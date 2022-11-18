Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Icons Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has been doing a really cool thing for a while now where you can use your Nintendo sliver points to purchase different icons for your favorite games like Animal Crossing New Horizons, Breath of the Wild, and many more. Today however they have welcomed some Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you are a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can easily purchase these icons with your Platinum Points…they will be going through different waves, and this week you can use your points to get Quaxly, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco. These three icons will only be available until November 24, afterward, it’ll move onto the next wave. The very last wave announced will be wave 5 ending December 25.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Has Release For Nintendo Switch

Today is finally the day! Yet another exciting one for Pokémon fans alike. Today Pokémon Scarlet/Violet was released, being available to buy both digitally and physically where Nintendo Switch games are sold. This is the latest installment to the Pokémon franchise and the series on the Nintendo Switch.

In this new installment of Pokémon, you can catch, battle, and train different Pokémon throughout the Paldea Region, which is filled with lots of land, lakes that you can go in, mountains, and even wastelands. Of course, there are also many small towns and cities. You don’t have to stress about exploring the whole world right away, you can explore it at your own pace as you collect and trade Pokémon. You can even ride on form-shifting Legendary Pokémon also known as Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokémon Violet. You can also choose between either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly to be your first partner Pokémon right before you set off on your journey through the Paldea.

Pokémon Company Is Banning Players

Pokémon has recently made a statement on their official website called “response to users using illegally modified date.” The company has gone on to state that players who are trading modified data could be suspended from the main Pokémon games or some of its storage services like Pokémon Home. Pokémon Home is a place where you can easily store Pokémon from many of its different mainstream games.

These restrictions will either be limited or indefinite says the company, depending on the situation, and also, non of the money spent will be refunded, for example, the Pokémon Home Premium plan, for those suspended. For those players who have received modified Pokémon in trades and end up trading them to other players without knowing or realizing that the Pokémon is modified, The Pokémon Company has said they will only take action against players found to be trading modified data deliberately.

