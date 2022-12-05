First 18 Minutes of Dead Space Remake Released Online

If you are a Dead Space fan, and let’s face it, who isn’t a Dead Space fan? Then you have brand new game footage to drool over. We’re inching ever so closer to this game’s fabled launch date of next month. However, it doesn’t mean that the developers are done marketing this title. Today a brand new gameplay footage trailer has been released online through IGN. Check out the first opening moments of this game in the video we have embedded right above.

Dead Space’s remake has been highly anticipated since it was initially unveiled. While the original mainline trilogy was beloved by fans, the franchise had remained dormant for the most part. Fortunately, that changed with EA brought the game IP back from the dead. Using the Motive Studio team, the folks behind Star Wars: Squadrons, the first game from Dead Space, is getting a proper remake. Fortunately, the wait is dwindling down, and while it won’t make its way out into the marketplace in time for the holidays, Dead Space will be one of the first thrilling titles we can jump on in early 2023.

For the most part, it looks like the game is a complete remake of the first installment. While some dialogue has been adjusted, you can check out the footage for yourself to see how it compares. It more or less lines up alongside the original title, which we’re sure fans are incredibly stoked about. Likewise, if you haven’t played this IP before then, you can see just what made the original Dead Space such a massive deal when it first released. Just be prepared for a terrifying survival horror experience.

In Dead Space, players are tossed into the 26th century. Stepping into the boots of Isaac Clarke, an engineer, players are tasked with repairing the USG Ishimura. This is a massive planetary mining ship aided in securing precious resources. However, upon reaching the ship, Isaac Clarke discovers something far more sinister lurking within the seemingly vacant hull. As mentioned, players don’t have to wait very long before they can get their hands on this title.

Currently, Dead Space is set to launch on January 27, 2023. Unfortunately, this is a current-generation title release, so you will only find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, those who want to experience Dead Space’s story can still go back and enjoy the original installment with backward compatibility for the initial release on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

