The Sims 5 Has Been Pirated Already…Way Before Its Release

After the Behind The Sims Summit Stream Event just a little over two weeks ago, we got many updates and announcements for the Sims, including a game coming in the future that fans are referring to as Sims 5 but the developers are calling Project Rene. Anyhow, this game isn’t even close to releasing…and it’s already been pirated. To further this, the company is still planning to have a bigger update for Sims 4, which has been free to play since October 18. Sims 4 can expect to see things like updated babies before it quits getting updates after the release of the Sims 5 project.

A source that wants to remain anonymous, not wanting their name to get out in the public. The anonymous sources have shown Insider Gaming that it was possible to pirate The Sims 5. There were playtest went out for Sims 5 last week, October 25, which gave the hacker a chance to access further data to the game and pirate it. Accessing the playtester devuno token will give anyone the access to play the game without needing any further online access or even any approval from EA.

From rumors and other sources, it’s been made understood that getting access and hacking this game was pretty easy for the hacker to do with it being unencrypted and running on Unreal Engine. This means the game was “real easy” to hack into with not having much security to keep it and its data safe yet.

EA has already said before that they are working on prototyping The Sims 5 on Unreal Engine, but it’s unclear if the game will be fully on Unreal Engine 5 for release or not. We honestly don’t know much at all about the Sims 5 as of yet, but many players of the other games are very excited to see what the company has in store for all of us in the coming time. So far fans who have gotten to play the playtest version of The Sims 5 are already loving it…at least that’s what has been said in the playtest discord so far.

In other Sims news, it is known that the update for Sims 4, which is now free to play, will be coming early sometime new year, bringing us better babies which will actually be their own Sims…which is something fans have wanted for a long time. We will finally be able to better interact with babies with other Sims. There is also supposed to be a multiplayer feature coming to the Sims soon as well which many fans are excited about.

As far as we know, Sims 5 will be available on console, PC, and mobile devices when it releases. The release date is unknown. We will keep you updated once we know more about The Sims 5.

