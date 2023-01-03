57 Best PlayStation 5 Games of 2022

Looking for something new to enjoy on the latest PlayStation console platform? The PlayStation 5 has been an elusive console to pick up. Fortunately, we’re not lacking new video game titles to pick up for the console. Here are just a few games we think are worth keeping tabs on throughout this year.

Disclaimer: Dead Space, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Atomic Heart, Deliver Us Mars, Hogwarts Legacy, Kerbal Space Program 2, Arc Raiders, The Day Before, Crimson Desert, Aftermath, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, Forspoken, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — Remake, War Hospital, Island of Winds, Final Fantasy XVI, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Chrono Odyssey and Saints Row was removed as the games are no longer slated for 2022 or failed to keep their place on this list.

Disclaimer Update: DokeV, SEASON: A letter to the future, Tchia, Instinction, Endless Dungeon, Like A Dragon Gaiden: A Man Who Erased His Name, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, Six Days in Fallujah, Blood Bowl 3, The Lord of the Rings Gollum, Lies of P & Project Eve was removed as they are now slated to release in 2023.

#57 OlliOlli World

Developer: Roll7

Publisher: Private Division, Take-Two Interactive

Platforms: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

The OlliOlli series is a popular platformer skateboarding game, and we recently received the third major installment. OlliOlli World is another simple to play skateboarding platform game where players take to Radlandia. Just as before, you’ll attempt to make a successful run, pulling of tracks on an intense course. Gather up enough tricks to reach a high score, complete side quests, and attempt to reach the end of the course.

#56 Metal Hellsinger

Developer: The Outsiders

Publisher: Funcom

Platforms: PS5, X/S, XBO, PC

Release: June 23, 2022

If most FPS require simply shooting at your targets, Metal Hellsinger makes this experience more rhythmic by adding metal music for you to shoot on the beat. The more in sync you are with the music, the more damage you will cause, and the more intense the music will become.

As the music is blasting, your goal will be to defeat the hordes of demons coming your way. Metal Hellsinger offers a large variety of weapons to crush them, from blades to guns. Each weapon has its own ultimate ability, further improving your power in battle.

#55 Martha is Dead

Developer: LKA

Publisher: Wired Productions

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: February 24, 2022

Martha is Dead is a psychological horror game set in 1944 Italy. The body of a young woman named Martha was discovered. As her twin, Giulia is forced to deal with the trauma of loss as she ventures to find the truth of what happened. Players can expect a deep and dark narrative as they progress through the game. Fortunately, this psychological thriller then you’ll be able to pick this game up within the end of February.

#54 The Chant

Release date: November 3, 2022

Publishers: Prime Matter, Plaion

Developers: Brass Token, Brass Token Games Inc.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

The Chant begins as a peaceful adventure. You go on a weekend to a remote island for a spiritual retreat, alongside other burned-out characters. But soon, things go south. A spiritual ritual goes wrong and opens a psychedelic dimension of terror that feeds off negative energy. And since everyone on this retreat is here because of their negative energy, it’s a feast for the horror cosmic dimension.

Your goal is to survive this apocalyptic weekend by fighting the creatures coming from another dimension and unraveling the mysteries behind their existence to reverse the ritual. To fight against those enemies, you can craft spiritual weapons and unlock new abilities. Or you can run away if that is too scary for you.

#53 Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

Developer: Infinity Ward

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release date: 2022

The original Call of Duty Warzone was the franchises first attempt to go and do a Battle Royale-style title. To their credit, they were able to make it work, and with it being free-to-play, they were able to attract 125 million players to come and join in the chaos.

But now, it’s time for an upgrade, a massive one at that. Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is promising to launch with not just a new map, but a host of improvements and “innovations” to not just make its gameplay grander, but the experience as a whole better.

The new version will launch alongside Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and be a “true extension” of the world. We’ll have to see all they mean by that when it launches.

#52 Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: December 13, 2022

Many of you have been enjoying the main story of Final Fantasy Story Remake in its new and upgraded form. But do you remember that there was a story that actually was told before that? This is the prequel tale of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. This upgraded version of the PSP came will tell you the story of Zach Fair, and how his life and battles helped shape everything that would happen with Final Fantasy VII and its Remake.

Learn more about Zack, his connections with Cloud Strife and Sephiroth, and observe the updated battle system as you use his Soldier training to try and save the world!

#51 Steelrising

Developer: Spiders

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: June 2022

Steelrising is set within the 1700s during the French revolution. When King Louis XVI began to terrorize the citizens, an engineer crafts up a mechanical warrior called Aegis. Here, you’ll be taking the role of Aegis as you attempt to take down the King’s mechanical army and end the revolutionary war bloodshed. We haven’t seen too much of the game, but being a mechanical protagonist, it will be interesting to see if we’ll be able to craft and make some upgrades to buff yourself for the next big battle and onslaught of enemies you’ll face again.

#50 Valkyrie Elysium

Developer: Soleil

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release date: November 11, 2022

Valkyrie Elysium is the latest RPG franchise that Square Enix is trying to bring back, and it’s going big to make this one stand out in all the ways that matter as it continues the tales from the previous titles.

As the name makes it clear, you’re going to play as a Valkyrie, one who is charged by Odin himself to try and stop the end of times via Ragnarok. The problem is that Ragnarok is coming, and the world itself is starting to crumble under its influence. Now you must literally battle for the future of all with your might weapons and abilities.

Including the ability to go and summon the spirits of dead warriors to help you in battle. Doesn’t that sound fun?

#49 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Release date: October 28, 2022

Developer: Infinity Ward

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

Publishers: Activision

What is there to say about the Call of Duty franchise that hasn’t been noted by others at this point? You absolutely know what you’re getting in the game just by playing it. And this isn’t even the first time we’ve had a Modern Warfare 2!

But, it is one that will have a new story, updated graphics, and so on, and clearly they feel confident enough to make a “replay” of what happened before just making it better. You can expect a worldly campaign, and of course the multiplayer is going to be something that you’ll want to check out and play with friends.

As sad and ironic as it is at points, sometimes the familiar is what people like best.

#48 Tunic

Developer: Andrew Shouldice

Publisher: Finji

Platform: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: March 16, 2022

We’ve been waiting on Tunic for a good little while now. It’s easy to spot the inspiration that went into this game. The developer behind the project, Andrew Shouldice, is developing a game for fans of the classic action-adventure franchise, The Legend of Zelda. In Tunic, players are taking the role of a fox that wakes up on a mysterious beach. Armed with a sword, players are tasked with exploring the land, finding different treasure, powerful items, and battling against the colossus creatures that roam the area. As you progress through the game, secrets of the island will be unveiled. Visually the game is just like the classic installments of The Legend of Zelda. Players are getting an isometric gameplay experience, and best yet, the game is slated for a release this March. So you might not have to wait very long to get a chance to try Tunic out for yourself.

#47 F1 Manager 2022

Release date: August 25, 2022

Developer: Frontier Developments plc

Publisher: Frontier Developments plc

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

As we all know by now, the “manager” titles aren’t just about playing the games, but making sure you can actually run the show in the best way possible.

Because a lot of us THINK we can “run the show”, but can you? For example, in F1® Manager 2022 (which is coming in late August), you’ll get to pick your own F1 team to go and control. At times, you’ll be racing in the series to try and get to the top position, or at the very least, close to it.

Then, in between the races you’ll control every single detail of your team in order to make sure it’s the best-managed F1 team out there. Your performance will dictate how well you do, do you think you have what it takes to impress the board?

#46 Grid legends

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: EA

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Grid is about to receive a fifth game in the franchise. Grid Legends is an upcoming racing game. You’ll find over a hundred tracks to race through, different circuits featuring Brands Hatch, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Suzuka International Racing Course, among others. Meanwhile, over a hundred different vehicles ranging from touring cars, semi-trailer trucks, drift cars, and even electric vehicles will be available for players to pick through. Players will also find that Grid Legends will have a story mode to go through rather than just racing through different matches.

#45 Temtem

Release date: September 6, 2022 Full Release

Developer: Crema

Publisher: Humble Bundle

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Yes, we know that Temtem has been around for a while, but it’s got a new update coming soon so let’s just enjoy it, ok?

This Pokemon ripof…we mean Pokemon-like title will have you exploring a set of islands in order to catch em’al…we mean collecting a variety of monsters for you to train and battle with.

The key thing here is that there are players all around you. So you’ll get to battle with others at almost any time, trade with them, and do your best to get all the creatures of this world.

So get in the game and get ready for your adventure that’ll expand even more soon enough.

#44 The DioField Chronicle

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: September 22, 2022

What happens when a war engulfs all that is in its sights? A group of unexpected warriors will change the world, of course! But will it be for the better, or the worse?

In The DioField Chronicle, you’ll get to play as a group of mercenaries known as the Blue Fox, and the story will progress based on not just what you do, but the choices you make that’ll affect the true fate of the entire land.

The game also goes deep in its combat ensuring that the terrain will affect everything you do from movements to attacks and so on. All while doing it in real-time battles.

History is waiting to see what you will do, so make your choices on the battlefield and see what the land is like afterward.

#43 Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Developer: tri-ace

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: October 27, 2022

The Star Ocean franchise thrived more in the late 1990s through the early 2000s. However, after 2003’s Star Ocean: Till the End of Time, the trend saw this IP go several years before a new game release. The last title to come out was back in 2016, and now this year, we’ll finally get our hands on Star Ocean: The Divine Force. While we know the game is coming out into the marketplace this year, details are a bit scarce.

Fortunately, this will be a standalone experience, so you don’t have to back and play through the previous installments to understand what is happening in The Divine Force. From what we know so far, this game will have two protagonists to go through the campaign with. We’re following Raymond from a highly advanced planet as he crashes down on a new, unfamiliar planet. Here we’ll be introduced to Laeticia, a crown princess of the nearby kingdom.

#42 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS4, NS, X/S, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical RPG where the game is based around an older 1990s comic book series. Overall, the game focuses on Hydra awakening Lilith, the mother of all demons. It’s an uphill battle to stop this demonic beast from destroying all humanity. Fortunately, one hero could potentially save the day, and that’s The Hunter. An offspring of Lilith, players, will lead a group of Marvel’s toughest heroes as they attempt to kill off Lilith. However, at the moment, we don’t have a specific date attached to the project just yet.

#41 Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Developer: Dimps

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, NS, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an upcoming multiplayer game that pins a group of survivors having to escape an area that an enemy is patrolling. It’s quite a bit like Dead by Daylight, in a sense. A single player controls the enemy, in this case, they’ll take control of iconic Dragon Ball villains like Cell. Meanwhile, survivor players have to complete a series of tasks to escape the area. We’re sure that you’ll already be familiar with the gameplay concept. This time we’re just adding in the theme based around Dragon Ball Z IP. Of course, now we’re wondering just how many characters will end up getting added into the mix after launch. If you’re a fan of the IP, this is likely a great party game to play with some friends online.

#40 Soul Hackers 2

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus, Sega

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC, X/S, PS5

Release: August 26, 2022

On the surface, the nation of Japan seems perfectly fine, and is perfectly fine with consuming their electronic entertainment that is blocking them from seeing the truth. A secret war is brewing, and someone needs to stop it.

That someone would be Aion, a digital program that realizes that the end of the world is near, so she creates a set of warriors to fight for both her and humanity and sends them out to fight the demons that are coming.

You won’t just be fighting in this take on Japan, but investigating in to learn more about what is coming, and whether it can be stopped.

#39 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Developer: CyberConnect2

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

Platform: NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: September 2, 2022

An anime fighting game? How…bizarre.

Yes, we just did that, deal with it! Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most uniquely enduring franchises out there, with its newest anime iteration coming out last year. But in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, you’ll get to put the Jojo’s and their rivals to the test to see who is the very best of the best.

Just how big is the roster here? Well, it absolutely expands through the entire line of Jojo, and as such, you’ll have 50 different characters to choose from!

And true to the diverse nature of the anime, there are a variety of different game modes that you can play in too!

#38 No More Heroes 3

Release date: October 11, 2022

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Grasshopper Manufacture, Marvelous, XSEED Games

The No More Heroes franchise has always been one that is over the top and insane in the best of ways. Not the least of which is because the games are made by none other than Suda 51. So the real question here is, what does the series have left for us?

Well, that would be aliens. Because when aliens fall from the sky and try to take over, Travis Touchdown comes down and has to defeat them all to be the very best once again. Use your trusty beam saber and a variety of other gear and abilities in order to take them down one by one.

Welcome to the garden of insanity, we hope you enjoy your stay.

#37 Dawn of the Monsters

Developer: 13AM Games

Publisher: WayForward

Platform: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

If you enjoyed the classic massive monster movies or otherwise known as kaiju’s, then Dawn of the Monsters is worth checking out. This game is a brawler where players go through massive monster battles throughout the cities. These creatures have invaded our planet, and now it’s up to DAWN to save the day. The Defense Alliance Worldwide Network has its own set of giant combatants to fight against these beasts. Fortunately, you don’t have to do it alone. A two-player cooperative game mode allows players to battle against these behemoth monsters together.

#36 MADiSON

Developer: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Publisher: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X

Release: July 7, 2022

Another camera-based game now, MADiSON puts a slight twist on the formula. This time around, you are the one committing the atrocities. Protagonist Luca is the unlucky victim of a demon, possessing him to complete a ritual started long before his time.

Much like the framing of Indigo Prophecy, MADiSON sees players either try and escape the madness they’re being subjected to… or delve further into it. Every character you meet along the was has a motive, or sinister past, and it’s up to Luca to find out what that is. Then, of course, it’s up to the player to decide their fate.

#35 The Quarry

Release date: June 10, 2022

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: 2K Sports, 2K Games

Horror games in the genre are not exactly what people picture at times. Mainly in that they try REALLY hard to go for scares and sometimes it fails. Also, the narrative is usually pretty fantastical. But in The Quarry, a more narrative-focused and low-key approach is taken for the most part.

You play as a set of teenagers who are camp counselors at a camp that they stay a bit too long at. This leads to a series of events that you help dictate and will feel the consequences of. Everything you do could have a life or death choice down the road. Who lives and who dies will be chosen by you whether you realize it or not.

But fear not, you can try and “undo” those deaths…if you do the right things of course.

#34 Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

Developer: Koei Tecmo Games

Publisher: Koei Tecmo Games

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, PS5, NS

Release: February 15, 2022

Dynasty Warriors has a new game coming into the marketplace in Western markets. Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires doesn’t change up the formula too much. If you played a Dynasty Warriors game in the past, you know what to expect here. With that said, the developers did make this game a bit smaller rather than giving players an open world. So you’ll have smaller stages to battle within, but the reception has been a bit mixed so far. It’s been available on the PC since December of 2021, but that’s without the proper translation in-game text. That’s coming alongside the release for console platforms in the western marketplace on February 15, 2022.

#33 Overprime

Developer: Sharkmob

Publisher: Sharkmob

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Overprime is an upcoming 3D third-person shooter MOBA title that has players picking through a collection of heroes. We’re sure you’ve played MOBA games in the past. Overall, the game is won through strategy and skillful combat. You’ll press forward, fighting off enemy heroes and taking down their defenses. Meanwhile, the main goal here is to destroy the opposing side’s base. Players can expect new heroes to regularly come into the game to keep the gameplay feeling a bit fresh. With that said, we don’t have a release date attached to the game quite yet. Still, if you’re finding the MOBA genre needing a bit more competition, this might be a game well worth picking up later this year.

#32 Thymesia

Developer: OverBorder Studio

Publisher: Team17

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: NA

Thymesia follows a narrative based around a kingdom that attempted to thrive through the use of alchemy. However, the cost of this practice was deadly. Fierce monsters have emerged into the land, and nothing but chaos and decay are left. Players are taking the role of a protagonist who has lost his memories. However, it’s the hope of the kingdom and what’s left of humanity to figure out how to rid the world of these horrifying creatures. Unfortunately, at the moment, we don’t have a release date. Developers were trying to get the game out in 2021. But it had since been unveiled in November of last year that the project was pushed back into 2022.

#31 Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion

Publisher: Rebellion

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

You’re likely already aware of the Sniper Elite franchise, as it’s been around for quite a long time, and a new installment is coming this year. With the new franchise chapter, Sniper Elite 5 will follow the gameplay mechanics and settings that you’re used to with the past installments. Here you’re still battling against Nazis with more focus on taking them out through a high-powered rifle. It’s a very tactical-focused game with a campaign to throw you in different environment locations. These games have always been a solid hit with fans, and expectations are set high for the new game after Sniper Elite 4 launched back in 2017.

#30 WWE 2K22

Developer: Visual Concepts

Publisher: 2K Sports

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, X/S

Release: March 11, 2022

WWE 2K20 was not a pretty game. There wasn’t much-saving grace from that installment, and it played a major role in the series future. We saw the successor, WWE 2K21, canceled while the studio went back to the drawing board. It was all hands on deck, saving the IP and delivering a game that fans would enjoy. Now, fingers crossed, WWE 2K22 will be that big turnaround for the IP. The overall game should feel familiar with game modes like MyGM and MyRISE making a return. There’s also the 2K Showcase, centered around Rey Mysterio. However, the focus here for fans is that the game is not riddled with bugs and technical issues. The studio had a long time to build this game up after WWE 2K21 was canceled, so there’s hope we’re getting a solid installment. Not to mention that with the current state of WWE’s roster, it will be interesting to see who is officially on the game roster when the title launches.

#29 The Last Oricru

Developer: GoldKnights

Publisher: Prime Matter, Koch Media

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2022

With The Last Oricru, players are tossed into fantasy world where two factions are at war. It’s here that our protagonist awakens in this world, seeking to find answers to the world’s past. However, the developers are putting quite a bit of effort in choices and consequences. Each choice, encounter, and character death will play a role in this game narrative. Developers promise that this action RPG will have a series of impactful decisions. But, of course, don’t expect easy combat. According to the developers, combat is easy to learn but will be difficult to master, ranging from melee weapons to techno-magical items.

#28 Resident Evil Re:Verse

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2022

Resident Evil fans are getting treated to a multiplayer component game initially slated to launch alongside the Resident Evil Village installment. Resident Evil Re:Verse is based on a six-player deathmatch. Players are dropped into the game as they battle it out through various iconic environments from the franchise like the Raccoon City Police Department. Essentially, you’ll scavenge for items and resources as you attempt to take out another player. While players will take the role of different protagonists like Jill and Leon, there are antagonists you’ll get transformed into throughout the match. This can be a generic BOW, Nemesis, to one of the leading antagonists in Resident Evil 7, Jack Baker.

#27 The King of Fighters XV

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK, Koch Media

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release: February 17, 2022

If you’re a fan of fighting games, especially through the 1990s and early 2000’s you’ve likely played The King of Fighters. It was a hit arcade fighting game franchise with a rather lengthy history of releases. But, the IP has been a bit dormant after 2010. It wasn’t until 2016 that The King of Fighters XIV finally launched, and now this year, we’re getting the next thrilling release. The King of Fighters XV will continue on the narrative from the previous title. However, the real focus here is the actual 3-on-3 team battles as players will receive a new fast-paced fight experience. We know that there are forty different playable characters, and developers have already planned out additional fighters to enter the marketplace through DLC.

#26 Elex II

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC

Release: March 1, 2022

Fans of the first Elex title will have a new game to pick up this year. Elex II will once again see players taking the role of Jax in this action RPG. Here, a new invasion is hitting the planet, and for humanity to stand a chance, you’ll need to get all the different factions to join together. Of course, depending on your actions, you might have some companions leaving your group or even being killed. It’s another open-world experience as well, so there’s plenty of exploration as you battle for your planet’s survival in this post-apocalyptic journey. You can also play through this game if you haven’t picked up Elex, but it might be worth going back to get a bit more backstory to the characters and world.

#25 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

Stray is an interesting adventure game coming out. We’re tossed into the distant future where androids rule in this title. Here, we’re stepping into the role of a stray cat that is trying to make its way back home. Using its cunning, you’ll have to navigate through the cyberpunk streets and complete a series of environmental puzzles. However, you won’t be completely on your own. Tagging alongside the cat is a drone that will help translate androids and can be used to further free up different obstacles in your pathway.

#24 Soulstice

Developer: Forge Reply

Publisher: Modus Games

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Soulstice takes place within a holy kingdom that finds itself being invaded by evil creatures. Fortunately, the Kingdom has a special order to help aid them during these times. Thanks to their Chimeras, the Kingdom stands a chance at survival. Chimeras are elite warriors that are only formed by combining two souls. Players in this game will be taking the role of Briar and Lute, two sisters that have unified their souls to help fight off these beasts and save the Kingdom. Here our protagonists will have to fight off enemies with various weapons and make upgrades to make their attacks even more powerful. However, as the sisters progress through their battles, they’ll uncover the secrets of the Kingdom and the Chimeras order.

#23 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: February 2022

Evil Dead: The Game is another multiplayer-focused title. In this game, we’re dealing with a group of survivors who has to stop a portal. In addition, we have to stop evil demonic creatures from flooding into our realm, which means completing different tasks. If you’re familiar with games like Dead by Daylight, you would have a better idea of what to expect here. Players are either a part of the survivors, while one player typically leads the demonic invasion. This should be a great party game online, especially if you’re a fan of the Evil Dead franchise. Unfortunately, the game was hit with a few delays as it was intended to launch back in 2021 but should finally hit the marketplace this May.

#22 WWI Isonzo

Developer: M2H, BlackMill Games

Publisher: MH2

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

M2H has put out a few historical FPS games into the marketplace. However, their next big release is Isonzo. This is a game set within World War I as you battle within the Italian Front. Developers strive to provide an authentic experience, so this means getting the scenery down correctly along with the different weapons, battlefields, war-torn buildings, and uniforms. We’re sure if you played WWI Tannenberg and WWI Verdun, you have an idea of how the game will play. Both titles were also historical FPS experiences that featured the Western Front and Eastern Front. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on the official release date to come out regarding just when we’ll get our hands on the Isonzo installment.

#21 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Lego games are always a popular hit as they offer a parody of the source material suitable for all ages. We’ve seen Lego Star Wars games released in the past, but in 2022 we’re getting Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This game will put players through the entire Skywalker saga with all nine episodes. We know that players can jump between whatever episode they like, but each will carry different iconic moments from the game to play through. Combat was also tweaked since the last Lego Star Wars games were released. You can expect more combos with lightsabers, but you’ll also have blasters and the use of Force.

#20 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 22, 2022

Destiny 2 fans are getting the sixth expansion into the marketplace this year. Initially, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen was set to launch into the marketplace in 2021. However, the game was pushed back due to the pandemic. This expansion will be centered around Savathûn, the sister of Oryx, the antagonist from Destiny’s The Taken King expansion. Players can expect a new narrative campaign alongside new PvP maps, gear, weapons, and even a raid with the expansion. We’re sure that quite a few fans anticipate this release. However, it might become bittersweet as we know Sony will soon own Bungie. That could mean Destiny will end up a PlayStation exclusive going forward.

#19 GhostWire Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Ghostwire Tokyo is the next big game release from Tango Gameworks. Previously, the studio has only released The Evil Within franchise. However, you won’t find Ghostwire Tokyo to be a survival horror experience. Instead, Ghostwire Tokyo is more action-oriented with some spooky elements throughout. In this game, Tokyo is invaded by a strange, mysterious fog that causes humanity to vanish and supernatural spirits in their place. Players are taking the role of a man who survives but is fused with a spirit. Using his newfound powers, our protagonist is forced into fighting off these spirits and cleansing Tokyo in hopes of restoring order once again.

#18 Assetto Corsa Competizione

Developer: Kunos-Simulazioni

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: February 24, 2022 X/S, PS5

Fans often recommend a few racing sims to check out. If you’re a fan of more realistic simulation racing games, one game to check into is Assetto Corsa Competizione. This game launched initially back in 2019, but it’s since been put out on different platforms over the years. This year, we’re actually getting the game on both the Xbox Series X/S along with the PlayStation 5. Specializing in GT3 and GT4 cars, players can race offline through AI or opt for more competition racing matches with other players. Developers strive to deliver an authentic racing experience. Every circuit was carefully replicated, paying to as much detail as possible. Even the different control devices for your vehicles like ABS, engine ignition, and ECU mapping are available for player management.

#17 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Developer: Sharkmob

Publisher: Sharkmob

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

There might be quite a bit of attention on Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, but there’s a battle royale game available as well. The IP has Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt coming out this year through early access. Vampire sects have broken into a war as the battle within the city streets within the game. Add in the fact that you also have an organization trying to eliminate all vampires, and this world has become incredibly dangerous. You’ll use different powers and abilities to take down your opponents, but it’s essential not to unveil yourself as a vampire in front of humans. The battle royale genre is never short of new games coming out into the marketplace, and it’s a unique IP to see a game released for the genre. Regardless, this is one title that you might want to give a chance when it does finally launch into the marketplace.

#16 Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Developer: Black Forest Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: NA

Destroy All Humans! received a revival in 2020 after the initial game franchise was first brought out into the marketplace in 2005. This is an action-adventure game where players take the role of an alien called Crypto. Set during the 1950s, the Destroy All Humans! 2020 release saw Crypto harvesting human DNA while equipped with vast alien weaponry. Later this year, we’ll be getting a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2. This title will once again put players into the role of Crypto, but this time the game is set during the 1960s. Crypto is on a pathway fueled by revenge as the KGB has blown up his mothership. Here you’ll use the flying saucer to travel around the world, stopping at different fictional cities as you create mayhem and take humanity out.

#15 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Set in the Old West, there are far more sinister enemies to face in Evil West than the typical bandit gunslinger. In this game, a vampire legion has burst into our realm, and it’s left humanity fighting for their life after these ghouls and bloodthirsty demonic beasts swarm the land. Players are stepping into the boots of an agent who works for a special organization that deals with these unnatural paranormal cases. You’re the last stand essentially to rid this world from the vampire swarm. Using different high-tech weaponry, you’ll duke it out with these critters as you purge America free from these little devils.

#14 Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: November 8, 2022

Sonic Frontiers is the next major Sonic the Hedgehog game coming out, and it will be a bit different. We’ve only seen one trailer for this game so far, but it looks like we’re getting an open-world gameplay experience. Sonic will be exploring this world and its different terrains while battling against the slew of enemies that show up. However, just what all the game will entail remains a mystery at this point. Quite a few fans have compared this game with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but for now, we’re left waiting on the developers to bring out more marketing materials.

#13 Little Devil Inside

Developer: Neostream Interactive

Publisher: Neostream Interactive

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Little Devil Inside is an upcoming action-adventure game that puts players into an alternative 19th-century world. In this game, players are taking the role of a hired swordsman tasked with venturing through the world to collect supernatural incidents for a researcher. The game is described to be an open world with exploration and survival. Throughout the game, players will have to cook and acquire resources to keep their vitals up. Meanwhile, they’ll also have different weapons ranging from swords, bombs, and guns. Of course, right now, we’re still waiting on the official release date for the game as it’s only slated to launch at the end of this year.

#12 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platform: PC, NS, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence delivered a narrative-driven adventure game with stealth elements. Set in medieval times, players took the role of a young girl named Amicia, who looked after her younger brother named Hugo. Early on into the game, we find that Hugo has a strange blood curse that essentially controls the black plague. Seeking to use this power, the French Inquisition troops chart off to find Hugo by any means necessary. It’s an emotional storyline, and it ultimately ends with the siblings once again trying to find a peaceful new homestead. However, with A Plague Tale: Requiem, we’re getting a new storyline where the duo seeks out a mysterious island that may hold the key to curing Hugo.

#11 Sifu

Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

Sifu is a brawler who follows a young martial artist that discovers his entire family has been murdered. Seeking revenge, players will take this young man and attempt to track down and take out each assassin responsible. Fortunately, players will find that the protagonist will also have a special medallion that will revive the character after each death. However, there is one slight catch as the medallion will also age the protagonist several years. However, after reaching old age, the young man’s medallion will break, giving him his last chance in hunting down each assassin.

#10 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

While we enjoy a good Batman game, Gotham Knights won’t have you stepping into the role of the Dark Knight. Instead, this game has players going through a narrative where Bruce Wayne is killed off. A message gets sent off to his closest allies, Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing, asking them to keep Gotham City safe. With the Bat no longer in the picture, Gotham is up for grabs as criminal scum heads into the area to claim their piece of the land. Meanwhile, Gotham Knights has players taking each character’s role as they battle off some of Batman’s biggest enemies. However, a new criminal organization force has made its way into Gotham. The Court of Owls is getting their first big video game debut after their appearance in Batman The New 52 comic book series run.

#9 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Developer: Koei Tecmo Games, Team Ninja

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 18, 2022

Final Fantasy has been around for ages at this point. The video game franchise has continued to thrive over the years. However, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin takes players back to the beginning. Overall, the game is a different take on the first game with inspirations for certain plot points. We’ll get more insight into the Warriors of Light while players are taking the role of a man named Jack Garland. You’ll find Jack is fueled with the need to destroy Chaos, which became quite a meme when the initial trailer came out for this game.

Regardless, it looks like we’ll still get an action RPG experience here like the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Although, how this game will hold up against other iconic titles remains a mystery. We’ll be getting our hands on this game within March of this year. Fortunately, it’s not a game that will make you go back to replace the first Final Fantasy installment. But again, this is not a remake of the first title either.

#8 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Publisher: Krafton

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2022

There are a ton of comparisons being drawn up between The Callisto Protocol and Dead Space. In fact, the person responsible for Dead Space, Glen Schofield, is bringing out The Callisto Protocol. This upcoming title is set within the PUBG: Battleground universe but set in the distant future. Players are taking the role of a prisoner en route to Black Iron, a facility located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. However, an alien parasite has burst into the transport ship before landing, which might give our protagonist a second chance at freedom. At the moment, we’re still waiting on some gameplay footage to come out to see just how closely the game will resemble Glen’s past mega-hit survival horror experience.

#7 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Developer: Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy Studios

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: January 28, 2022 PS5 / 2022 PC

The Uncharted franchise was such a popular IP from the PlayStation 3 to the PlayStation 4 platforms. Naughty Dog delivered a thrilling narrative and incredibly detailed world for players. However, we’re still waiting to see if a new installment will be coming out to the likes of Sony’s PlayStation 5 console. So, while we don’t have a new game unveiled just yet, there is a collection release. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection delivers fans of the franchise two games. Unfortunately, it’s not the full collection of titles, but the last mainline installment, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Uncharted: Lost Legacy. As expected, some enhancements are made to the game specifically for the PlayStation 5, including the haptic feedback, 3D audio, and resistance triggers. To top things off, you’re getting faster loading and 4K resolution here.

#6 Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: March 4, 2022

Gran Turismo is one of the staple video game franchises for Sony. This is an iconic sim racer where players are given a large variety of vehicles to race around in. Different classes, tracks, and new mechanics are added into the mix as the series progresses. We’re finally receiving Gran Turismo 7 this year. You can expect a few notable features and game modes to make a return, whether it’s the GT Mode, dynamic time, weather effects, championships, or the various iconic tracks. Meanwhile, we know that several hundred different vehicles throughout history are represented.

#5 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light has a sequel available in the marketplace. Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place well after the events from the first game. We’re placed into the role of a new protagonist trying to survive within one of the last few safe havens in the world. We’re still striving to survive the world in this game as it was quickly flooded with the undead. Meanwhile, players are given a far bigger map to explore freely. Likewise, located throughout the map are different factions that you’ll interact with. Depending on your actions, the factions could actually close off parts of the city from you to explore. Meanwhile, the gameplay has been more refined than the first installment. We’re still getting quite a bit of action-packed gameplay with a keen focus on parkour. The world is essentially a giant playground for you to traverse and battle within.

#4 The Last of Us Part 1 – Sep 2

Release date: September 2, 2022

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Window

What’s this? Another Last of Us title? Not exactly. The Last of Us Part 1 is going to be a “from the ground up” remake of the original game that set the world ablaze when it came out on PS3. This isn’t a simple remaster, it’s a remodeling of just about everything. The characters, the monsters, the world, all of it is being improved on a massive scale.

Don’t worry, the gameplay will be mostly the same, and the VO work that helped sell the story will still be intact. But it’s getting a facelift to suit its new home on the PS5.

The team are very adamant that this redo will be worth your time, so you’ll want to check it out to see if they’re right.

#3 God of War Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

The 2018 release of God of War was huge. The video game brought Kratos back into action. Overall, the game followed Kartos as he restarted his life with a new family. However, early into the game, the Norse mythological gods realize who Kratos is, and now he’s forced back into a bloodshed battle. We don’t want to get too deep into the last game as the title did just launch this year for the PC platform. Fortunately, we’re getting the follow-up installment on the PlayStation 4. This is a major relief since finding a PlayStation 5 console in the wild is still incredibly tough. With that said, without spoiling too much of the 2018 release, God of War Ragnarok follows Kratos and his son as Ragnarok begins. We can expect more beasts and gods to deal with. Interestingly enough, this will likely close out the Norse mythology chapter as the developers are not looking to see a trilogy release to reach Ragnarok. Where this story will leave us and the future of God of War remains to be seen.

#2 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge hit that was set in the distant future long after mankind had fallen, leaving humanity to live among themselves in small tribal groups. The narrative mainly revolved around Aloy, who was banished from her tribe as a baby, and as a result, she sets out on a quest to figure out where she belongs in this world that giant mechanical beasts dominate. Now we have a new video game installment called Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy has a new challenging quest to take on. After a plague has taken over the world, dooming all living things, players will have to venture to the west coast in hopes of finding the source of this plague and saving humanity from destruction. With that said, Aloy will find new mechanical beasts and other hostile tribes that have taken control of these robotic creatures while also claiming territories she will need to enter to reach the destination.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Elden Ring is a game that was on quite a few fans’ anticipated 2022 release lists. We’re sure you’re already well informed about the game. It’s the next thrilling action RPG release from the folks at FromSoftware. If you’re not familiar with the studio name, they brought out the Souls franchise, and their next game is another challenging combat experience. With the help of author George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring offers players another bleak, dark fantasy world to go through. We’re getting a large open-world map, loot to gather, and plenty of boss battles to get through this time. Because of the open-world map, players here will have more freedom in how they progress through the game. You might even get a few replays out of Elden Ring, as the title will have multiple endings to unlock.