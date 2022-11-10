Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Requires Patch For Online Gameplay

Pokemon fans have had a bit of a hectic few days. First, there were reports going out that leaked copies of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet were in the hands of gamers. Then we saw gameplay streams go up ahead of the launch, along with leaks of the different Pokemon you’ll find within the game. Now today, we found out that there was a leaked ROM of Pokemon Scarlet already online that gives players the full copy of the game. For those that are waiting for the official release, Nintendo is giving a heads-up about a day-one patch you’ll need to install.

When it comes to Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, we’re nearing their release date. If you already purchased the game, it’s been a countdown for when you can start playing. Likewise, we have players just waiting to get their copy at launch. Either way, you’ll want to ensure there is enough storage space to account for the day-one patch. Nintendo has unveiled that the new Pokemon games will require 1 GB of free storage space for the patch. This patch is rather vital for a couple of reasons, especially if you pick this game up before February 28, 2023.

For those of you who are planning to pick Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet at launch or shortly after its release, you’ll receive a special Pikachu as a thank you. This will come in the form of a Mystery Gift via the internet. It’s worth noting that this gift will only be available to claim until February 28, 2023. However, all online game features for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will require the day one patch. This means if you want to play with friends and participate in the Battle Stadium, you’ll need to go ahead and download the patch when you start the game up.

This will bring your version of both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet to 1.0.1. Fortunately, it’s not a hefty download as, again, you just need 1 GB of storage space either on your Nintendo Switch system memory or through an inserted microSD card. Regardless, you still have time to prepare for the game and the day-one patch release.

Currently, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be hitting the marketplace on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer embedded below. Although, because the entire game leaked for Pokemon Scarlet, you might want to be cautious about potential spoilers flooding the internet.

