Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum Official Trailer Brings New Weapons, Skills, and More to Expansion

Developer Grinding Gears have released a new official trailer for the highly anticipated expansion of Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum. The new trailer is packed with a ton of new gameplay, a slew of new additions coming to the expansion, and more skills for players to unlock.

The new trailer is about two minutes long and sets up the expansion pack with some light story details. The Forbidden Sanctum is filled with goods and enemies, so if you plan to enter be prepared. The enemies come in various types always keeping the players on their toes. However, the payoff is that you will find a ton of great loot! The Forbidden Sanctum will come rushing in with a slew of new skills for players to unlock, a story to unfold, buffed unique endgame weapons, new unique items to find, a brand new ruthless mode, and endgame improvements.

The new Ruthless mode will allow players to experience the expansion with a more fierce difficulty. The enemies will be a little harder and the item drops will be more limited. This is aimed at a more strategical gameplay style and will not be for everyone, but will be extremely fun for those who want a challenge. Also as mentioned, players will be finding new unique weapons to fight with and a skill tree that seems quite expansive.

The Forbidden Sanctum is packed to the brim with new content and is set to release in the marketplace on December 9th for PC and Xbox/ PlayStation users on December 14, 2022. Check out the brand new trailer for Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum expansion down below:

This will perhaps be the last expansion for Path of Exile, as Grinding Gears will discuss Path of Exile 2 in greater detail in 2023. The highly anticipated sequel set some setbacks when the worldwide health pandemic of coronavirus took the world by storm in 2020. However, Grinding Gears did release some new footage showcasing Path of Exile 2 off in a new gameplay walkthrough. If you’re interested in checking out Path of Exile 2 gameplay, click here!

Currently, Path of Exile is available to download and play for free on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms. Meanwhile, those interested in the next expansion, The Forbidden Sanctum, can expect it to arrive in the marketplace on December 9th for PC and Xbox/ PlayStation users on December 14, 2022.

Source