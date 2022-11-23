Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Artazon Gym Guide | Gym Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to defeat Brassius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Now that you have tested your mettle against a Gym Leader, you should feel the overwhelming urge to defeat more. Thankfully, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have seven other Gym Leaders to take on and crush beneath your rather dashing boot. The first to fall was Kathy Sugarbug in Cortondo. Next up, we are tackling Brassius.

Brassius resides in Artazon and is a master of Grass Pokemon. If you thought Kathy was a cakewalk, then let me tell you something, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has a staggeringly similar problem and solution it wants to throw your way. If you thought Bug and Grass Pokemon shared similar weaknesses, then you’d be correct.

Where To Find Artazon

You can find Artazon by simply leaving Mesagoza from its easternmost exit. Follow the trail (and consult your map if you need to) and you will quickly stumble across the Artazon of Artazon.

From here, it’s business as usual. Look for the towering building situated near the centre of Artazon and enter. You will once again be asked to complete a simple challenge. This time you need to find 10 Sunflora.

How To Complete The Sunflora Hide-And-Seek

Like with the previous challenge, this is not really a test of, well, anything. Artazon is pretty darn small, a third of them are standing directly behind you when it starts, and there is no timer.

Simply run around Artazon in a big circle, and you will surely find them in a minute or two. You can also check out screenshots for their exact positioning. Once that is done, head back to the Gym and prepare to be mostly underwhelmed.

How To Defeat Brassius

As we have already alluded to, Artazon Gym is headed up by a master of Grass Pokemon. All of Brassius Pokemon are weak to the Fletchling (possibly Fletchinder at this point) you used in the last Gym. Not only that, but the level difference between the two Gyms is pretty insignificant.

Brassius uses the following Pokemon:

Petilli (Level 16)

(Level 16) Smoliv (Level 16)

(Level 16) Sudowoodo (Level 17)

As with last time, the final Pokemon in this lineup is not actually a Grass Type, however, Brassius will Terastallize this Pokemon. This changes its Type to Grass and brings all of the strengths and weaknesses associated with that Type.

Use your Fletchling (or any Flying or Fire Pokemon) to quickly dispatch this team and reap your rewards. You could also consider using Poison or Bug Pokemon if you want to mix things up a little.

Rewards For Beating Brassius

Your rewards for defeating Brassius are:

$3060

TM Trailblaze

With Brassius defeated, you are well on your way to completing your Path To Victory. There are plenty more challenges standing in your way, however, so steel yourself for the journey ahead.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.