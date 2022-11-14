God of War Ragnarok: The Jungle 100% Collectibles Guide | All Favors, Ravens, Chests, Lore & Artifacts

We’re cleaning up The Crater in God of War Ragnarok with 100% completion guides, showing you how to do everything in the massive optional areas of Vanaheim. Check out our guide on how to unlock The Crater for more information so you can reach this endgame area for yourself.

The Jungle is one of the most important zones in the Crater. After arriving in the Plains, I recommend travelling southwest and accessing the Jungle from through the ruins in the cliff face. The Jungle is so important because of the dam — Odin’s army has dammed the entire area, drying it up and destroying any prospects for fleeing refugees to live here. After freeing the river, all three areas of the Crater will change, allowing Kratos to fully explore the entire region. That includes The Jungle. Grab an oar and we’ll 100% this area together.

The Jungle | All Collectibles & Favors Guide

Favor: Return of the River – Travel west from the entrance to the Plains to reach a canyon area. This leads to a ruin tunnel built into the rockface in the southwest — going through the tunnel, you’ll reach a new region. The Jungle is ahead.

Entering “The Jungle” hidden region, you’ll immediately deal with an angry ogre. Dodge th rocks and progress forward. On the way, you’ll find a lift blocked by tall bramble. Burn it and ride the lift up to the dam.

Clear the enemies on the dam, then look for some wooden crates near the lift. Break them to reveal a weak spot in the wall that can be detonated with a Draupnir Spear.

Go inside the dam to encounter a Dreki. This starts the “What Lies Below” favor. Ignore that for now.

Burn the brambles clogging the floodgates. Use Sigil Arrows to reach the right brambles. When they’re all burned, turn the wheel to open the floodgates. Water will now return to the Jungle!

With the river returned, you can now access new areas in The Jungle, The Plains and the Sinkholes. Water has filled the ravines, allowing you to use a boat to travel. Even more areas can be explored — if you were ever stuck in a section of the Crater, now you’ll have many more options.

Lore Marker: Located on the top of the dam in the southwest of the Jungle. You’ll need to ride a lift up to reach it.

Favor: What Lies Below – Epic Hunt: You’ll encounter a Dreki after squeezing through a crack in the dam wall. Burn away the brambles so you can open the floodgates. This lowers the water level in the dam basin.

With the water level lower, you can now circle around to the left side of the cracked wall weak point — throw a spear into the crack, then leap across. Ahead, you’ll be able to drop into an arena to fight the Dreki.

Favor: Casualty of War: The Stein – Located behind the cracked dam wall. The spirit quest-giver is on the stone platform with the water that can open the floodgates.

His body is located in a spot where he could see all three ponds.

The body is located in The Plains. Travel to the southwest Dreki arena that is only accessible through the river after flooding the jungle. The key item is on the ground to the left of the exit door. Reward : Kinetic Resilience Amulet Enchantment



Favor: Trail of the Dead: After restoring the river in the Jungle, take the lift down from the dam and you’ll witness a dragon’s reappearance. With water in the jungle, you can now use a boat to travel.

Use the boat to cross the river and reach a Mystic Gateway / Celestial Altar in the center of the Jungle map.

To reach the Dragon’s Lair, climb up the ruins to the right of the Celestial Altar. Burn away the red bramble using Sigil Arrows and the Blades of Chaos. Then you can slide down the wall and grapple across.

You’ll find walls you can climb around the corner. If you haven’t defeated the Ogre near the Jungle entrance, you’ll need to backtrack to your boat and travel all the way down the river to the Ogre’s hunting ground. Defeat the ogre to stop it from throwing boulders, making climbing impossible.

Defeat the ogre and the dragon will finish it off for you. Once the ogre is done, you can return to the main path and safely climb up without getting crushed. Defeat the “Corpse Eater” dragon to complete the “Trail of the Dead” favor. Reward : Dragon Claw Material. Sigil of Doom Amulet Enchantment.



Favor: Casualties of War: The Toy – Find the spirit near the central Mystic Gateway. After flooding the jungle from the dam, you can use a boat to cross the river and access this side-quest.

He gives a clue: at two dragons facing each other.

The toy is located down the river from the spirit’s location. Continue down the path and climb up to deal with the ogre. Defeat the ogre and you’ll find the toy on the ledge facing the water. Reward : Fossilized Keepsake Amulet Enchantment



Nornir Chest: Found at the Mystic Gateway and Celestial Altar in the center of the jungle map. Accessible after flooding the river — giving Kratos the ability to cross on a boat.

“B” Rune : Found on the right side of the structure above the Celestial Altar. Climb up the wall to the right of the structure to use it.

: Found on the right side of the structure above the Celestial Altar. Climb up the wall to the right of the structure to use it. “N” Rune : To the right of the same Celestial Altar structure. To the right of it, there’s a red bramble covering the device.

: To the right of the same Celestial Altar structure. To the right of it, there’s a red bramble covering the device. “E” Rune : Located to the right of the chest, on a tall, ruined stone wall.

: Located to the right of the chest, on a tall, ruined stone wall. Reward: Idunn Apple. Increases maximum Health.

Legendary Chest: On the path to the Dragon Hunt from the center Celestial Altar. After going right and into the ruins, you’ll find a path blocked by red bramble. Burn it away to reach this chest.

Reward: Whisper of the World Light Runic Attack

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Defense: After flooding the jungle with the dam floodgates, you’ll be able to take a boat up the new river path. Go all the way down the river toward the Ogre’s hunting ground — you’ll find a dew on the way.

Odin’s Raven: In the ogre arena, find the raven perched above the red chest. This is the arena across the broken bridge near the entrance to the jungles that can only be accessed by boat after flooding the jungle.

Favor: Path of Destruction – Dragon Hunt: Travel to the ogre arena during the day — the vine path will be fully grown, allowing Kratos to grapple across. In this new area, find a narrow passage to crawl through to trigger this favor. Drop down into the cage in the center to begin.

Hit the gear and freeze it with your axe to escape the wooden bars. Leave the axe embedded here!

Lure the monster into the cage by walking in, then recall your axe. Use the chain to raise the platform and feed the monster to the drake — now when you return to the area, you’ll have a drake mini boss to battle. Defeat “Slag Horn” to complete the favor and claim another dragon reward. Reward : Dragon Claw Material. Greater Regenerating Essence Amulet Enchantment



Lore: Runes – In the area where the “Path of Destruction” Favor begin, drop into the cage. To the right of the gear, you’ll find runes on the wall.

Legendary Chest: In the same ruins area as the lore — right outside the cage you need to escape under the Dragon Hunt.

Reward: Jewel of Yggdrasil

That’s all the collectibles in the Jungles. Clean up the Crater with more God of War Ragnarok guides on Gameranx.