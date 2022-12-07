Upcoming Forspoken Stream Set to Show off New Gameplay

The game is set for release in the new year.

Forspoken might just be one of the most anticipated games of 2023, with the game being talked about for quite some time now, from way before the release date was confirmed even. And although we still have a couple of months before the game is set to be released for PlayStation 5 and Windows on January 24, 2023, we’d love to see some new gameplay in the meantime. That’s exactly what the upcoming Forspoken stream will be doing when it airs later this week.

The Forspoken stream is set to air this Friday, December 9 at 10 am PT and 6 pm GMT. The stream will be an 11-minute video that shows off some new gameplay, and it’s surely going to be something that will excite all of you patient fans out there. You can watch the stream on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

11-minute Forspoken stream shows off new gameplay this Friday, Dec 9 @ 10am PT / 6pm GMT.



Forspoken is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix. The game focuses on Frey Holland, who is voiced by Ella Balinska from Netflix’s Resident Evil and Charlie’s Angels fame. Frey is a young woman who is transported from New York City into a fantasy world called Athia. She must use magical powers to journey through this strange world and try to survive in order to find her way back home safely. Athia is also under the control of the Tantas, a tyrannical family consisting of Tanta Sila (Janina Gavankar) and Tanta Prave (Pollyanna McIntosh). Some of the other characters that will appear in this game include Frey’s sentient bracelet Cuff (Jonathan Cake), the archivist Johedy (Keala Settle), and Auden (Monica Barbaro).

Players will take control of Frey who has access to a variety of magical spells that will aid her on this tortuous adventure. After each combat encounter, the player will earn a certain amount of experience points, and these experience points can be used to upgrade Frey’s cloak, which will improve her combat efficiency and overall stats. Frey can also apply nail polish (yes, you heard that right) to unlock special abilities as well, which sounds very unique to me.

A wide array of items can also be crafted throughout the journey too, and don’t forget to make use of the rest locations so that you can replenish Frey’s health. In terms of action, it can get a bit heavy as well; while players are exploring this game world, they could potentially encounter a “break storm”, which is similar to a horde mode, where waves of demonic creatures will spawn and attack you. The storm will of course end and in its place will be a named boss character that you will have to defeat.

The early rumblings around this game are sounding very positive, it also looks great from what we’ve seen before too. I for one am looking forward to Friday’s stream, and so should you.

