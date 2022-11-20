Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Which Version Should I Buy? | Exclusive Features List

As has been a tradition for almost three decades now, the latest entry in the long-running Pokemon series has two versions. Back in the day, these were Red and Blue, but in this newest incarnation, we have Scarlet and Violet. Whilst these are largely the same game, there are some exclusive features found only in each variant.

Of course, the biggest difference between the two will be their respective pokemon list. Each game will share the majority of their Pokemon, but to incentivize trading (or the purchase of multiple games…) each entry does have around 25 unique Pokemon. We are going to rattle off all those Pokemon, and more, in this guide.

Exclusive Pokemon – Violet

Miraidon

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Ceruledge

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

Eiscue

Gulpin

Swalot

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Passimian

Tauros (Fire)

Future Pokemon (Iron Treads, Iron Bundle, Iron Jugulis, Iron Moth, Iron Thorns, and Iron Valiant)

Exclusive Pokemon – Scarlet

Koraidon

Armarouge

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Drifloon

Drifblim

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Oranguru

Skrelp

Dragalge

Stonjourner

Stunky

Skuntank

Tauros (Water)

Ancient Pokemon (Great Tusk, Scream Tail, Brute Bonnet, Flutter Mane, Slither Wing, Sandy Shocks, Roaring Moon)

Thematic Differences

This big theme that ties Pokemon Scarlet & Violet together is the concept of time. Scarlet is all about the past, whereas Violet is more about the future. This can be seen across the game, but the most obvious difference is found in their respective Legendary Pokemon – Koraidon and Miraidon.

Koraidon resembles a feathered dinosaur, and even its transformations have an older look to them. For example, favouring rubber tires in their “bike” form. Miraidon on the other hand is very metallic, has a digital display for eyes, and its traversal forms are noticeably more futuristic.

Professor Sada and Turo

As a side note, the time theme can also be seen when looking at each game’s Professor. Scarlet’s Professor Sada resembles a cavewoman, whereas Professor Turo from Violet wears a high-tech bodysuit.

Different Academies

Whilst this is mostly a cosmetic difference, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet also have different schools, emblems, and uniforms. Both can be found in Mesagoza, with Scarlet rocking Naranja Academy, and Violet coming in with Uva Academy.

For emblems, Naranaja is bright orange and ordained with an orange, whilst Uva is sporting a purple scheme and a vine of grapes.

Uniforms follow suit, with Scarlet having more orange in their uniform and Violet with more purples.

That’s all we have on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we have more guides and content on the way and a bunch ready to view.