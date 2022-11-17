God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 14: The Sinkhole

When Atreus meets Angrboda in Ironwood while sleeping, he’s got plenty of questions for her. She answers most in time during the Lost Sanctuary quest in God of War Ragnarok, but says that she still has one more thing to show Atreus. Upon telling him that, however, she seems to be hiding something.

The walkthrough below starts after Atreus and Angrboda ride the elevator up the cliff face and ends after the cutscene where someone attacks one of Angrboda’s wolves.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

Follow Angrboda Through the Canyon

When you make it to the top of Angrboda’s elevator, she’ll immediately hop off and start making her way down the main path. Follow her and take out the monsters that spawn around the first bend then continue along the path, helping her lift a large stone that’s blocking your way.

Take care of the monsters that are on the other side of the stone and then squeeze through the hole in the wall on the edge of the combat arena. On the other side, follow Angrboda into the Valley of the Fallen by climbing up the wall at the end of the main path.

At the top of the ledge, you’ll see a cutscene where Angrboda and Atreus talk about the marbles he found inside the hidden murals. After the scene, follow her back toward the elevator you rode up on.

When you go to lift the large stone you slipped under to get to the fields, you’ll be interrupted and attacked by a monster. This will be your first time encountering the tankier wolf-men enemies in this game. They’ve got quite the large health pool and can be deadly up close, but as long as you keep your distance and chip away at its health with your bow, you should be able to make short work of it.

With the wolf defeated, Angrboda will open up a grapple point for you to use to rejoin her up and to the left of the large stone blocking your path. Climb up and follow her along until you make it back to the elevator. Ride it down to the bottom.

Investigate the Hidden Passageway

Back on ground level, Angrboda will clear a path to reveal another cave. Follow her inside and along the main path until you come to the edge of a large sinkhole that she says is full of monsters. Atreus will offer to clear out the monsters and Angrboda will accept, climbing down to the depths.

Clear the Wretches From the Sinkhole

Follow Angrboda down into the sinkhole and then through the small tunnel across from where you rappeled in from. On the other side, you’ll find a wretch nest. Destroy it and the remaining wretches and then take the path to the left, using Angrboda to light the torches as you go. Grab the chest on the left side of the path and continue forward down the winding road, taking out wretches and draugrs as you move forward.

At the end of the path, you’ll find a red treasure chest being guarded by a wretch nest. Take out the nest, then the draugrs and wretches, and then open the chest. With the nest destroyed, return to the area where you took out your first nest and you’ll be attacked by a monster. Deal with it and then take the path that starts by having you climb up onto a ledge.

From there, take the path on the right and you’ll be ambushed by a draugr. With it taken care of, climb onto the ledge on the right and then vault over the rocks on the right of the path.

Head towards the glowing soundstone in front of you, taking out a wretch ambush and then climb up the ledges on your left next to a treasure chest. At the top, you’ll find another wretch nest to destroy. With it destroyed, return to the level with the treasure chest and walk across the bridge to the right of the soundstone (which you can destroy to reveal another path down to the ground level.)

Continue over the bridges, jumping the gap to get to a cliff, until you come across a fork in the road. Take the path to the right and then take another right and you’ll find a gap in the cave wall that reveals some soundstone. Destroy the soundstone and then backtrack to where you had to jump to get off the bridges.

Turn the corner and you’ll find the final wretch nest. Destroy it and the remaining wretches and then return to the rope you slid down to enter the sinkhole with. Crawl underneath the opening in the wall to reach the rope and you’ll find a bergsra mother on the other side. The strategy for taking it down is similar to the wretch nests: defeat the bergsra mother first and then focus on the wretches it spawns.

After you’ve taken out all of the enemies, Angrboda will call for Jalla to lower the rope. Interact with it and you’ll climb back up to Jalla.

Head Home Through the Marshes

Follow Angrboda around the edge of the sinkhole and then mount Jalla once it catches up. Ride down the river until you reach a wall you can climb onto at the end of the main path. Atreus and Angrboda will sit for a moment to watch the fireflies. When you’re ready to move on, hit a button and you’ll both get up.

Vault over the downed tree in front of you and hop onto Jalla. Head forward and up the hill and Atreus and Angrboda will jump off the ox for a cutscene where someone kills one of Angrboda’s wolves.

Gameranx’s God of War Ragnarok walkthrough continues here. (Link coming soon!)

