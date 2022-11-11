Remedy Confirms Codename Heron is Control 2

Remedy Finally Confirms that Codename Heron is Control 2

Remedy Entertainment today announced that they were entering into a co-development and co-publishing deal with 505 Games to work on the upcoming sequel to their multi-award-winning game Control. It was never in doubt that Control 2, formerly known as Codename Heron, was in development given the huge success of the first entry into the paranormal universe.

In a blog post Game Director of the Control Franchise, Mikael Kasurinen thanked players “for making Control such a success for us [Remedy Entertainment]”. Looking into the future development plans for Control 2 Kasurinen said “with Control 2, we’ll take another leap into the unknown. It’ll be an unexpected journey. It’ll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. It’s still early days, but it will be worth the wait.”

Control 2‘s development budget clocks in at €50 million with the costs of development and marketing being evenly split between both 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment. Remedy will retain full ownership of the Control IP and focus on the game’s PC release while 505 Games will be working on the console releases on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. While the title is still in the concept stage it will be fully built on Remedy’s proprietary Northlight engine.

In a blog post Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group/505 Games welcomed the announcement saying “We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together.” They both continued “Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2.”

Control was initially released on the 27th of August, 2019, garnering instant support from players and critics alike. Having been nominated for over 60 industry awards, namely Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019. Control later went on to be ported to the Nintendo Switch on October 30th, 2020 before receiving a next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 2nd, 2021.

Source: Remedy Blog