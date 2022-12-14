Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Gain Access to the Atomgrad Raid | Raid Assignment Explained

For the first time ever, Call of Duty is introducing a co-op Raid with Season 1 Reloaded in Modern Warfare 2. This multi-stage event known as Atomgrad will see players continue the story campaign and will set up the narrative of the game’s season of content going forward. This Raid cannot simply be selected and played, however, as it requires a certain item to be able to play. This guide will tell players how to gain access to the Atomgrad Raid in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How To Gain Access To The Atomgrad Raid in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

In order to gain access to the Atomgrad Raid as well as any future Raids released for Modern Warfare 2, players will need to gain access to something called a Raid Assignment. This item is earned through completing one of four certain tasks and all players in your party must have a Raid Assignment in order to play the Raid. The four tasks that you can complete to gain a Raid Assignment are completing specific Daily Challenges in either multiplayer or Spec Ops, placing in the top 20 of any playlist in Warzone 2.0, or extracting in the final helicopter from the DMZ with $30,000.

Once players get this Raid Assignment, they will be able to play the Raid for an entire week. This means that you can replay the Raid as many times as you want to get different rewards for a full 7 days after using your Raid Assignment. After that week is up, all you have to do is get another Raid Assignment to gain access to the Raid for another full week.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 1 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

