God of War Ragnarok: The Barrens 100% Completion Guide | All Favors, Ravens, Chests, Lore & Artifacts

The Bay of Bounty isn’t the only large, optional region you can explore in God of War Ragnarok. After leaving Svartalfheim, Kratos explores the elven deserts of Alfheim — after completing your main quest, you’ll unlock a path to a huge desert that is so large, you’ll need a sled to travel around. This area is split between multiple small locations. While these locations aren’t named, they’re essentially mini-dungeons to explore. There are puzzles to solve, enemies to battle, and lots of stuff to discover. And this is just one of two optional regions in Alfheim. If you’re wondering where everything is, check out the guide below for all the details.

The Barrens | All Collectibles & Favors Guide

The Barrens is a massive optional region with multiple sub-locations. This region becomes available after completing the Temple of Light in the main story. Travel through The Canyon and use the sled to explore. Jump to each sub-location through the Table of Contents to find individual collectible guides.

Buried Treasure: Vulture’s Gold – In the Barrens, you can find a giant set of bones. The bones are lit with fire, making them visible even in the storm. Found in the northeast of this region.

Reward: Lethal Detonation Accessory

Legendary Chest: In the elf temple at the far north of the Barrens. Ride your sled to this location, then exit and encounter a group of dark elves inside the arched building. Clear the enemies and you can claim the Legendary Chest in the back corner.

Reward: Gauntlets of Radiance Wrist Armor. Gives you a slow-motion ability

Odin’s Raven: Right above the Legendary Chest, you’ll also find an easy-to-miss raven on the gnarled tree, on the rocks above.

Labor: The Lost Pages – A new labor is found on the ground to the right of the Legendary Chest in this dark elf area. Bring the labor back to Sindri the dwarf to create a new hilt.

Artifact: Tributes to Freyr – Found along the back wall of the temple.

Lore Marker: Next to the artifact on the back wall of the small temple.

Favor: Secret of the Sands – Travel to the cave in the south of the Barrels. It is marked on your map — drop down to get out of the sandstorm. The pained creature is located deep below.

Draugr Hole: Go to the rocky hill in the west and clear out the Draugr. This area is only available after completing the “Secret of the Sands” side-quest and stopping the sandstorm. Part of the “Born From Fire” quest.

Reward: Chaos Spark. Restores the Chaos Flame after finding all 6.

Nornir Chest: In the structure in the northest of the Barrens. The building is covered in hive matter. Throw your axe from the back to hit all three hive bulbs — now you can access the chest inside.

Brazier #1 : To the left of the chest. Light it with your Blades of Chaos.

: To the left of the chest. Light it with your Blades of Chaos. Brazier #2 : To the right of the structure. On a fallen column in the back-right. You can reach it by going around to the back of the rocky hill.

: To the right of the structure. On a fallen column in the back-right. You can reach it by going around to the back of the rocky hill. Brazier #3 : On top of the tall structure. Throw your axe at the explosive next to the brazier. It is directly above the chest. Reward : Horn of Blood Mead. Increases maximum Rage.

: On top of the tall structure. Throw your axe at the explosive next to the brazier. It is directly above the chest.

Odin’s Raven: Inside the right eye of the giant skull, at the head of the skeleton along the east wall. Clear out the storm then look at the skull to spot this raven. The skull is also where you’ll find a buried treasure.

Legendary Chest: Climb up inside the giant skeleton to find a Legendary Chest at the end, past the Grim encounter.

Reward: Belt of Radiance Waist Armor. Last-second evade slows down all nearby enemies.

Lore Marker: On the back wall of the Grim arena in the giant skeleton. Find it to the right of the wall you can climb up to the Legendary Chest.

Artifact: Kvasir’s Poems – On the ground to the right of Legendary Chest.

Lore Marker: In the southeast of the Barrens, there’s a large arena-like area lined with statues. The marker is along the back wall of this area.

Legendary Chest: To the right of the entrance to the Barrens, along the southern edge, there’s a small cave marked with a blue flag. Squeeze inside and bounce your axe off the Twilight Stone, then immediately recall it to break the third hive matter bulb. You’ll need to carefully position yourself so the axe breaks the third bulb when you recall your axe.

Reward: Bond of Affliction Shield Attachment

Artifact: Tribute To Freyr – On the ground in the same small cave as the Legendary Chest. This is the southern cave marked with a blue flag, located east of the Barrens entrance pathway.

The Last Remnant of Asgard: Travel to the Berserker Gravestone marked on the map — there’s rocky path you can blast open nearby with the Draupnir Spear. Destroy the pair of miniboss warriors to complete this challenge. This is only available in the post-game.

Reward: Lore Scroll. Hardened Remnant Resource

Berserker Gravestone: Located in the southeast of the Barrens, at the large arena visible from the map. There are three Berserkers here. They’re extremely difficult to defeat. This is only available after starting the Berserker Quest in Midgard.

Reward : Berserker Cuirass Chest Armor. Using a Relic increases how much damage Kratos deals, but also how much he receives. More Rewards : Asgard’s Security Amulet Enchantment . Frozen Flame

: Berserker Cuirass Chest Armor. Using a Relic increases how much damage Kratos deals, but also how much he receives.

The Below | All Collectibles & Favors

Accessed as part of the Secret of the Sands favor. The Dark Elf refuge is where you’ll find a creature in pain. Inside, you’ll find glowing red nodes connected to hive growth blocking your path. To break through, you need to carefully throw your axe so all red nodes are shattered at the same time. At the second vine growth, throw your axe at the Twilight Stone to bounce it into the three red nodes.

Lore: Rune – Inside the Below, you’ll encounter Dark Elves in a large chamber. Climb up the wall and go right — from this vantage you can throw your axe and break the red bulbs on the vine growth. Drop down to the red chest and look on the right wall for lore.

Nornir Chest: Exiting the cave, you’ll reach a canyon. Next, you’ll need to break three hive bulbs. To the right, you can drop down to find a Nornir Chest with three bells.

Bell #1 : Directly opposite the bell.

: Directly opposite the bell. Bell #2 : Open the door near the chest. You’ll find the bell through the doorway.

: Open the door near the chest. You’ll find the bell through the doorway. Bell #3 : The last bell is found later in the stage. Swing to a high ledge on the rock pillars to reach an interior. The last bell is in the round window. You can now hit all three. Start with 3 and hit them in reverse order. Reward : Idunn Apple. Increases maximum health.

: The last bell is found later in the stage. Swing to a high ledge on the rock pillars to reach an interior. The last bell is in the round window. You can now hit all three. Start with 3 and hit them in reverse order.

How To Free The Creature: The giant jellyfish is trapped by hive matter. To free it, you need to destroy all the hive bulbs. Start by breaking the explosive on the rocks to the left. Move right until you can get a good view of the explosive behind the rocks. Blast it, then step onto the platform — throw your axe through the three lower hive bulbs.

Next, look up at the Twilight Stone in the upper left. Bounce your axe to break the remaining bulbs.

Exit the room and break the bulb on the surface. Then travel to the final hive bulb in the center of the Barrens. Cut it and you’ll end the storm, making certain areas of the Barrens available to explore.

Legendary Chest: Found at the very end of the favor “Secret of the Sands” — as you exit The Below through the cracked floor, you’ll find this chest on the surface.