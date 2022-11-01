Fall Guys Has Gotten A New Update

Fall Guys has gotten its November update already this week, which is giving us many fix bugs and also fixing some issues that were rather frustrating. After the game came free-to-play and the game started receiving more items as it rotated in and out of the store, some players were accidentally purchasing items that they didn’t mean to buy and were stuck with them afterward with no way to fix the issue or to get a refund through the game’s support team. However, the new update, it should have fixed this issue that players were facing which should prevent any more money from being spent on items the player didn’t actually mean to buy.

Mediatonic and Epic Games have spoken out about the auto-buy problem that was happening, apologizing to players and also offering an apology gift as well to make up for the issue.

Below is a list of update notes and fixes made to the game this week.

Fall Guys November 2022 Patch Notes

Fall Guys now has a hold-to-purchase mechanic for all in-game purchases

In-game information at the time of purchase will show whether or not an item is returnable or refundable, where to go to request a refund and which account is making the purchase. Please visit our returns and refund request page for more information

In order to improve performance and stability on Nintendo Switch, we’ve disabled the video capture feature while we investigate solutions.

That’s all of the details for the update that came this week. Many more skins are coming to the shop soon as Fall Guys have had more collaborations with companies bringing us skins like Star Trek, Ghostbusters, and even some Nightmare Before Christmas just a couple of weeks ago for Halloween.

Fall Guys is free on all console platforms to play today.

