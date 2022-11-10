God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 5: Sindri’s House

After Atreus tells Kratos his secret, he believes Tyr to be alive and held captive by Odin in the Dwarven realm, Kratos seems to start believing in Atreus’ rescue mission. While there are still plenty of unknown details and, as Kratos puts it, a lot of “ifs” about Atreus’ plan, Kratos seems to be interested, at the very least, when he tells Atreus that they’re headed back home from the temple.

The God of War Ragnarok walkthrough below picks up right after Atreus shows Kratos what he and Sindri found inside the Norse murals and ends when Kratos and Atreus make it to Svartalfheim.

Return Home

After the cutscene where Kratos, Mimir, and Atreus speculate that Tyr is being kept in the Dwarven realm, drop down to the temple grounds in front of you and follow the main path to the left with Atreus until you need to kick down a chain to reach a flat area below.

When you climb down the chain, a handful of raiders will spawn. Take them out and then pass under the downed log on the far end of the arena. When you do, Mimir will give you some advice as Atreus runs ahead. Follow the main path, open the red chest to your right, and then climb after Atreus when Kratos tells him that they’ll go to the Dwarven realm.

Jump down into your backyard and follow Atreus to the front of the house to meet Sindri. After a brief moment where Sindri pretends to reunite with Atreus, follow him into his portal as he explains that he and Brok have made some lodgings for you.

Enter the House

Follow Sindri into his house that’s located in the realm between realms and you’ll see a cutscene where the dwarves catch up with Kratos and gear him and Atreus up. After purchasing some new gear and upgrades, go talk to Sindri on the opposite wall from Brok.

After you’re done talking with Sindri, head outside and interact with the gateway across from the front door. Sindri and Brok will come out and there will be a brief cutscene. Pick up Mimir and Sindri will show you that the gateways can access all nine realms now that the Bifrost has been damaged.

When at the door, select Svartalfheim and travel to the only gateway that’s unlocked. Walk through the gateway with Sindri and then through the door once the conversation you two are having is over. You’ll exit into the Dwarven realm and The Path: The Quest for Tyr will start.

