Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Make A Gingerbread House

Disney Dreamlight Valley just recently got its first-holiday update and with it, there are so many festive items…including cookable items! Today we will be sharing with you how to get started making your own gingerbread house for you and your friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Making A Gingerbread House

The gingerbread house meal you can make as a gift or as part of the orders in Remy’s restaurant or even for certain quests and Dreamlight Duties, so knowing how to make this meal will be useful. If you don’t already know the recipe for the gingerbread house, it can be really hard to know exactly what to put in it. Below is the recipe you will need to make the festive meal.

1 Wheat

1 Sugarcane

1 Ginger

1 Vanilla

1 Egg

You will also need coal and open inventory space – which hopefully you already know! After you’ve made this recipe for the first time you will easily be able to look at the “Recipes” menu and hit “Autofill” which will automatically add the required ingredients to your cooking pot as long as they are in your inventory.

Where To Get The Ingredients

Wheat – you can either buy wheat or wheat seeds for the recipe from Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome

Sugarcane – you can also buy sugarcane seeds from his stall on Dazzle Beach but you will have to plant and grow them which will take a short bit.

Vanilla – this can be foraged from the ground in the Sunlit

Eggs – these can be purchased from Remy’s restaurant for 220 Star Coins

Ginger – this can be foraged from the ground in the Forgotten Land biome…this is the hardest ingredient to get since it is the last biome people unlock because it’s 15,000 Dreamlight to enter and explore it.

We hope you have an enjoyable time making gingerbread houses for both yourself and your villagers. You can download Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass. The Festive Star Path runs in Disney Dreamlight Valley from December 6, 2022, to January 26, 2023, which gives you enough time to unlock the rewards