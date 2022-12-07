Dead Space Graphics Comparison Video Showcase Highlights Are Astonishing

Dead Space fans are eagerly awaiting to get their hands on the game. Unfortunately, we won’t be roaming the hull of the Ishimura within the holiday season, as it will be an early 2023 release. Nevertheless, the upcoming year is packed with anticipated games, and fortunately, January of 2023 will have the 2008 Dead Space remake. To help fuel that hype and anticipation for the upcoming remake, there is a brand new video upload from the IGN publication. With this trailer footage, you can see how Dead Space initially looked and how it compares to the upcoming 2023 video game release.

Fortunately, we’re getting a remake of the title, so there are several areas fans might be interested in revisiting. The footage from IGN only showcases a few minutes of the game. But in those few minutes of gameplay footage, we’re shown several areas where we can see the immense overhaul developers at Motive Studios came up with. This looks to be just as eerie as when the game was first released. That gameplay footage showcasing the various scene comparisons can be viewed above.

If this is your first time diving into Dead Space, then this should give you a similar experience to what veteran players had when Dead Space initially launched in 2008. Overall, the game tosses players into the 26th century. It’s here where we step into the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer tasked with repairing a vessel. But this is not just any vessel. A small group is sent out to repair the USG Ishimura, a massive planetary mining ship that went silent.

As our group heads into the USG Ishimura, they quickly learn something sinister happened to the crew. Players will deal with new mutated human corpses as they attempt to figure out what happened and how to escape the Ishimura. Again, this survival horror remake is slated to hit the marketplace on January 27, 2023. So we don’t have too long of a wait before we can see just how well Motive Studios handled the remake of a cherished horror classic.

Unfortunately, this is a current-generation console title release, so you won’t be able to play it on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 platforms. Instead, players will need to ensure they have a capable PC to run the game, or they can pick up a copy of Dead Space on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the graphics comparison video from IGN above or check out the first opening moments of the game campaign right here.

