Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: What Is The Best Pokeball? | Quick Balls, Timer Balls & Level Balls Guide

For most trainers, you’ll be using the most basic Pokeballs to get through Scarlet & Violet — Pokeballs, Great Balls and Ultra Balls are the workhorse catching tools we use 99% of the time. But sometimes you need something better. Sometimes you’ll encounter rare Pokemon that are too high level and don’t want to be easily caught. You don’t have to waste 20+ Ultra Balls and pray for a catch. You can play smarter instead of harder. There are three types of Pokeballs you’ll want to start using if you aren’t already; Quick Balls, Timer Balls and Level Balls.

In their own ways, these special Pokeballs are just as good as a Master Ball. You’ll only get one Master Ball in the game, but don’t waste it when these three devices will work just as well. These are some of the best Pokeballs for catching Paradox Pokemon, low level Pokemon, or just any Pokemon in general. By the end of the game, you’ll be swimming in cash so why not spend it on these valuable Pokeballs.

What Pokeballs Are Best? | Best Pokeballs To Buy

Most players will do well to purchase the best available Pokeballs from any Pokemart. As you level up and complete gyms, you’ll unlock Great Balls and Ultra Balls. Ultra Balls are the best “standard” Pokeball. They are useful for all situations and can be purchased relatively cheaply. They are the workhorse for mid-game to end-game Pokemon hunting.

But there are Pokeballs that are much better for catching almost any Pokemon. If you want to catch Pokemon faster or if you’re struggling to catch all the Paradox Pokemon in Area Zero, you’ll need these improved Pokeballs — don’t waste your valuable Master Ball!

Quick Balls : One of the best balls in the game, second only to Master Balls. Quick Balls have an extremely high chance of catching Pokemon — but only if you throw the Quick Ball during the first turn of a battle. At the first turn, your catch rate is x5 . All other turns, the catch rate is x1 . For reference, the Ultra Ball catch rate is x2 .

Quick Balls are sold at every Delibird Presents location for 1,000.

Timer Balls : Unlike Quick Balls, Timer Balls become more effective the longer a battle goes on . The growth is slow, but if you are in a long struggle with Paradox Pokemon and really want to catch, use a Timer Ball after 12+ turns . Timer Balls essentially gaing +x1 catch rate every three turns . After so many turns, they will eventually become as effective as a Quick Ball thrown during the first turn.

Timer Balls are sold at every Delibird Presents location for 1,000.

Level Balls : If you’re attempting to catch Pokemon that are lower level than you to complete your Pokedex, the Level Ball is the best way to do it. This Pokeball becomes more effective based on how much higher your Pokemon are compared to the wild Pokemon. If you’re trying to complete your Pokedex and need Pokemon from all the areas you skipped, this is an ideal Pokeball to use.

Level Balls are the rarest Pokeballs on this list. They can only be acquired as a Pokedex Reward or through the Porto Marinada Marketplace — so you’ll only be able to get your hands on a limited amount of Level Balls. The others are much better, so buy up plenty of Quick Balls and Timer Balls for those Pokemon that are giving you the most trouble. Save Level Balls for shiny hunting.