Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Catch & Evolve Charcadet | Evolution Armor Locations Guide

How to claim one of the most and exclusive Pokemon in Paldea.

Charcadet is one of the rarest Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet — and has one of the most awesome evolutions. Finding Charcadet is such a challenge, evolving it is going to be a breeze. You could search for Charcadet for the entirety of your playtime in the Paldea region and never find a single Charcadet. It is an extremely rare Pokémon, but it does appear in specific locations 100% of the time, guaranteed… but there’s a downside. You only get one shot at these guaranteed spawn locations, so don’t miss. Go in stocked with Great Balls and don’t stop throwing. Check out the exact locations below for more details.

And there’s another trick to Charcadet — each evolution is exclusive to one version of Scarlet & Violet. Scarlet players get access to the Armarouge evolution, while Violet players get Ceruledge. Both are powerful living suits of armor with signature moves you won’t get anywhere else. If you want to really beef up your Pokémon party, here’s where to get one of the best Pokémon in the game.

How To Get Charcadet & Evolve

Charcadet is a diminutive knight that becomes a massive set of living armor. It evolves into Armarouge or Ceruledge depending on the Evolution Item you give it — and the rare set of armor can only be found from a very specific NPC.

Where To Find Charcadet : Charcadet is a common Pokemon . They can be found in all West Province, South Province and East Province areas. Check Asado Desert in the west, or Tagtree Thicket in the northeast for more common Charcadet spawns. Tagtree Thicket is located through the northwest exit from East Province Area Three , near Zapapico .

Easy Spawn Location : In West Province Area One , travel up the road to the northwest from Cortondo . On the winding road, at one of the bends, there’s a nearby cave. Go inside and you’ll almost always find a Charcadet. Another Easy Location : Starting at the South Province Area Three Pokemart , travel up the northwest road to a small clearing. The Charcadet will be right there — it is 100% always here. You only have one chance to catch it at this location.

Charcadet is a very rare spawn. If you miss it once, it may not appear for another in-game day. Search around this cave. Check your map — is a Charcadet icon appears, you’re still within its spawn range. It only seems to spawn at Night or in the Rain .



To evolve Charcadet, you need to acquire unique Evolution Item Armor Sets — Auspicious Armor and Malicious Armor. These are found by completing a NPC Trader Quest.

Evolving Charcadet : Violet Only : Give Charcadet Malicious Armor -> Evolves into Ceruledge Scarlet Only : Give Charcadet Auspicious Armor -> Evolves into Armarouge

How To Get Charcadet’s Evolution Items

Travel to the town of Zapapico in the east — reach this town starting from Levincia and moving north into East Province Area Three. Travel west in the desert to locate the town on your map. Depending on your version of the game, you’ll get a different quest — and a different reward.

The location of the quest giver is the same, but the quest will be different for each version.

Violet NPC Quest : Near the east PokeMart in Zapapico , find an old woman near a fountain . She’ll offer to trade in exchange for 10 Sinistea Chips . Reward : Malicious Armor

Scarlet NPC Quest : Near the east PokeMart in Zapapico , find an old man near a fountain. He’ll offer to trade in exchange for 10 Bronzor Reward : Auspicious Armor

How To Get Sinistea Coins: Sinistea Coins always drop from Sinistea — a Pokemon that looks like a haunted teacup. You can find these Pokemon at Night in East Province Area Three. Leave Zapapico through the east path to begin your search.

Easier Sinistea Locations : Near the East Zapapico Pokemart, exit the town. Just on the edge, you’ll find tiny Sinistea spawn here. They appear during the Day only. High Level Location : Located outside Alfornada in the southwest of the region. Sinistea will appear floating around commonly even during the day to the west of the facility.

How To Get Bronzor Fragments: Like Sinistea Chips, Bronzor Fragments always drop from Bronzors. Each time you defeat one, you’ll get one fragment. They are located in a wide variety of provinces, but here’s where you can reliably find Bronzor.

Easier Bronzor Locations: Asado Desert — Especially in the northern ruins. They are common to find at Night.

While you can only get one evolution item depending on your version of the game, you can earn as many of these evolution items as you want — you can repeat this quest as often as you want. With extras, you’ll be able to trade online with friends and get the second set of armor!