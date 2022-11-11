Legendary Developer Shinji Mikami Is Collaborating On A Mysterious Game Remake

There are a few video game developers that stand out for fans. One of those iconic individuals that have a rather lengthy career with big hits in the industry is Shinji Mikami. This is a Japanese video game developer that has helped design, direct and produce some truly remarkable games over the years. However, their next big project is a mystery. Today, we’re finding out that the developer is collaborating on a brand new game remake. We’re just not certain yet about what the project is at the moment.

It’s been unveiled that Shinji Mikami is working with his studio, Tango Gameworks, on a new remake. But that’s not the only studio apparently helping out. Two additional iconic development studios are aiding in this project, and that’s PlatinumGames along with Capcom. Again, there’s no information as to what the remake is right now, but there are certainly quite a few hands on deck when it comes to this project. Fans can instead ponder just what IP might finally get a remake treatment. Already, there are some fans looking back at previous video game projects Shinji Mikami has helped bring out.

A couple of titles that have already gained attention online as potential candidates for the remake are God Hand along with Dino Crisis. Both have a following and could potentially be in development as a remake. But again, there has been no confirmation from Shinji Mikami, Tango Gameworks, PlatinumGames, or Capcom regarding what is being developed. We just have to wait for the mysterious game title to get its glorious debut to the public, and hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later.

At any rate, if you’re not familiar with Shinji Mikami, you’ve undoubtedly played or at least know of his works. For instance, Shinji helped create the Resident Evil franchise and is credited as the director behind the first Resident Evil title. We’ve also seen him continue on directing the game franchise with Resident Evil 4. Then there’s also Dino Crisis, and more recently, The Evil Within franchise first got its start with Shinji Mikami taking the role as director. So again, we’re forced into waiting to hear just what project is being collaborated from the three studios. What are you personally hoping to see remade with these development teams coming together for a single project?

