Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Will Receive Pokemon Home Support In 2023

There is a ton of hype right now for Pokemon fans. The video game franchise just received the latest mainline installments in the marketplace. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet can both be picked up and played today. However, if you’re a longtime fan of the franchise, you might wonder if Pokemon Home support is available. Unfortunately, as it stands right now, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet cannot access Pokemon Home. But that’s not going to be the case forever.

There is support coming for Pokemon Home with the latest 2022 Pokemon RPGs. It’s just that players will have to wait a bit before they can go transferring Pokemon into the game. According to a recent post on the official Pokemon website highlights when players can access Pokemon Home. For Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, Pokemon Home will be available in the spring of 2023. That’s a bit of a wait, but that should give players time to go through the game if they pick up the title now or even within the holiday season.

What you might find a bit of a bummer here is that Pokemon Home transfers only work for select Pokemon from past games. This is specific to the Paldea region, but more information will be coming out in the future. Overall, you can expect Pokemon to transfer over as long as they are available to find and catch within the latest game installments. At any rate, we’ll have to wait for the official support date to drop before we can start preparing to bring any Pokemon out into the game. Likewise, it will be a bit before you can start transferring the Pokemon you caught within the games into Pokemon Home.

For those who might not be familiar with Pokemon Home, this is a free application that you can use on both mobile phones and the Nintendo Switch. Essentially, it’s a cloud-based storage system to allow players the ability to store their caught Pokemon. Likewise, you can participate in a global trading system. This application has support ranging from the Pokemon Bank to the more recent releases, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. Although, as mentioned, the latest installments will receive their support on the application next year.

Meanwhile, if you have yet to pick up Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, then you can do so today. Both games are available for purchase right now as Nintendo Switch exclusives.

Source