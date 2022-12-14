Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Make Yule Log

Another festive meal you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Yule Log! Today we will be walking you through the steps to easily make a fruitcake of your own to eat, gift, or use in your restaurant! Below we will share the ingredients needed as well as where to get them.

How To Make Yule Log

Trying to figure out exactly which items are needed to make a certain recipe is not easy so we are going to make it easy for you. You can make this meal as a gift or for a meal in Remy’s restaurant, maybe as part of a quest or just to continue completing your meal collection.

1 Wheat

1 Vanilla

1 Cocoa Bean

1 Cherry

Where To Find The Ingredients

Wheat – you can buy wheat seeds from Goof’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow after you repair it a few times. You can get wheat seeds or purchase wheat.

– you can buy wheat seeds from Goof’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow after you repair it a few times. You can get wheat seeds or purchase wheat. Vanilla – this is a space that you can’t get from Goofy’s Stalls, Wall-E’s garden, or even Remy’s Pantry. However, you can harvest it from the Sunlit Plateau but it costs 7,000 Dreamlight to unlock and go there…which is why it is a rarer ingredient.

– this is a space that you can’t get from Goofy’s Stalls, Wall-E’s garden, or even Remy’s Pantry. However, you can harvest it from the Sunlit Plateau but it costs 7,000 Dreamlight to unlock and go there…which is why it is a rarer ingredient. Cocoa Bean – this can be found also in Sunlit Plateau or in the Glade of Trust biome for 75 Star Coins. If you don’t want to buy them, you can easily pick them up from the two locations as well.

– this can be found also in Sunlit Plateau or in the Glade of Trust biome for 75 Star Coins. If you don’t want to buy them, you can easily pick them up from the two locations as well. Cherry – these can be foraged from the pink cherry trees in Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights.

Some of these items are a bit harder to get if you are just starting out…or if you’ve just been putting off unlocking more locations with your Dreamlight.

Be sure to check out our other guides for making festive Christmas meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley like how to make a Gingerbread house or Fruitcake. We hope you have an enjoyable time making Yule Logs for both yourself and your villagers. You can download Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass. The Festive Star Path runs in Disney Dreamlight Valley from December 6, 2022, to January 26, 2023, which gives you enough time to unlock the rewards