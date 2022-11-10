Pokemon Scarlet ROM Has Leaked Online

There’s always an ongoing battle with pirates. Game developers will continue working on titles with the use of DRM in hopes of avoiding their projects getting illegally copied online. However, sometimes there are a few pirates that manage to secure games quite early on their release. What’s even rarer to see is games getting cracked and leaked out to the masses before their official drop date. Despite the odds, it looks like Pokemon Scarlet has already been leaked out to the masses online.

It’s a big hit for developers Game Freak and publishers Nintendo along with The Pokemon Company. One of their big upcoming releases, Pokemon Scarlet, has been leaked online. This is just one of the two game setup launches for the ninth generation of Pokemon video games. While it doesn’t look like Pokemon Violet has been leaked, those who are hoping to avoid all spoilers and gameplay might want to tread carefully online. A ROM has been reportedly circulating online of Pokemon Scarlet, giving players access to the game ahead of its launch later this month.

We recently reported that there was a leak of all the Pokemon from Scarlet & Violet being showcased online. Now players are potentially able to dive into the game itself. We won’t be sharing where to obtain this game, but we are warning those who are eager to play the game of potential spoilers and assets from Pokemon Scarlet being tossed up online. Fortunately, it’s not too long to wait before legitimate copies of the game hit the marketplace. As it stands right now, Pokemon Scarlet will be launching on the Nintendo Switch this November 18, 2022, which should hopefully still bring plenty of excitement for the Pokemon fanbase community despite the game ROM already being available online for over a week.

It’s been rumored that a copy was already being played and showcased online prior to the ROM leak. Now that the game ROM is out, we’re bound to see more videos, streams, and images being shared of different sections of the game. It looks like it will be a busy week for the folks over at Nintendo, Game Freak, and The Pokemon Company as they attempt to take down the various pieces of content from the game. Unfortunately for some fans, this could mean going dark from different social media platforms until the game officially launches into the marketplace.

