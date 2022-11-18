God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 15: Gryla Boss Guide

Angrboda tells Atreus a lot about his role in the world in God of War Ragnarok, but before saying goodbye, they watch as someone injures and steals one of her wolves. Atreus says that he’s seen too many wolves die to let them simply be allowed to walk away unchallenged.

The walkthrough below starts right after the cutscene where Atreus and Angrboda watch Gryla steal a wolf and ends after Atreus finds himself back home.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

Free the Wolf From Gryla’s Clutches

After the cutscene where the wolf gets stolen is over, follow Angrboda down into the valley that Gryla escaped to. When you do, you’ll be ambushed by monsters. They’re pretty fast, but don’t take much damage before going down, so deal with them and then continue following Angrboda through the woods.

You’ll be attacked by more enemies so once you’re done with them, follow Angrboda to the giant hollowed-out tree at the edge of the arena. Instead of going inside it, turn to the left as soon as you get close to its mouth and climb the cliffs you see there.

At the top, turn to face the tree and you’ll find soundstone to shoot along the bark. With it destroyed, you can now pass through the tree so jump down and walk through it. Climb the ledges on the other side and then face the tree once more.

You’ll find more soundstone, so shoot it and then return to the inside of the tree. Pass through the other side of it and jump down into the area below. More enemies will spawn for you to take care of.

Once they’re gone, Angrboda will climb a cliff and kick down a metal sheet creating a grapple point for you. Grapple up to her and continue to follow her until you reach the doors of Gryla’s house. Follow Angrboda along the side of the house.

Climb the ledge on your right when you get to the side of the house and then grapple across the ledge using the grapple point hanging from the cage. When you get to the other side, look inside the cage with the grapple point and shoot the soundstone through the gap in its bars. Angrboda will climb up and create a grapple point for you to use to reach her.

Grapple to her and then follow Angrboda inside Gryla’s house to the door to the cellar. Interact with the key and follow Angrboda into the cellar. When you come to a fork in the road by a large fire, take the first path on the right and aim at the soundstone barrel that’s blocking the path that Angrboda goes down. Once it’s broken, join her down the second path.

When you get close to the fire in front of you, you’ll see a cutscene where Atreus puts a giant soul into the soulless body of a snake.

After the cutscene ends, follow Angrboda back up and out of the cellar. When you make it through the door, the pair will make sure to close it. Continue following Angrboda and help her move the cup you knocked over when you entered.

Once you do, you’ll see a cutscene where Gryla comes home and Angrboda confronts her.

Set the Wolf Free

After the scene, walk toward the wolf and interact with it when you get close enough. When you do, Gryla will chase you under the table. Once you gain control, turn around and squeeze through the hole in the wall behind you.

Follow Angrboda through the tunnel until she asks you to swing across to destroy the cauldron. Hop down to the counter below and grapple across using the grapple point. Once you do, hit the button prompt to try and break the cauldron and a boss fight with Gryla will start.

Gryla Boss Fight

The Gryla boss fight is pretty simple on account of it being a gimmick fight. After catching Atreus trying to break it, Gryla will clutch her cauldron tight to her chest, using it to cast spells at you and Angrboda. When her hand stops covering the glowing purple rune on the side, you’ll need to hit it with arrows.

At the start of the fight, Gryla has just three attacks to watch out for: a stomp attack where she runs up to you and tries to step on you, a yellow-ringed single projectile attack, and a red-ringed multi-projectile AoE attack.

Because she moves so slowly, the attacks are really easy to predict. The true challenge of the fight comes from keeping an eye on the cauldron and striking in the brief window that it’s vulnerable during.

If you hit it enough times, Gryla will stagger and drop the cauldron on the floor allowing you to run up and hit it a few times consecutively. She’s not down for too long, though, so you’ll need to get to her quickly. It’s a good idea to keep an eye on her stagger bar (the bar located underneath her health bar.) As it gets full, keep close to her.

When she’s down to around half health, Gryla will add a few new moves to her arsenal. The big two are the full floor and full counter red-ringed AoE attacks that last for several seconds the entire area toxic. It’s pretty easy to avoid as Angrboda will shout giving you a warning and you’ll have plenty of time to get out of the way.

Gryla will also shoot a handful of slow-moving purple projectiles at you that can be destroyed by hitting them with an arrow.

Eventually, she’ll get wise to your plans of destroying the cauldron so she’ll start approaching you with her back as she huddles over the cauldron. Lure her over to the candle on either side of the counter and hit the button prompt for Angrboda to blow it up, stunning Gryla. When she’s stunned, hit the cauldron and she’ll go back to her usual one-hand guard.

Once you’ve beaten, her, you’ll be thrown across the room in a cutscene where Atreus and Angrboda break the soul cauldron.

Return to Angrboda’s Home

After the fight, follow Angrboda until you challenge her to a race. Follow the main path until you make it back to her house.

You can look around the area some more, but once you’re ready to move on, interact with the covered stone tablet inside Angrboda’s house. You’ll see a cutscene where Atreus wrestles with his father’s prophesized fate and Angrboda helps him return home.

After you awake in the wrong home, take out the enemies in the arena in front of you.

After you awake in the wrong home, take out the enemies in the arena in front of you.

