God of War Ragnarok: How To Find The Secret Post-Game Dungeon | Aesir Prison Wreckage Guide

God of War Ragnarok is packed with post-game activities. There are bonus bosses to hunt down, combat challenges to clean up, and former enemies to fight. One favor doesn’t make itself clear — the area itself is totally new and hides a huge secret we won’t spoil here. This isn’t a remixed area like all those Yggdrasil Seed revisits. This is a previously unknown location that appears in a place you might never revisit. Do yourself a favor and delve to the bottom of this particular dungeon. There’s a puzzle to solve, collectibles to grab, and one character’s shocking return to the story. Learn more about the Aesir Prison Wreckage with the full guide below.

Secret Dungeon | Aesir Prison Wreckage Guide

Return to Nifleheim in the post-game. On the path to the Raven Tree, you’ll find ruins of Asgard on the left. Hop across and climb down to enter a massive Asgardian Prison. The initiates a new favor — “The Broken Prison“. This unique prison has a mysterious purpose. Discover it for yourself or skip to the bottom to learn more.

What You Need To Know : To traverse the prison, you need to use two chains . The chains raise and lower and armature where Kratos can place a Draupnir Spear. By moving the armature up and down, you’ll be able to jump down or jump up to each layer of the prison. Secret Path : There is an alternate path to go from the 2nd Floor to the 3rd Floor and vice versa. Lower the chain armature with Spear to reach the 2nd Floor, then enter a corner prison cell. The ceiling is missing from ta cell. Look up and use the Blades of Chaos to crash through the wall above. This unlocks a path between both floors that doesn’t require the Draupnir Spear.

This area is also packed with collectibles. Here’s a quick list of all four. There are multiple small enemy encounters, but nothing that will slow Kratos down. To complete the dungeon, travel to the bottom floor.

Aesir Prison Wreckage | Collectible Locations

Nornir Chest: Found on the 3rd Floor of the prison — one level beneath the top. Drop down to the 2nd Floor and enter an empty prison cell. The ceiling above is broken, revealing a breakable wall. Grapple through the wall to reach the opposite side of the 3rd Floor where Kratos can access the Nornir Chest.

Seal #1 : Located on the 2nd Floor. Open the prison cell with the Dark Elf. The seal is in the window groove.

Seal #2 : Next to the Nornir Chest itself, on the closed gate you can open to create a shortcut.

Seal #3: At the very bottom of the prison. In the central shaft there's ice. You can strike the seal from the 1st Floor.

Favor: Nine Realms In Blood

Flower: At the bottom floor of the Aesir Prison, open an empty corner cell to locate this final flower. This is the Asgardian Flower.

Legendary Chest: Nocked Proficiency Accessory – Located on the top floor. Use the second chain to raise the Draupnir Spear holder all the way up, allowing you to access this chest.

Motsognir’s Call Relic: Unique relic located to the left of the Legendary Chest. Generates a powerful sonic blast that deals high Stun damage.

Aesir Prison Wreckage | Story Spoilers

At the bottom floor, go to the large and conspicuous prison door. Open it to free your old friend Tyr — the real one this time! Yes, there is a real Tyr and he’s really alive. Freeing him, Kratos and Freya will offer to let him stay at Sindri’s House in the Yggdrasil Tree. Tyr says he has much to process, but he may take you up on the offer.

So why does this prison exist? Freya and Kratos theorize that Odin requires a prison for those that he takes the forms of. His magic may require keeping the subjects alive. That would explain why Odin keeps a prison, and where Tyr really was trapped all this time. Now we just want to know if there’s more to do with Tyr! A secret additional post-game quest? We’ll continue searching and hoping.