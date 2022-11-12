God of War Ragnarok: How To Fully Upgrade The Leviathan Axe | Level 9 Guide

The Leviathan Axe returns in God of War Ragnarok. The powerful axe is infused with frost magic, allowing Kratos to freeze enemies for combat or to apply ice to the many puzzles in the Nine Realms. Either way, the Leviathan Axe is your trustiest workhorse weapon. The Blades of Chaos are wild, stylized, and sometimes too unwieldy for a solid one-vs-one battle. The Leviathan Axe soars when it comes to dealing hard-hitting damage, and if you’re looking to make the axe as powerful as it can be, you’re going to need every Frozen Flame.

Frozen Flames are rare weapon upgrade items. Getting them lets you upgrade the axe at the Blacksmith, giving you access to new skills you can unlock with XP. The Leviathan Axe can be upgraded to Level 9 in Ragnarok, giving you the most power possible. You’ll need every bit of damage-dealing potential for the absolutely insane post-game bosses. Here’s a straightforward guide showing where to get every Frozen Flame.

All Frozen Flame Weapon Upgrade Locations | Max Leviathan Axe Guide

Frozen Flame items are required to upgrade the Leviathan Axe. The Leviathan Axe is your default weapon in God of War Ragnarok and the weapon you’re likely going to be using the most. Later in the story, you’ll be able to upgrade the Axe to Level 9 using rare upgrade items called Frozen Flames.

Frozen Flame #1: Temple of Light | Alfheim – Dropped by Alva, the Light Elf boss you’ll encounter at the end of the temple.

Frozen Flame #2: Abandoned Village | Alfheim – Dropped by Nidhogg, the major boss encounter on the path to free Freya from her ties to Midgard.

Frozen Flame #3: The Gleaming Bale | Helheim – Encountered later in the stage. After finding Garm, the wolf retreats deeper into Helheim. Ahead of a gate you need to lower with a wheel and freeze with Sigil Arrows, the Hel-Traveler will appear. Defeat it and the Traveler will drop a Frozen Flame upgrade.

Frozen Flame #4 : The Plains | Vanaheim – Found in the northwest of the Plains. Reach the western section of the Plains — a watery area with a pond — and travel north through the gate. The gate can only be opened at night when the orange plants recede. Crawl through the narrow passage to enter the dragon's lair. Defeat "The Crimson Dread" to collect your reward.

: – Found in the northwest of the Plains. Reach the western section of the Plains — a watery area with a pond — and travel north through the gate. The gate can only be opened at night when the orange plants recede.

Frozen Flame #5: Burning Cliffs | Muspelheim – A Flame Phantom appears as you progress into Muspelheim during the story sequence. This Flame Phantom has three springs you need to destroy. One is hidden behind a weak point rock. Look for a rock with a weak point on the ruins. Blast it with your spear and you’ll be able to destroy all three.

Frozen Flame #6: The Barrens | Alfheim – Complete the Berserker Gravestone in the southeast of the Barrens. You’ll have to defeat all three Berserkers at the same time — all in one difficult encounter. Defeat them all to earn a Frozen Flame.

Frozen Flame #7 : After freeing Garm by accident in the story, Realm Tears will appear in six locations. For each Realm Tear you close, you'll earn a Frozen Spark . Get all six Frozen Fragments to earn this Frozen Flame . Check your map and look for "?" markers . These will show you where to find Realm Tears. Some Realm Tears are only accessible after completing the story and entering the post-game.

: After by accident in the story, will appear in six locations. For each Realm Tear you close, you’ll earn a . Get all six Frozen Fragments to earn this .

With all the Frozen Flames, you can use the Blacksmith and upgrade your axe to maximum level. You’re going to need all that power if you plan on fighting the Berserker King or any of the other extreme difficulty post-game content. Do these tasks first for an ultimate empowed axe.