God of War Ragnarok: How To Find All 48 Ravens & Fight A Bonus Boss | Odin’s Ravens Locations Guide

Odin’s eyes are everywhere in God of War Ragnarok. The All-Father Odin spies on the Nine Realms with ravens — creatures he has a unique affinity for. These creatures are his servants, able to traverse the realms and portal gods around at will. Lesser ravens are found in almost all the major areas, hidden around the scenery, just waiting to get destroyed by a well-aimed axe throw. And destroying the Ravens unlocks huge rewards.

Later in the story, Kratos will earn a Realm Seed for Nifleheim. This optional area has six Legendary Chests. As you destroy Ravens, you’ll earn the right to open more of these chests. The armor here is extremely useful, enhancing the effects of Healingstone — and later, giving Kratos a set of Chest Armor with a chance to generate a healing mist just from attacking enemies. That’s one set that is useful for the entire game.

But finding the ravens can be pretty tricky. Check out the list below with clues pointing you to all 48 locations. And if you fight them all, you’ll even unlock a unique post-game boss fight.

All Odin’s Raven Collectibles | The Raven Tree Rewards

Early in the story, Kratos will earn a Realm Seed for Nifleheim. This optional realm leads to a location called The Raven Tree. Approaching the tree, you’ll unlock a special quest to find and destroy all 48 ravens in the Nine Realms. Odin’s Ravens are hidden in hard-to-find locations or flying in the sky.

There are six chests in The Raven Tree | Niflheim. By destroying the required number of ravens, you’ll be able to open each chest in order.

Chest #1 : Requires 6 Ravens destroyed. Reward : Girdle of Raven Tears Waist Armor – Increases healing from Healthstones / Ragestones.

: Requires 6 Ravens destroyed. Chest #2 : Requires 12 Ravens destroyed. Reward : Bracers of Raven Tears Wrist Armor – Increases healing from Healthstones / Ragestones.

: Requires 12 Ravens destroyed. Chest #3 : Requires 18 Ravens destroyed. Reward : Cuirass of Raven Tears Chest Armor – Chance of generating Healing Mist from light attacks. Chance improved with Luck stat.

: Requires 18 Ravens destroyed. Chest #4 : Requires 28 Ravens destroyed. Reward : Breath of Thamur Heavy Runic Attack

: Requires 28 Ravens destroyed. Chest #5 : Requires 38 Ravens destroyed. Reward : Meteoric Slam Heavy Runic Attack

: Requires 38 Ravens destroyed. Chest #6 : Requires 48 Ravens destroyed. Reward : The Finger of Ruin Heavy Runic Attack

: Requires 48 Ravens destroyed.

Returning all 48 Ravens initiates a bonus boss encounter. Complete it to get even more rewards. We’ll include that information at the end of this article.

Svartalfheim | Odin’s Ravens

Odin’s Raven #1: Aurvangar Wetlands – As you enter Aurvangar through the portal, look to your left on a high rock formation. There’s a glowing green bird. It is to the left of the boat.

Odin’s Raven #2: Nidavellir – On the large building with the waterwheel near the entrance to the city. In the square with Sindri and the Odin Statue, look up at the building and shoot it with an arrow.

Odin’s Raven #3: The Watch Tower – To reach this area, go to Sindri’s Blacksmith in the Bay of Bounty. Climb the wall here to reach the upper level of the watchtower. To your right, there is a large, locked door that requires a key found at the giant geyser in the Bay of Bounty. Circles the trees on the cliffs of the watchtower. It flies fast, so wait somewhere it loops and throw your axe to take it down.

Odin’s Raven #4: Radsvinn’s Rig – Visible from the bottom of the rig. Look on the hanging crane hook!

Odin’s Raven #5: Althjof’s Rig – After climbing the chain, a raven is visible directly ahead in the marked building to the left of the metal wheel. Throw your axe through the cracked wall to hit it.

Accessing Lyngbakr Island : After gaining the Watchtower Key and using the key on the Watchtower, you’ll summon the Lyngbakr. Use your boat and land on the only available dock (for now) to explore the Lyngbakr. This isn’t an island. It is a giant creature! Watchtower Key : Found in the underground chamber on the island. To reach it, use the metal wheel and freeze the gear on the lift. Next, return to the wooden beams on the cliffside and go right to reach the top. Ride the lift up and jump down onto the floor to smash through with the Blades of Chaos. Defeat the monster and open the chest down below.

: After gaining the Watchtower Key and using the key on the Watchtower, you’ll summon the Lyngbakr. Use your boat and land on the only available dock (for now) to explore the Lyngbakr. This isn’t an island. It is a giant creature!

Odin’s Raven #6: Lyngbakr Island – After freeing the second fin, collect the firebomb and take it back around to the gold debris blocking the path across the gap toward the front of the creature. Swing across once the debris is clear and crawl through the tunnel to another chest. To the left of the chest, you’ll find the raven.

Odin’s Raven #7: The Forge – After riding the train to The Forge, you’ll exit onto a high ledge with a view of the city. A raven is circling the skies here. You’ll need to time your axe throw carefully to hit it.

Odin’s Raven #8: Jarnsmida Pitmines – Leaving the Forge on the second train, fight the grims at the lower arena from the start of the area. Climb down the chain with the marker and look above the water — a raven is flying around that you can hit from the shore.

Odin’s Raven #9: Applecore – To the left of the third door Atreus wants to investigate. You’ll need to solve a water wheel puzzle with ore to block the water trough. The Raven is to the left of the massive door. This is the door that leads to Tyr’s prison.

Alfheim | Odin’s Ravens

Odin’s Raven #10: The Strond – Leaving the starting canyon from the first Mystic Gateway, you’ll drop down and reach a rocky natural bridge with a gap. To the left there’s a tree with a raven on one of the branches. This is the path leading to the Temple of Light.

Odin’s Raven #11: Temple of Light – An easy one to miss. Continue after the second wall of light. After grappling up the anchor points placed by Tyr in the temple, continue up the path until you find a small ledge you can drop down from on the left of the path leading up. Drop down and turn right to find a large gate with a Twilight Stone.

Use the Twilight Stone to bounce your axe into the open section at the top of the gate and into the second Twilight Stone. This bounces the axe into a hidden raven.

Odin’s Raven #12: Temple of Light – Continuing ahead from the fourth wall of light, you’ll reach another large arena with a huge light in the center. There’s a raven on a balcony to the left of the exit door.

Odin’s Raven #13: The Canyon – Entering the Canyons, climb up and into a large square. There’s a raven flying in circles to the right, near the Sindri blacksmith. The Canyons is the entrance path to The Barrens — a large open-world area with many, many more ravens.

Odin’s Raven #14: The Barrens – In the elf temple at the far north of the Barrens. Ride your sled to this location, then exit and encounter a group of dark elves inside the arched building. Clear the enemies and you can claim the Legendary Chest in the back corner. Right above the Legendary Chest, you’ll also find an easy-to-miss raven on the gnarled tree, on the rocks above.

Odin’s Raven #15: The Barrens – Inside the right eye of the giant skull, at the head of the skeleton along the east wall. Clear out the storm then look at the skull to spot this raven. Travel to The Below and complete the favor to stop the sandstorm. The skull is also where you’ll find a buried treasure and more collectibles by climbing deeper into the bones.

Vanaheim | Odin’s Ravens

Odin’s Raven #16: The Southern Wilds – After entering through the Mystic Gateway, keep going straight head. There’s a small pond past an arched fallen tree trunk. Behind the tree, you’ll find a raven circling above the pond.

Odin’s Raven #17: Freyr’s Camp – As you leave the camp on a mission with Freya, you’ll exit the caves and reach an open area with a large stone circle above the water to the left. There’s an Odin’s Raven in the far distance. Your axe can reach it from the ledge. This is around the area where Kratos discusses his brother Deimos, before crawling through the tunnel and encountering the Forest Ancient.

Odin’s Raven #18: River Delta / Pilgrim’s Crossing – Right next to the third ingredient for the “Cure for the Dead” favor. To the left of the Legendary Chest, look through the arches to spot this easy-to-miss Raven. Go to the area at the end of the Pilgrim’s Crossing favor, past the two drawbridges you need to lower.

Odin’s Raven #19: River Delta / Cliffside Ruins – Reach the opposite side of the Cliffside Ruins by travelling through the Veiled Passage. Exiting the passage, you’ll drop down onto this cliff. The Lore Marker is to the right. The raven is on a tree branch in the far background from the Lore Marker. You can hit the raven with a careful axe throw.

Odin’s Raven #20: Goddess Falls – A raven is circling above the waterfalls. At the top of the falls, look above the water to discover the raven.

Odin’s Raven #21: Veiled Passage – Inside the cavern, reach the back shore and look up and behind you. There’s a crack in the cave ceiling with roots hanging down. The raven is hanging out up there. You can hit the raven from the shore.

Alfheim Revisit | Odin’s Ravens

Odin’s Raven #22: The Forbidden Sands – On the rocky outcropping opposite the elven tower — the building to the right as you enter the Forbidden Sands. To reach this raven, you need to look up at the rickety outpost from behind — first, clear out the hive matter. Burn off the bramble with Sigil Arrows, then bounce the axe off the Twilight Stone with a charged throw. This makes the Raven visible on the rocky structure.

Odin’s Raven #23: The Forbidden Sands – On the far western cliff, look for a heart-shaped symbol. It leads into a small area with a Nornir Chests. You’ll find the Braziers all over the grounds nearby. Travel right from the Nornir Chest. Grapple up the ruin wall. At the top you’ll find a “Sleeping Troll” — it looks like a statue. There’s an Odin Raven hiding behind it.

Odin’s Raven #24: The Forbidden Sands – Go to the Freyr Statue in the north. There’s a light bridge and a raven flying above the gap. You’ll spot it as you approach.

Odin’ Raven #25: The Forbidden Sands – On the eastern side of the Forbidden Sands, go to the entrance to the Elven Library. On the ledge where you need to jump up, look for a cracked spot at the base. Throw your axe at the crack to break the wall section, revealing a hidden path leading underground. Look above and to the left of the path leading to the Nornir Chest. Use the Spear to make hitting this raven easier.

Midgard | Odin’s Ravens

Odin’s Raven #26: Lake of Nine – Located on the high structure directly opposite the Raider Hideout in the northeast. You’ll spot the raven on the opposite ridge as you leave.

Odin’s Raven #27: Lake of Nine – Found in a southeast ice tunnel at the Temple of Tye exterior wall. Check east of the Raider Keep.

Odin’s Raven #28: Derelict Outpost – Located in the large side-quest area with the “Sigrun’s Curse” favor. Swing across with the crane as you enter the main exterior area. Across the grapple anchor, there’s a crow on a tall wooden pole.

Odin’s Raven #29: Well of Urd / Lake of Nine – Take the path leading to the Well of Urd in the north. At the top of the peak, after climbing the wall with the Legendary Chest, turn around and look at the distance toward the lake. There’s a crow on a perch.

Odin’s Raven #30: The Oarsmen – Go to the courtyard with the giant chain between the two Oarsmen statues. Look on the cliffs near the right Oarsman.

Odin’s Raven #31: Derelict Outpost – Located outside the Derelict Outpost. In the Post-Game, Skoldjr is on a rock pillar where a wrecked boat is balanced. Look up into the cracked hull of the boat to spot it.

Svartalfheim Revisited | Odin’s Ravens

Odin’s Raven #32: The Forge – After using the Draupnir Spear to climb up the wall to exit the forge, stop at the ledge and turn around to find this raven.

Odin’s Raven #33: Alberich Hollow – Alberich Hollow is an optional location, found at the top of Dragon Beach. Use the Draupnir Spear to climb the wooden scaffolding and climb to the bridge above Dragon Beach. This leads to a cave. As you leave the starting cavern and reach an exterior area, it is on a tree to the left. Ahead you’ll fight more grims and use firebombs to blast another rock wall.

Odin’s Raven #34: Alberich Island – Up the cliff from the beach, you’ll reach a large wooden crane. There are Sound Stones to the left. Shatter them and you’ll see the raven flying around in the distance.

Odin’s Raven #35: Alberich Island – Once you land on the actual island by crossing the wooden platform. Landing on the right side of the water wheel, climb up and look for a hole in the rocks to the left. There’s an extremely easy-to-miss raven hidden here. This is the area where you need to lower the gate by turning the crane. Very, very easy-to-miss.

Helheim | Odin’s Ravens

Odin’s Raven #36: Helgrind – Leaving the first Mystic Gateway, you’ll find this raven flying around the pit before the first climbing section. Use the Draupnir Spear to make hitting the raven easier.

Odin’s Raven #37: Helgrind – After ending the fight with Garm, solve the wheel mechanism and gate puzzle with the spinning gears. The raven is flying around on the otherside of the gate. Look up above the Lore Marker.

Vanaheim Revisited | Odin’s Ravens

Odin’s Raven #38: Eastern Barri Woods – Before reaching the Celestial Wolves Den on the path from Freyr’s Camp, you’ll encounter a Nornir Chest. From the vantage point where we hit the “C” Rune device, turn right to find this raven in the far distance on a tree. Use the spear to reach it.

Odin’s Raven #39: Abandoned Village – From the Abandoned Village Mystic Gateway, go to the large temple across the zipline. Go through the crack on the left (of the arch), then swing right as you enter. Continue forward and you’ll see a large tree near a Draupnir Spear point. To the left of where you can cross with the spear, find the raven on the statue in the tree trunk.

Odin’s Raven #40: The Plains – From the entrance, travel west to the western half of the Plains. Along the canyon in the center, go north. You’ll see this raven on a high ledge, to the right of the gate leading out of the watery area that is blocked during the day. There’s a cave path nearby that leads to the north — it is blocked until you break the shortcut from behind.

Odin’s Raven #41: The Plains – In the northwest of the Plains, follow the path northwest from the Celestial Altar and drop down into a courtyard with a gate guarded by a Seidr barrier. There’s a large gave to the left you can grapple into. Look down below to find this raven.

Odin’s Raven #42: The Plains – In the dragon arena, in the northwest of the Plains. Enter the arena by dropping down from the ruins wall, then run to the left. There’s a path leading to a bottomless pit here — look down to find this very easy-to-miss raven.

Odin’s Raven #43: The Plains – Near the Blacksmith on the eastern side of the Plains, look behind the Celestial Altar.

Odin’s Raven #44: The Jungles – In the ogre arena, find the raven perched above a red chest. This is the arena across the broken bridge near the entrance to the jungles that can only be accessed by boat after flooding the jungle.

Odin’s Raven #45: The Plains – In the Dreki arena in the southwest of the plains. To the right of the pond, on a high wall. This area can only be accessed after flooding the Crater by opening the floodgates at the dam.

Odin’s Raven #46: The Sinkholes – In the northern section of the Sinkholes, which can only be accessed after opening both gates at the Celestial Altar temple, look for the bird perched on the rocks to your left. Land on a beach nearby to throw a spear and destroy it. Return here after defeating the dragon of this area to make getting close to the raven easier.

Muspelheim | Odin’s Ravens

Odin’s Raven #47: Burning Cliffs – When Kratos goes to Muspelheim as part of the story, you’ll travel down the cliffs. Entering a cave, you’ll need to burn through bramble to exit through a narrow path. There’s a Legendary Chest here. Directly to the right of the Legendary Chest, look in the cracked cave wall with a view of the lava. Directly to the right of the Legendary Chest, in the cracked cave wall with a view of lava.

Odin’s Raven #48: Surtr’s Forge – Return to Surtr’s Forge to the southeast of the Mystic Gateway. From here, travel to where you meet Surtr. You’ll slide down a zipline. Look up and left after sliding down to spot a structure built into the rock wall. Go up the hill to Surtr’s Forge, then turn around to look at the structure — from here you’ll be able to spot the raven.

-If returning from the post-game, you’ll find Surtr’s Forge right past the ‘Remnants of Asgard’ combat area.

The Raven Keeper | Optional Boss

Return to the Raven Tree in Niflheim and open all your reward chests. After opening all 6 chests, the Raven Keeper will appear. Follow the keeper into the tutorial arena to initiate a bonus boss fight.

Boss: The Raven Keeper – The Raven Keeper is a powerful Bifrost Witch with two phases. She’ll retreat and summon undead warriors periodically. The warriors become stronger as you deal more damage to the Raven Keeper. After dealing high damage, The Raven Keeeper will summon a Frost Dragon called “The Pale One” — it is similar to the dragons Kratos encounters in the Crater. Once the dragon is down, the Raven Keeper will be vulnerable.

Reward: Hilt of Forsbrandr Relic. Generates a wave that knocks back enemies and covers Kratos with a protection aura that lasts 12~ seconds when fully upgraded.

The powerful protective relic is a worthy reward for players willing to track down all 48 ravens. Enjoy your reward and continue exploring the post-game for even more surprises.