God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 27: Creatures of Prophecy

After resolving the Garm issue in Helheim, Kratos and Atreus return to Sindri’s house to tell the group that they won’t be fighting back against Asgard after all. Upset by this news, Freya returns to Vanaheim and requests Kratos and Atreus’ company once they’re ready to help her. This starts God of War Ragnarok‘s 13th main mission, The Path: Creatures of Prophecy.

The walkthrough below starts after Freya leaves Sindri’s house for Vanaheim and ends after the cutscene where Freya and Kratos encounter Heimdall.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

Travel to Vanaheim When Ready

After Freya leaves Sindri’s house, return to the mystic gateway in the front yard and select Vanaheim, then the “Freyr’s Camp” gateway.

Reach Freyr’s Camp

Once you walk through the gate, hop into the canoe in front of you and paddle up the river, docking on the shores to the north. After getting off the boat, use your spear to get across the ledges in the cave directly across the shore. After swinging across the spears, walk down the path and you’ll find yourself in Freyr’s camp.

You’ll find the camp to be abandoned. Approach the firepit in the center of the camp and interact with the bowl of soup on a seat next to it. When you do, you’ll see a cutscene where you’re ambushed by a friend, Hildisvini.

Walk with Hildisvini

After the cutscene, open the door Hildisvini is standing next to and follow him down the main path until he stops at a rock with a golden symbol on it. Use your spear to destroy the rock and then walk into the now-revealed path.

The Path: Creatures of Prophecy

When you enter the path, open the red chest to your right and then hop down to the ground to the north. Follow the main path, watching out for aggressive plants, until you crawl through some tree roots. On the other side, you’ll come face-to-face with a centaur hunter.

It’s an enemy type you may have faced before if you’ve done side quests, but at this point in the game, it shouldn’t give you too much trouble. It’s a pretty aggressive attacker, but most of its attacks can be parried or dodged, so just play a little defensively and get your hits in when you can. Once it’s dealt with, enter the wooden structure to the southeast and hop across to the dock on the left. Grapple up and over the stone tower and drop down to the area to the east.

When you land, you’ll be ambushed by more enemies. Take out the nokken first as they buff all nearby monsters and then deal with the stragglers. After fighting them off, enter the tunnel to the northeast. On the other side, follow the path in front of you until you reach a roadblock.

Throw your spear into the golden symbol on the rock blocking your path and destroy it. Continue forward, taking the left path at the fork and ignoring the stairs to your left. Climb the rocks at the end of the path and then follow the path above, vaulting over a downed-tree into Skoll and Hati’s den.

Walk forward and you’ll see the two wolves sleeping.

Recover the Stolen Moon

After you see the sleeping wolves, scooch along the wall to the northwest out of their den. On the other side, follow the path until your way forward is blocked by purple smoke. Throw your ax into the dead tree covered in purple bubbles and then do the same once you get stopped by another bout of purple smoke. Once you’re through, you’ll arrive at an Einherjar camp.

Take care of the einherjar on the outskirts and then use your blades on the logs blocking your path to make an opening. Walk through it and you’ll be taunted by a new enemy before it teleports away. Head to the north and jump into the Vanir town.

Follow the main path west until you make a zipline across the water. Go down the line and use your spear to destroy the wall in front of you. On the ground in the center of the area, you’ll find the box holding the moon. Make your way towards it and you’ll be ambushed by more Einherajar.

After fighting them off, kick down the chain on the northeast side of the combat arena and climb down it toward the moon. When you get close to it, a teleporting Einherjar will appear and grab it from under your nose.

Pursue the Einherjar Thief

Grapple forward after the thief and fight off the Einherjar that bust through the wall when you make it to the top of the ledge. After they’re gone, enter the gazebo and walk to the platform to the southeast. Look to the west and throw a spear into the large circular structure. Walk over to it and use the spear to get across the water.

On the other side, follow the path west until you get ambushed by more enemies. Take care of them and then use your spear to climb up the waterfall to the southeast. Once you climb up the waterfall, you’ll be met by more Einherjar who summon a Wyvern, a flying monster. Luckily, it’s a pretty easy foe to defeat. Take them all out and then grab the moon at the base of the tree in the center of the arena.

Return to Skoll and Hati

After grabbing the moon, exit the arena by squeezing through the rocks to the south. On the other side, walk down the path and then use your spear to climb the stone structure that’s in your way. Continue forward and you’ll be ambushed by more Einherjar. Deal with them and then continue on your way until you drop down to the path you were on with the purple smoke.

After jumping down, take the path to the east and walk along the cave wall into the wolf den. Inside, you’ll see a cutscene where Atreus returns the moon to the wolves. Pick up the gift they give you.

Return to Freyr’s Camp

Once the scene is over, follow Atreus down the path to the south until you encounter some enemies. Take them out and then continue northwest. Enter the cave at the end of the path and, when you come out on the other side, you’ll be met by two Dreki.

At this point in the game, you’ll have already fought Dreki before in Svartalfheim. They aren’t particularly difficult, even when fighting two at a time, but if you need a refresher on their movesets, take a look at this guide here. While you will be fighting both beasts at the same time, they tend to give you some distance so that they’re never both attacking at once. The water Dreki will even back off into the lake to fire long-range attacks at you while you deal with the other, so this fight shouldn’t give you too much trouble.

After taking out both monsters, destroy the golden symbol on the northwest side of the encounter arena and climb the stone wall up to a spear zipline point. Zip down to the ground on the other side of the water and then crawl through the hole in the roots on the west side of the area.

Once you emerge on the other side, follow Atreus back to Freyr’s camp. Open the doors to get back inside the camp and you’ll be met by Freya. She’ll tell you in a cutscene that Freyr is still being held by the Aesir. After the scene, upgrade your gear with Brok and then join Freya down the west path.

Rescue Freyr from the Einherjar

Follow the path until you reach your canoe. Hop inside and paddle it to the shores to the northwest. Dock the boat and head down the path to the northeast and you’ll be attacked by some wisps. Deal with them and then continue north until you need to crawl through some overgrown tree roots.

On the other side, fight off the Einherjar and monsters that attack you. Once you’ve dealt with them, exit the arena by lifting the fallen stone to the southwest. On the other side, you’ll be attacked by even more monsters. Make sure to take out the two Nokken that buff the other before taking out the Draugrs. One Nokken is hidden behind bramble in the trees, so you’ll need to burn it with your blades before finishing the fight.

After taking them all out, climb the cliffs on the west side of the arena and interact with the shrine at the top. Once the time of day shifts, drop down to the area to the southeast and then grapple up the ledge to the west. Follow the path until you run into more Einherjar. Defeat them and then continue east.

Eventually, you’ll come to an area with two poisonous plants along the northern path. Fire a sigil arrow into one, throw your ax into it, recall the ax, and then throw it into the other plant. Pass through past the plants and then take the path to the east when you come to a fork in the road.

Follow that path until you need to duck under some rubble. On the other side, you’ll be attacked by more Einherjar. Deal with them and then exit the arena by using your blades on the wooden wall to the north. Follow that path until you make it to the door just outside Freya’s childhood home.

Walk to the corpse of Nidhogg and throw a spear into the wall to the west. Walk past the dead beast and use the spear to jump across the gap. Continue down the path until you come to a giant circular door. Grab the chain to the left of the door and pull it down to open it.

Head through the door and burn the vines revealing an altar on the right side of the path. Interact with it and then hop down into the arena to the north. Watch the cutscene where Heimdall appears to fight Kratos.

