Nintendo Considering New Enhancements For Switch Online Service

The Nintendo company has thrived with the latest console hybrid release, the Nintendo Switch. After the less-than-stellar launch of the Nintendo Wii U, the company managed to overcome the failure with its latest platform. However, that doesn’t mean they are satisfied with everything on the Nintendo Switch. The online subscription service is one area in particular that the company is considering changes.

With the Nintendo Switch release, we also saw an online subscription service introduction. Nintendo Switch Online currently provides a few benefits. But there is always room for improvement, which is what the Nintendo’s president spoke about in a recent Q&A from their financial results briefing. Right now, the Nintendo Switch Online service might be appealing for a couple of reasons. For starters, this service allows players to enjoy online multiplayer gameplay. That’s a significant reason right there to go ahead and pay for the monthly fee. However, there are also other aspects to make the service enticing.

You have features like cloud data saves, which could be helpful to keep your data stored online. However, one of the more enticing reasons some players might have for purchasing the service subscription is the different backward compatibility games being offered. Depending on your subscription, you have access to Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, and even Sega Genesis games to play. Now it’s worth noting that not every game from these platforms is available. Instead, we get a few games typically added to the different platforms over time.

But as mentioned, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa spoke during a Q&A, stating that they are considering various initiatives and further enhancements to the content of the service. That doesn’t indicate exactly what the Nintendo company has planned, but it does at least note that they are still figuring out what might get more consumers to subscribe to their Nintendo Switch Online service.

Perhaps this could mean we’ll get new console platforms being added in, such as the Nintendo GameCube, or even a lineup of past Nintendo handhelds. Only time will tell now, as Nintendo has yet to make any new announcements regarding what is coming for the Nintendo Switch Online service. At the same time, there might be some wondering what might be next in terms of Nintendo’s hardware successor for the Nintendo Switch, as we’ve seen plenty of rumors suggesting a Nintendo Switch Pro model could be coming. However, much like the online service, we have yet to see any announcements regarding the future plans for Nintendo’s next hardware console platform.

