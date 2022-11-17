God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 13: The Lost Sanctuary

It’s clear that Atreus is deadset on discovering who he is and how he fits into the world around him in God of War Ragnarok, but that Kratos isn’t willing to even entertain the idea that Atreus is anything other than his son. After an argument about his identity, Atreus goes to sleep and awakens in Ironwood meeting Angrboda.

The walkthrough below starts after the cutscene where Atreus is introduced to Angrboda and ends when the two ride an elevator up a cliff.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

The Path: The Lost Sanctuary

After the cutscene where Angrboda is introduced, follow her through the woods until she starts jumping on the tops of treestumps and Atreus says he’ll take his own path. Walk into the tree stump on the left and use your bow to clear a path through the soundstone.

Walk to the other side of the stump and then continue following Angrboda, vaulting over trees, jumping across gaps, and clearing soundstone out of another stump until you make it to a giant broach to climb on.

Follow Angrboda up the broach and then crawl through the stump on the landing above the broach. On the other side, you’ll be attacked by some enemies. Take care of them and Angrboda will stand by another log for you to crawl through. Interact with it.

On the other side, Angrboda will take a path above you while you stay on the ground below. Vault over the downed tree to your left, open the red chest beyond it, and then climb onto the ledges across from the chest. Once you’re on top of them, use your bow to get rid of the soundstone hanging off the giant chainmail to reveal a grapple point.

Grapple across the gap to the other side of the river and take out the nightmares that spawn to attack you. With them dealt with, take the path to the left of where you grappled in and climb up the cliffs on the left. At the top of the cliffs, look up and to the left of where Angrboda is waiting for you across the water and shoot the soundstone that’s holding a grapple point in place.

With the grapple point lowered, use it to reach Angrboda. Defeat the monster that attack you and then grapple across more water to your right. In front of you, you’ll find a golden chest surrounded by nightmares. Take care of them and open the chest if you like and then climb up the ledge at the mouth of the area to continue after Angrboda.

Jump to the climbable wall in front of you and then once you’ve made it to the landing, shoot the soundstone off the ceiling to reveal another grapple point. Use it and then grapple to the next point in front of you to get to Angrboda where you’ll see a quick cutscene where she saves you from falling.

When the scene is over, follow Angrboda along the main path until you get jumped by some more monsters. With them defeated, help Angrboda lift the stone blocking your path.

On the other side, race her to the giant medallion in front of you. Once you make it to the medallion, jump off the edge that’s raised highest and Angrboda will continue along the path. Follow her until you get attacked by a group of monsters.

With the monsters defeated, take either of the paths in the fork in front of you as they both lead to the same place and continue following Angrboda until she uses her magic to move some rocks and then follow her to the temple in front of you.

Interact with the closest covered stone tablet to the door to see a cutscene where Angrboda shows Atreus the murals from Jotunheim.

Help Angrboda with “Giant Stuff”

After the cutscene, follow Angrboda and take the bucket of greens she hands you. After she does, follow her to the edge of the water nearby and you’ll be introduced to Jalla, a giant ox. Climb onto Jalla after Angrboda.

You’ll see a quick scene of the pair talking and then gain control of Jalla once it gets into deeper water. Follow the river until you come across a fork. Follow the left path and you’ll see a short scene where Angrboda plucks a fruit from a tree.

When you gain control again, continue down the river and grab the second fruit. Keep following the river until you come around a bend and Atreus says that he sees fruit up on land. Approach the ledge with white paint on it and climb it to get off Jalla.

Grab the fruit and then return to Jalla’s back once it gets beneath you. Head down the river as Atreus and Angrboda converse until you find another wall to climb. Follow Angrboda and she’ll lead you to another fruit to collect.

After grabbing the fruit, jump back down to Jalla and continue down the river to the next climbable ledge. Collect the fruit on the ground as you continue following Angrboda to the edge of the cliff you’re on. She’ll say that Jalla can’t get underneath the log before you so pull out your bow and destroy the blue wood that’s blocking the ox’s path.

Hop back onto Jalla again and make your way down the river until you can go no further and return to shore. You’ll hop off the ox then and Angrboda will lead you to a place to deposit the fruit you’ve been collecting and then to a workstation where you can upgrade your gear. When you’re ready to continue, follow her to the right of the shrine she showed you the murals in.

Climb onto Jalla and follow the river in front of you until you reach the top of a hill and Atreus and Angrboda hop off. Continue forward and grab the root coming off the first tree on your right. Follow the path forward and climb back onto Jalla.

You’ll be attacked right after and fall off Jalla. Take care of the monsters that attack you by transforming into a wolf (click R3 and L3 at the same time.) Once you’ve taken them all out, grab the root that Angrboda is kneeling next to and more monsters will spawn.

After you take them out, crawl through the opening the monsters made in the rocks. On the other side, follow Jalla along the main path and then climb onto the ox once it stops.

Continue forward across the bridge in front of you and along the linear path back to Angrboda’s home. Drop off the roots in the bucket near the white deer and then head back toward the water where you first met Jalla and get back on the ox’s back.

Go through the tunnel on the right when you get back into the water and follow the path until you come across a wall for you to climb onto. Follow Angrboda to the shores across from where you climbed up and skip some stones with her. You’ll be interrupted by more monsters.

Once they’re dealt with, climb back onto Jalla and continue down the river until you reach a fork in the road. Take the left path, hop off Jalla, grab the fruit on the ground, then get back on the ox and continue forward. Eventually, you’ll reach the top of a hill and both Atreus and Angrboda will jump off Jalla.

When on foot, follow Angrboda onto the elevator and ride it to the top.

Gameranx’s God of War Ragnarok walkthrough continues here.

