Dead Space Remake Developers Offer Insight Into Rebuilding The Plasma Cutter

Fans were shocked to see Electronic Arts bring back the Dead Space franchise. This survival horror classic has been an IP that laid dormant for quite some time. But fortunately for fans, the series is getting a proper remake. EA’s Motive Studio is bringing out the remake of the first Dead Space game, and it’s looking incredible. As we inch our way closer to its release, there are still little bits of information the developers are sharing about the game. For starters, today, a new video went live from the IGN publication after they got to speak with some of the development team behind this upcoming title.

The subject of today’s video is all about weaponry. More specifically, the developers got a bit into the details regarding the Plasma Cutter. This is an iconic weapon for the entire franchise, and that’s something the developers took notice of. With such a beloved weapon, there wasn’t much of a focus on changing any of the elements regarding the mechanics or features of the Plasma Cutter. That’s right, you’re still going to have the ability to rip the enemy target to shreds with this device. But it should look quite a bit more detailed this time around.

While the developers were not keen on changing up something that they didn’t feel was broken, there were some areas of adjustment. Being that this game is a remake, there are more details that the developers can actually dive into with this game. As a result, the Plasma Cutter will look more refined, and each part developers wanted to ensure made sense with the weapon. So all the little elements from the gun will look like it belongs or has an essential role to play when it comes to operating the weapon.

Meanwhile, you can get some new unlocks with the weapon. We’ve known in the past that the developers were looking at the entire series of Dead Space to bring out the remake. So certain elements found in sequels might show up in this remake. One of those elements was an upgrade to the Plasma Cutter. So much like Dead Space 2, there will be upgrades available on the Plasma Cutter, such as causing a limb to catch on fire when you shoot at it, adding further damage against a hostile enemy.

You can check out the IGN video highlighting the Plasma Cutter above. As for when you can obtain the Dead Space remake, you’ll have just a little while longer to wait. Currently, Dead Space is set to launch on January 27, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

