Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Cortondo Gym Guide | Gym Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to defeat Kathy Sugarbug in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Once you have mastered the subtle art of doing what you are told in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you will be told what to do again, only this time, by three people. These people are the mysterious Cassiopia, the hyper-active Nemona, and the currently-unlikeable Arvel. The Treasure Hunt is underway, and it’s up to you to forge your own destiny.

Of course out of all the options given to you, and a quick glance at the map, it becomes immediately apparent which way the game wants you to go – towards Cortondo Gym to the West of Mesagoza. In this guide, we will walk you through how to get to Mesagoza, how to challenge Katy Sugarbug, and more importantly, how to claim her badge on the Road To Victory.

Where To Find Cortondo

Cortondo will be your first stop after leaving your chosen Academy. This will happen a couple of hours into the game and is when you are given (mostly) free reign to go where you like. To find Cortondo, all you have to do is leave Mesagoza by the West gates and follow the path to Cortondo.

This is incredibly easy to do as there are not only signs on the beaten path, but also, you can see Cortondo in the distance as you make your approach. Once you are in Cortondo, look for the large building as this is the Gym.

Once inside the Gym, you will have a brief encounter with Nemona before being able to talk to the Gym receptionist. This gent will inform you of a Gym Test that needs to be passed before you can challenge the Leader.

How To Complete The Olive Roll Test

Cortondo is all about olives and it is up to you to complete a test that revolves around them. Head over to the olive field (marked on your map) and you will be instructed to roll an olive around an obstacle course.

This “challenge” is impossible to fail as the goal is static, there is no timer, and the path to it is very straightforward. Simply roll your olive, and you are golden.

Do be aware that you could encounter some serious performance issues during this challenge. We suffered frequent and extreme frame drops whilst completing this task.

How To Defeat Kathy Sugarbug

Once you have completed the Olive Roll challenge, you are able to challenge Kathy Sugarbug to a battle. This will be your first Gym Battle, and possibly one of the more difficult battles you have encountered thus far.

However, Kathy Sugarbug, as her name suggests, has one crippling weakness – her love of Bug Pokemon. Bug Pokemon are not the best and are weak to some very common typings – most notably Fire and Flying – both of which can be found wandering around outside of Cortondo.

We would recommend running (and levelling up) a Fletchling for this battle, as this Pokemon has both Flying and Fire moves, making it the ultimate counter to everything Kathy brings to the table. Not only that, Fletchling evolves fairly early into Fletchinder which is significantly more powerful.

Kathy will bring the following Pokemon to this battle:

Nymble (Level 14)

(Level 14) Tarountula (Level 14)

(Level 14) Teddiursa (Level 14)

The eagle-eyed among you may notice that Teddiursa is not a Bug Type. However, Kathy will immediately use Terastallize to change Teddiursa into a Bug Type – weaknesses and all.

To win, simply use your chosen Fire or Flying type and one-shot her entire team. It really is that simple.

Rewards for Beating Kathy Sugarbug

Your rewards for defeating Kathy are:

$2700

TM Pounce

Not only that, but you will learn about the T M Machine that exists at every Pokemon Center. Finally, you will receive your Cortondo Badge.

From here, we recommend heading back to Mesagoza and leaving from the East. This will put you on track to complete other Quests and encounter more Gyms.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.