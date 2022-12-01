Path of Exile 2 Showcase Slated For 2023

Path of Exile is one of the most cherished free-to-play video games available. For years, fans have compared the game to the free alternative to the Diablo franchise. But currently, the game clearly stands on its own. If you have been waiting on the next major chapter of Path of Exile, you know that the developers are busy working on a sequel. Today, we’re getting word that Path of Exile 2 will be showcased in 2023, and best of all, those who attend Exilecon 2023 will be one of the first to get a look into the game.

Today fans of the game were given a look into the upcoming expansion, The Forbidden Sanctum, during a stream. Here we get new additions to the game for players to chip away at, such as skills and weapons. But there might be some who are more interested in seeing that next major installment come out. We’ve known for a few years now that a sequel was going to be dropping into the digital marketplaces, but it’s been a bit quiet on what exactly we’ll get with the sequel.

As mentioned, Grinding Gear Games was showcasing the new expansion, but it looks like word also came out on Path of Exile 2. While this next chapter will bring on another campaign chapter, the first extensive look should be coming in 2023. It seems that Exilecon 2023 will be the first location where Path of Exile 2 will be featured for players to get a fresh new look at. Then we can also expect the developers to continue hyping up the game’s upcoming launch by showcasing Path of Exile 2 during Gamescom later in the year. We’re hopeful that we’ll get a release date for this game at one of these showcases.

If you don’t recall, Path of Exile 2 was actually supposed to come out a little while ago. The beta was set to come out in 2020, but much like everything else, delays were hit due to the worldwide health pandemic of coronavirus. As a result, the project was pushed further back, and we’re left waiting to see just when the development team over at Grinding Gear Games can deliver this game or a beta into the marketplace.

While we continue to wait for the game to get its proper showcase in 2023, there is still the original Path of Exile to enjoy. Currently, Path of Exile is available to download and play for free on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms. Meanwhile, those interested in the next expansion, The Forbidden Sanctum, can expect it to arrive in the marketplace on December 14, 2022.

