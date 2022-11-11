God Of War Ragnarok Smashes Launch Records In The UK

It’s only been out a couple of days but already it seems as though God of War Ragnarok is going to be a huge success for Sony. According to a new report, the sequel is doing some serious numbers in terms of launch sales, surpassing its predecessor God of War at an astonishing rate in the UK alone.

As reported in GamesIndustry.biz and spotted by Forbes, God of War Ragnarok has been a massive hit with players in the United Kingdom. That’s in spite of the fact the game only launched this Wednesday. Apparently, the title has sold more physical copies in one day than the original God of War did in 2108 in an entire week post-launch. That’s pretty impressive and signals the potential for this game to be an unprecedented success. Considering that these sales figures are just coming from one country, it’ll be interesting and potentially mind-blowing to see what post-launch sell-through is like across the rest of the world.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, GfK boss Dorian Bloch explained that God of War Ragnarok has blown expectations out of the water when it comes to its launch figures. “Day 1 physical sales were already greater than any other full-week launch sales for other titles in this franchise,” he remarks, adding that “God of War Ragnarok will debut at No.1 and is the first cross-gen title in the series.” This probably has a lot to do with the impressive figures so far, although it’d be arguably considerably bigger were Sony to ever consider releasing the game on the Xbox ecosystem as well.

Either way, there’s no arguing that the fact this game is already surpassing the sales of its predecessor in one day means that Sony has got a lot to be excited about. Coupled with the fact that God of War Ragnarok is currently on the receiving end of a variety of rave reviews around games media right now, all things point to a potential Game of The Year contender already.

The report also details the fact that God of War Ragnarok is the most successful so far in the entire franchise’s history. This is all the more impressive when you consider that there have actually been 12 God of War titles released in the UK.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any news of a PC port for the game.

Source