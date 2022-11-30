Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Catch Iron Hands & Solo Tera Raids | Best Pokemon Guide

Paradox Pokemon are the unique forms you’ll only find in Area Zero, the final location of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Depending on your version, you’ll either encounter Pokemon from the future or Pokemon from the past. One of the best Paradox Pokemon in the game right now is Iron Hands — a Pokemon that can tackle Tera Raids solo. Tera Raids normally need four players working together to defeat the Tera Pokemon, but with Iron Hands, you’ll be able to solo high level Tera Raids with bots. No friends required.

Iron Hands is only available for Pokemon Violet owners. If you’re a Pokemon Scarlet trainer, you’ll need to trade for an Iron Hands — which isn’t as difficult as you might think. Many players are willing to trade for a Brute Bonnet, which are only found in Pokemon Scarlet. Just to help you get an Iron Hands, we’ll explain where to find a Brute Bonnet too.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Gym Walkthrough | Combat Tips | All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All Version Exclusive Features | All New Pokemon | All New Evolution Methods | Which Starter To Pick First | Best Gym Leader Order | How To Breed Pokemon | How To Catch Easier | How To Unlock Evolution Stones | Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | Best Shiny Chances | How Mass Outbreak Works | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Where To Catch Eevee & All Evolution Methods | Where To Catch Ditto | How To Catch & Evolve Charcadet | How To Evolve Gimmighoul | How To Evolve Floette Into Florges | How To Get Salt Cure | Naclstack Guide | PP Restore Trick | Normal Gym Puzzle Solution

How To Catch Iron Hands

Iron Hands is a massive Fighting / Electric Type Paradox Pokemon. This Pokemon is a future version of Hariyama. This Pokemon is so strong it can win 5-Star / 6-Star Tera Raids solo. That makes this one of the best Pokemon to keep on your team for end-game content. Here’s where to find one.

Where To Find Iron Hands: [Pokemon Violet Only] Iron Hands spawns in Area Zero. It consistently spawns in the underground path to Lab Zero. I found Iron Hands on the rocky bridges area.

Catching Iron Hands can be tricky. Bring a Pokemon with False Swipe and use the best Pokeballs you can. Wear it down and you’ll be able to catch it with some patience.

Iron Hands is only available in Pokemon Violet. If you’re a Pokemon Scarlet player, you’ll need to trade for it. Right now, a popular trade for Iron Hands is Brute Bonnet. Here’s a quick rundown where to find a Brute Bonnet Pokemon.

Where To Find Brute Bonnet: [Pokemon Scarlet Only] Brute Bonnet is a large mushroom Pokemon in Area Zero. It spawns in the underground on the path to Lab Zero.

How To Solo Raids With Iron Hands

Once you have an Iron Hands, you’ll want to train it up, so it’s prepared for Solo Raids. EV and IV Hyper Training are important. Focus on increasing Attack and HP. Level it up to maximum — Level 100. Here’s a few things to keep in mind.

Get an Iron Hands with Fighting Tera Type . You can change your Tera Type at Secret Restaurant in Medali . Learn Drain Punch and Belly Drum moves. These moves are required.

. You can change your Tera Type at Secret Restaurant in .

Equip a hold item . Boosted Energy increases attack damage by +30%. You can also equip Metronome if you’re using Electric Type moves. Find Boosted Energy in Lab Zero . You can return after beating the main story.

. increases attack damage by +30%. You can also equip if you’re using moves.

Use the IV Hyper Trainer in Montenevera. You will earn Bottle Caps for completing Tera Raids — trade them to him to boost your IVs. You’ll want to train with 3-Star and 4-Star Tera Raids before going to higher levels.

With Iron Hands, you’ll want to only fight Pokemon that are weak to Fighting Type / Electric Type moves. Check back often for raids, and you can skip ahead by changing the time on your Nintendo Switch console to make new raids appear. Just open the System Settings and change the day to find new raids. No need to wait.

At the start of battle, use Belly Drum and then Drain Punch. Belly Drum boosts your attack and Drain Punch deals damage while also healing Iron Hands. Keep doing this — if you lose your attack buff, use Belly Drum again.

With this extremely simple technique, players are crushing 6-Star Tera Raids solo and reaping the rewards. I highly recommend giving it a try if you’re enjoying the end game of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet but don’t want to deal with bad Tera Raid teams. With this technique, you won’t need to worry about teams.