis five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The Empire and the unfamous Inquisitors chased him down throughout the galaxy. Cal destroyed a token leading to Force-sensitive children, and that was the end of his story so far. That is, until Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Besides knowing that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the previous adventures of Cal, we don’t have much information about the game. It will probably keep the same mechanics as its predecessor, mixing immersive lightsaber battles with some puzzles to serve a story that will become canon in the Star Wars universe.

#12 Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: January 27, 2023

In 2008, players discovered a now-iconic horror space game series: Dead Space. 15 years and six games later, Motive Studios is bringing Dead Space back with a remake of the original game.

The Dead Space remake keeps the same plot as the original game. The story takes place in the 26th century and follows the adventures of engineer Isaac Clarke. He is assigned to a repair vessel that goes to a planetary mining ship to investigate a distress call. The ship is under attack by mutated human corpses, and Isaac needs to survive and save the crewmates.

#11 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

After the controversial release of Diablo Immortal and its pay-to-win model, the popular ARPG from Blizzard is back with a new opus. Diablo IV continues the story of its predecessor, Diablo III. Cultists summoned a new threat, Lilith, and your goal is to slay countless demons and defeat Lilith.

Diablo IV features on the same mechanics as the previous entries in the Diablo series. The game includes five different classes, relying either on physical strength or magic. The action of Diablo IV spans five different regions filled with monsters, dungeons, and random events.

#10 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Summer 2023

Four years after taking us on a road trip in Final Fantasy XV, the popular JRPG series is back in 2023 with a brand new title. Final Fantasy XVI is darker than its predecessor, filled with monsters and evil humans who want to shatter the peace of the fantasy world of Valisthea.

The staples of all Final Fantasy games are here: nations on the verge of conflict, powerful summons like Ifrit and Titan, several monsters to slay, some magic, and of course a charismatic hero ready to save the world.

#9 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: 2023

Spidey is back to swing around Manhattan in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, set to release in 2023 on PlayStation 5. This sequel continues the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as the two friendly neighborhood Spider-Men have to stop supervillains from wreaking havoc in New York City.

Among the bad guys threatening NYC is Venom, the alien symbiote that had his own movie back in 2018. Venom won’t be the only villain starring in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as Insomniac Games confirmed Peter and Miles will need to face several enemies.

#8 Minecraft Legends

Developer: Blackbird Interactive, Mojang Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Minecraft Legends is an action strategy game inspired by one of the most popular sandbox games ever, Minecraft. It keeps the iconic block structure of the original game but adds a more strategic aspect to the game as you need to lead your own army into combat.

The Nether’s corruption is growing and your goal is to set up defenses to stop it. Joining you to protect the Overworld are all the usual enemies you meet in Minecraft: creepers, zombies, skeletons, all united under a single banner: yours. Even if the game is published by Xbox Game Studios, Minecraft Legends will also come out on PlayStation 5.

#7 Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: February 10, 2023

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Good news for those who waited for their Hogwarts letter without ever receiving it: you will finally be able to join the wizarding school in 2023. At least, in a video game.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG that turns you into an apprentice wizard. The game is set in the late 1800s, and you play as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. If this game is a brand new story and is not connected to Harry Potter and You-Know-Who, it keeps the iconic locations and experiences of the Wizarding World. You can choose your house, cast spells, brew potions, fly on a broom, and wander around the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

#6 Forspoken

Release date: January 24, 2023

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

What if one day, as you are living your life peacefully, you got teleported to a foreign, fantasy world? That’s what happened to Frey Holland, the main character of Forspoken.

This New Yorker is transported to the fantasy world of Athia, a beautiful place ridden with monstrous creatures. To help her find her way home without ending up as a snack for these monsters, Frey can count on her newfound magical abilities. She will have to repel countless enemies, craft new items, and upgrade her skill points to become more powerful.

#5 Marvel’s Wolverine

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

Insomniac Games, the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man games on PlayStation, is back with another superhero game. The developer unveiled Marvel’s Wolverine, a new game starring the famous adamantium-clawed mutant.

Marvel’s Wolverine is still in early development, and we don’t know much about the game yet. As it is developed by the same team behind Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we can expect similar action-adventure gameplay, but nothing is official yet. Marvel’s Wolverine is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, so you will need to secure one of Sony’s consoles if you want to play this game.

#4 Horizon Call of the Mountain

Developer: Guerrilla Games, Firesprite

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation VR2

Release date: TBA

As the PSVR 2 is on the way, Horizon Call of the Mountain could be the first game to make its purchase worthwhile. This VR game is set in the universe of the Horizon game series, putting players in the middle of a post-apocalyptic version of the United States filled with deadly machines.

Horizon Call of the Mountain follows the adventure of a new character in the series, Ryas. This disgraced former Carja soldier is searching for redemption, and his journey will take him throughout the lands of the Carja and Nora homelands.

#3 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia

Release date: 2023

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game inspired by James Cameron’s popular movie. You play as a Na’vi, one of the blue guys from the planet Pandora. The RDA, a human non-governmental organization, is threatening the peace of the planet. Your goal to push them back will embark you on a journey across the Western Frontier of Pandora.

If Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was meant to release alongside James Cameron’s movie in December 2022, Ubisoft decided to push back its release date to make it “perfect.”

#2 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Spring 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the latest project from the creators of the Batman: Arkham series. Amanda Waller, a high-ranking government official, forms a team of supervillains to protect Metropolis against an alien threat. This team, also known as the Suicide Squad, includes popular DC supervillains: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

This action-adventure game doesn’t feature superheroes wanting to do good around them. Instead, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is filled with bad guys who don’t have much of a choice but to obey orders. Each squad member has their own unique abilities to defeat their enemies across an open-world version of Metropolis.

#1 Street Fighter 6

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Capcom made quite an impression during PlayStation’s June State of Play when it revealed the first trailer for Street Fighter 6. The popular fighting game series is back and packs new features and a revamped look at returning characters.

On top of the traditional fighting mode, Street Fighter 6 brings two new additional modes: World Tour and Battle Hub. World Tour is a single-player story mode with a 3D world to explore, while Battle Hub is an online lobby for players to hang out together. Fights are also revamped with a new feature of Street Fighter 6 called Drive. This charging bar allows characters to perform deadly attacks but stuns them afterward. A powerful tool than can also backlash in the wrong hands.