Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Easily Complete High Level Raids With Ditto | Tera Raid Tricks Guide

Tera Raids don’t have to be hard. Even if you’re a casual player farming offline raids, you can easily win with a very simple trick. Tera Raids are a new feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet — following the Gigantamax Raids from Pokemon Sword & Shield. Four trainers face off against a single powerful Pokemon. You can play solo with AI companions or join online raids with other players. Tera Raids give some of the biggest rewards in the game, including powerful Herba Mystica cooking ingredients that can only be acquired through Tera Raids.

Tera Raids don’t have to be hard. And you don’t have to create the perfect Pokemon to win. There’s a simple trick you can use to easily overcome almost any level of Tera Raid. This method can be slow and time-consuming, so I don’t recommend it for farming Tera Raids. This trick is really only useful for casual players that want to win their first Tera Raids at high levels in the post-game. If you don’t want to grind the very best Pokemon for Tera Raids.

And if you want to unlock 6-Star Tera Raids, you’ll need to finish more Tera Raids. This is an easy method to do just that.

Easy Tera Raids Trick | Ditto Vs. Ditto

Want to completely crush every Tera Raid? Whether you’re playing with a team online or fighting solo, this simple trick can make Tera Raids a breeze. You’ll need to find Ditto Tera Raids of any star level. If Ditto is your target, you’ll want to fight. By using the Ditto’s copy ability against it, you can make it significantly weaker.

How To Crush Ditto Raids : Search for Ditto Raids . These can be any Tera Raid star ranking. This method can make 5-Star Tera Raids significantly easier. Join or Host a raid against a Tera Ditto . Go into the raid with a Ditto or a Pokemon with only 1 attack move . The weaker the better. The host should have a very low-level Pokemon with few attacks and mostly useless status moves. The Tera Ditto will attempt to copy your Pokemon. If you have weak, low-level Pokemon, the Ditto will become weak too . Your allies can easily defeat it, or you can create a build for a Pokemon immune to physical attacks (like Ceruledge) with only one attack, so if Ditto copies it, there’s a 1/4 chance the Ditto will not attack that turn. You can also use a low-level Ditto of your own. The enemy Tera Ditto will attempt to copy your Ditto and the copy will fail — Ditto can’t copy another Ditto. After that, you can copy one of the other Pokemon on your team and attack.

If you’re playing in a solo Tera Raid with AI partners, using Ditto is particularly useful. The enemy Tera Ditto will only attempt to copy your Pokemon, it won’t try to copy AI Pokemon. It won’t be able to copy your Ditto. You, on the other hand, can copy AI partner Pokemon. Do it and smash the Tera Raid Ditto easily. This is a simple Tera Raid trick players caught onto very quickly — and it still works.

This is one of the most effective methods for players without dedicated raid Pokemon to consistently win raids. The only downside is that you have to find Ditto Raids. That can take some time. If you do manage to find one in the Tera Raid search, just spam trying to join until you can get in. The Tera Raid will stay — even if you exit out.

Important Note About Joining Ditto Tera Raids: If you join a Ditto Tera Raid and the host has a powerful Pokemon, you can exit and rejoin. This will give you a different team. The Tera Raid won’t be removed from the raid listings if you exit.

Dittos are a powerful ally — for breeding and for Tera Raids. If you need help finding your first Ditto, check out our guide right here.