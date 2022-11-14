God of War Ragnarok: The Sinkholes 100% Collectibles Guide | All Favors, Ravens, Chests, Lore & Artifacts

Don't get lost in The Sinkholes. Here's how to 100% the lowest section of The Crater.

We’re cleaning up The Crater in God of War Ragnarok with 100% completion guides, showing you how to do everything in the massive optional areas of Vanaheim. Check out our guide on how to unlock The Crater for more information so you can reach this endgame area for yourself.

The deepest section of the Crater is the Sinkholes — a series of caves and canyons guarded by rumbling giants and dragons. You’ll have to navigate narrow pathways to fully explore this maze-like area. Like the other zones, it only fully unlocks after opening the dam in The Jungle, so be sure to check that out first. On our first playthrough of the Sinkholes, we didn’t yet set the river free, so exploration was much more constrained. Once the water is flowing, you can reach previously impossible-to-reach areas by using a newly spawned boat. You won’t be able to take the true dragon until you’ve got a boat to travel on.

More God of War Ragnarok guides:

The Sinkholes | All Collectibles & Favors Guide

This hidden region is found to the east of the Plains. Access by sliding down a rope.

Favor: Quaking Hollow – The quest begins when you enter the underground chambers of the Sinkholes region. Kratos will hear rumbling deep underground.

Reach the temple area beyond the Mystic Gateway to encounter a dragon. After driving the dragon away, use the chain on the right side to open a gate. Go through and enter the cave blocked by poison. Burn the bramble and freeze the poison to squeeze through the narrow space.

Pass the spirit quest-giver to enter the main cavern. To cross the ravine, burn away the bramble on the ceiling to reveal a grapple anchor. Swing across and crawl through the tunnel to finally reach the monster’s location.

Dragon Hunt: Exiting the short tunnel, Kratos will encounter the “Crag Jaw” optional boss. Defeat it to complete the “Quaking Hollow” favor.

Reward: Dragon Claw Material. Regenerating Essence Amulet Enchantment. Gives Kratos a constant health regeneration, even during battle. Requires high Vitality.

Nornir Chest: As you enter the Sinkholes from the Plains rope, turn around to find a cave entrance with this chest. You need to light three braziers.

Brazier #1 : Located opposite the cave entrance where the chest is found. Leaving the cave, you can’t miss it.

: Located opposite the cave entrance where the chest is found. Leaving the cave, you can’t miss it. Brazier #2 : Left of the chest around the rocky corner.

: Left of the chest around the rocky corner. Brazier #3 : Grapple up onto the ledge near the cave entrance and turn left to see this brazier along the cliff walls. Reward : Idunn Apple. Increases maximum health.

: Grapple up onto the ledge near the cave entrance and turn left to see this brazier along the cliff walls.

Lore Marker: After riding the rope down, go right through the poison cave. In the exterior ahead, look to the right wall to find a Lore Marker at a stone tunnel. In the same area as the Mystic Gateway.

Favor: The Burning Skies – Dragon Hunt: From the Sinkhole Mystic Gateway, go through the left cave to reach a large open area. A dragon will appear here and attack from the temple pillars — smash the two pillars with your Draupnir Spear to drive the dragon away. It retreats deeper into the area.

This quest cannot be progressed until after opening the floodgates in the Jungle and flooding the Crater. Return to the Sinkholes with a river near the entrance Mystic Gateway. Take the boat into the Celestial Altar area — you can now open both gates, giving your boat a path to the Dragon Den.

Reaching the northern area of the Sinkholes, land on the beach to your left and enter the door into the dark catacomb. The area is packed with monsters and traps — you’ll need to destroy a large boulder blocking your path by throwing spears into the three weak spots and detonating.

Continue until you find a dead end with a cracked rock wall. Blast it open with your spear. Climb the wall on your right to find a shortcut. There’s a Nornir Chest ahead, and a path to the Dragon’s boss arena. Defeat “The Ash Tyrant” to earn your reward. Reward : Dragon Claw Material. Seal of Runic Storm Amulet Enchantment.



Favor: Casualties of War: The Hourglass – Find the spirit in the cave. After encountering the Dragon in the temple and destroying the pillars, open the gate to the right by pulling the chain, then squeeze through the narrow passage blocked by poison. The spirit is inside this underground area.

The spirit needs your help. The only clue he gives is that he wanted to live near three waterfalls.

Unlock the two gates in the Sinkholes Celestial Altar area, then take your boat to the northern area where the dragon makes its home. On the path to the dragon, enter the catacomb from the first beach on your left in the northern area — reach the end and blast the wall (Spear) at this dead end. It is on the ground right where you climb out of the tomb passages. Reward : Attuned Relic Gem Amulet Enchantment



Artifact: Kvasir’s Poem – In the tunnel beyond the Epic Hunt. Defeat the Crag Jaw Drake to find this passage.

Wishing Well | Vanaheim

Found behind the Crag Jaw Epic Hunt in the Sinkholes. Go right from the first Dragon encounter in this region to enter a cave. Navigate the cave to encounter the Crag Jaw optional fight and continue to follow this path. Climb up the passage guarded by spitting plants. At the top, you’ll find a strange area with red trees and water.

The Cleansing Pool: Inside the Wishing Well, you will find a pond of red water. By smashing orange crystals and collecting Crystalline Shards, you can throw them into the water to earn rewards. There are large orange crystals everywhere in The Crater reagion. Look for them to earn powerful rewards, including materials required to crate the most powerful weapon upgrades.

Purified Gleaming & Shining Crystals: Rewarded for throwing Crystalline Fragments into the red water.

Yggdrasil’s Dew of Vitaliy: After flooding the Crater, return to the Sinkhole and use a boat. At the entrance, take the river to the temple grounds where we first encountered the dragon. This is also where the Celestial Altar is located.

Favor: Nine Realms in Bloom – Flower: After flooding the Crater by opening the dam floodgates, use the boat to reach the Celestial Altar grounds. Land, then check the stone walkway to the right of the altar.

Favor: Across the Realms – Bantam Melon: Once the Crater is flooded by opening the floodgates in the Jungle, you can reach the Celestial Altar in the Sinkhole that’s near the Berserker Gravestone. From this altar, travel left and use the chain to open the gate.

The last ingredient is through this gate. You can’t reach it from this side. You’ll need to walk to this area and hop across the gap without using the boat.

Berserker Gravestone: Return to the Celestial Altar / Mystic Gateway by taking the boat. You can’t miss it. You’ll encounter a hammer-wielding berserker called “Haklangr The Bearded”.

Reward: Chaos Flame Weapon Upgrade

Odin’s Raven: In the northern section of the Sinkholes, which can only be accessed after opening both gates at the Celestial Altar temple, look for the bird perched on the rocks to your left. Land on a beach nearby to throw a spear and destroy it. Return here after defeating the dragon of this area to make getting close to the raven easier.

Nornir Chest: Found outside the dragon combat area in the northern section of the Sinkholes. After unlocking the second boat dock by travelling through the catacomb, you’ll find this chest. This requires destroying spear runes. Hit all three with your spear and detonate at the same time.

Rune #1 : On the tall pillar near the chain shortcut to the dock.

: On the tall pillar near the chain shortcut to the dock. Rune #2 : From the shortcut chain, face the opposite ledge. The rune is on the rocks.

: From the shortcut chain, face the opposite ledge. The rune is on the rocks. Rune #3 : On a large grey pillar opposite the chest. This is the pillar you’ll use to reach the dragon’s arena. Reward : Horn of Blood Mead. Increases maximum Rage.

: On a large grey pillar opposite the chest. This is the pillar you’ll use to reach the dragon’s arena.

That’s all the collectibles in the Jungles. Clean up the Crater with more God of War Ragnarok guides on Gameranx.