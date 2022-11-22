Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Floette Into Florges | Shiny Stone Location Guide

Floette is a charming flowery Fairy-type Pokemon that’s also surprisingly difficult to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Like many Pokemon introduced in previous generations, you’ll need a unique Evolution Item. For Floette, you’ll need a Shiny Stone. There’s only one of these Shiny Stones in the Paldea region and you can very, very easily miss it. Below we’re going to discuss how to catch a Floette, and where to get the Shiny Stone needed to evolve into Florges.

Like all Fairy-Type Pokemon, Florges is a good counter against Dragon-Types, which become more common (and annoying) as you progress later in the game. Naturally, the Elite Four are going to harass you with Dragon-Types so you might as well prepare yourself for the worst with friendly Florges.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Combat Tips | All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All Version Exclusive Features | All New Pokemon | All New Evolution Methods | Which Starter To Pick First | Best Gym Leader Order | How To Breed Pokemon | How To Unlock Evolution Stones | Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | Best Shiny Chances | How Mass Outbreak Works | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Where To Catch Eevee & All Evolution Methods | Where To Catch Ditto | How To Catch & Evolve Charcadet | How To Evolve Gimmighoul | How To Get Salt Cure | Naclstack Guide | PP Restore Trick

How To Catch & Evolve Floette | Florges Evolution Guide

Florges is a powerful, useful Pokemon for late-game encounters — if you need to counter Dragon-Types or the Fighting-Type Pokemon at the Fighting Crew Base. You won’t find Florges in the wild, but you can catch a Floette.

Where To Catch Floette: Floette is located in the northeast of Paldea — a common Pokemon in North Province (Area One) near Team Star’s Fighting Team base.

The northern areas are high level. You’ll need to be able to catch Level 50~ Pokemon. I recommend bringing Ultra Balls to guarantee a catch. Socarrat Trail is where you can find the Shiny Stone required to evolve.

Evolving To Florges : Flobebe -> Evolves into Floette at Level 19 . Floette -> Evolves into Florges after using a Shiny Stone .

:

To evolve Floette to Florges, you’ll need to acquire a Shiny Stone. The Shiny Stone can be acquired as a random auction at the Porto Marinada marketplace — or you can find it in the wild.

Shiny Stone Location: Located on a raised hill in the northeast of Socarrat Trail. Check the location marked on the map above.

Use the Shiny Stone to evolve Floette to Florges — a powerful Fairy-Type that is a great counter for Fighting-Type and Dragon-Type.

And that’s it! You can also get a Shiny Stone by randomly checking the Porto Marinada Marketplace, they have new inventory daily. That could take forever before a Shiny Stone appears. I recommend just getting the stone here and enjoying your flower Pokemon’s power.