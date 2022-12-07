God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 32: Hrist and Mist Boss Guide

After igniting Surtr and starting Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus get ambushed by the final two Valkyries, Hrist and Mist. Atreus had previously seen them during his time in Asgard earlier in God of War Ragnarok, but now they’ve turned their blades towards him and his father.

The walkthrough below starts at the beginning of the Hrist and Mist boss fight and ends once Kratos and Atreus are reunited with Mimir at the Mystic Gateway.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

Hrist and Mist Boss Fight

At this point in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll have had your fair share of duo boss fights, however, Hrist and Mist are Valkyries, so they seem much more intimidating. In practice, however, they’re not as mean as they look and go down pretty quickly thanks to the fact that if you damage one, you’ll damage the other.

Hrist

Hrist is the Valkyrie that you should be focusing on since she has a handful of attacks to keep an eye out for, but most of them are telegraphed by her long before she ever has the chance to deal damage. The two main attacks you’ll need to look out for are her regular slash that she follows up with a yellow-ringed slash, her wing attack combo, and her yellow-ringed jumping slam attack.

All of Hrist and Mist’s attacks can be blocked and parried (save for the yellow-ringed ones that can’t be blocked) so, as long as you’re practiced with the game, you shouldn’t have too much difficulty with them. Make note when Hrist blocks her body with her wings, if you attack her when she’s like this, she’ll unleash a deadly counter-attack. Before she can get it off, however, you’ll have the opportunity to do a shield bash to stop her in her tracks.

As the fight goes on, Hrist and Mist will eventually jump to the other side of the arena from you and Atreus. They’ll both come in for a yellow-ringed flying stab attack, so either dodge them or parry them both and you’ll be able to avoid taking the bulk of the damage there.

Mist

Mist is a much simpler opponent to fight than Hrist because she tends to focus solely on Atreus for the fight. Even when intentionally trying to bait out her attacks, she places more of her focus on Atreus than on Kratos. She, like Hrist, has a handful of well-telegraphed attacks to watch out for such as her single blade slash followed up by a long spinning attack and her mid-ranged projectile attack that fires three times. Other than those, she doesn’t pose much of a threat to you so it’s best to point your attention to Hrist since that’s how it feels like the game wants things to go. If you get caught in her spinning attack, have Atreus shoot her with an arrow and she’ll be stunned, giving you the opportunity to counter-attack.

As mentioned above, she’ll eventually jump to the other side of the arena with Hrist for a flying stab attack. Both attacks are easily dodged and parried, so just keep an eye out for Mist’s followup to Hrist’s first attack since she flies in a second after her sister.

When both Valkyries have had their health bars drained, they’ll be refilled by the Bifrost and throw Kratos over the edge of the arena. After climbing back up, the second phase of the fight will start.

Phase 2

In the second phase of the fight, Hrist and Mist evolve a little bit, but generally rely on the same set of moves from before with a few exceptions. They’ll jump to the far end of the arena still, but instead of their flying lunge attacks, Mist will shoot a handful of projectiles your way and then Hrist will throw a giant boulder at you. Both projectiles are easy to avoid since they’re pretty slow so steer clear and you should be alright.

The two will also jump to the sides of the arena and do AoE attacks in a line directly across from them. Since you can clearly see where they’ll be attacking on the ground and they give you ample time to get out of the way, this attack shouldn’t give you too much trouble either.

In this section, Hrist gets a new red-ringed lunge attack, but it’s easily dodgeable since she telegraphs it pretty early before attacking, but now Mist will grab Atreus, immobilizing him. It’ll be marked with a red symbol, so make sure to run over to her and attack to have her drop him. When you do, keep an eye on Hrist so that she doesn’t get a big it in on you while your back is turned.

Once you’ve depleted their health bars, they’ll be healed once more.

Phase 3

This phase is largely the same as the last one, but the pair of Valkyries are a little bit more aggressive. They tend to attack more frequently and switch targets more often making it a little tricky to get a reading on who they’ll be attacking next.

The only attack they add to their moveset that you’ll need to watch out for is a double-team rock throw that starts when Mist flies to the edge of the arena with a rock and then passes it to Hrist for her to slam it down on you. It does a good deal of damage and can’t be blocked, so make sure to roll out of the way just before the rock makes impact.

When you drain their health this time, however, they won’t be healed. Instead, you’ll be prompted to click R3 to perform a finisher. Complete the quick time event sequence and the fight will be won.

Approach the Spark of the World

After the fight is over, return to the edge of the platform where Kratos set Surtr alight. When you get there, Atreus will speak to the monster Surtr has become, Ragnarok, which says that it’ll heed their call when it’s time to fight.

Return to the Mystic Gateway

Turn around and follow Atreus back to Muspelheim. When you make it back through the cave that led you to the Spark of the World, fight off the Einherjar that spawn to attack you and then climb the wall to the northwest. Duck through the rubble that’s in front of you when you make it to the top.

Take care of the Einherjar on the other side and then hop over the downed pillar to the west. On the other side, you’ll be attacked by Draugrs and Nightmares. Deal with them and then follow the path they came down to the north.

Continue along the path, taking out the next batch of Einherjar that ambush you on the other side of the lava fall and then squeeze through the gap in the wall to the northeast. Climb the ledges on the other side and interact with the Mystic Gateway when you get to it.

